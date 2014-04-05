Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barista Parlor East

1,258 Reviews

$

519B Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Bourbon Vanilla
Headless Horseman

DRIP

Batch-brewed coffee ready to drink.
12oz Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

8oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

POUR OVER

Decaf

Decaf

$5.50

TASTE NOTES: Chocolatey, Nutty, Citrus.

Road Trip \ Guatemala & Ethiopia

$5.50

Red Fruit / Sweet Orange / Butter Caramel

Monster Mash \ South America & Africa

$6.00

Valeria \ Colombia

$5.50

ICED

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.50

Iced coffee, vanilla, and citrus served sparkling.

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

$9.00

Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

SEASONAL

Headless Horseman

$6.50+

Espresso / Milk / Brown Sugar / Pumpkin / Fall Spices

Cider Spro-Fashioned

$7.00

Espresso / Fall Spices / Apple Cider Syrup / Orange and Nutmeg Garnish

Spiced Cold Brew

$7.00

Cold Brew / Mocha / Half and Half / Fall Spices

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Espresso + Milk

Espresso + Milk

Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Caramel

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Honey Lavender

$6.50+

Espresso / Milk / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla

Mocha

Mocha

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Espresso + Tonic

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

$10.00

Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Americano

Americano

$4.50

Hot Water + Espresso

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50

Vanilla + Steamed Milk.

Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

TEA

Lavender Earl Grey

Lavender Earl Grey

$5.00
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.00
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$5.00
Bancha

Bancha

$5.00
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$5.00
Peach Blossom

Peach Blossom

$4.00
Iron Goddess of Mercy

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$6.00
Chamomile Medley

Chamomile Medley

$4.00
Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.00
Scarlet

Scarlet

$4.00
Patagonia Wild Guava

Patagonia Wild Guava

$5.00
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$5.00
Iced Bancha

Iced Bancha

$5.00
Iced Scarlet

Iced Scarlet

$5.00

MATCHA

Matcha Usucha

$4.50

Traditional 4.5oz matcha tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha

$7.00+

FOOD

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$9.00

House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00

House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

$8.00

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Fig Jam

Biscuit + Jam

Biscuit + Jam

$4.00

SEASONAL JAM: Fig

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00

Build your own bagel.

BEC Bagel

BEC Bagel

$10.00

Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber** *vegetarian **vegan

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.

SEC Bagel

$9.00

Sausage / Egg / Cheese / Bagel

EC Bagel

$8.00

Egg / Cheese / Bagel

PASTRY

HiFi Cookie

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Halloween Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

RETAIL COFFEE

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity

Golden Sound / Central & South America

Golden Sound / Central & South America

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Apple / Nutty / Chocolate

Golden Sound 2lb

$40.00Out of stock
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil

$19.00
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound

$19.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil

$2.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound

$2.00

Road Trip

$25.00

Monster Mash

$28.00

Valeria / Colombia

$24.50

LOOSE LEAF TEA

LAVENDER EARL GREY

LAVENDER EARL GREY

$14.00

Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$14.00

Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar

MASALA CHAI

MASALA CHAI

$14.00Out of stock

Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove

BANCHA

BANCHA

$14.00

Buttery, Nutty, Delicate

GREEN JASMINE

GREEN JASMINE

$14.00

Floral, Aromatic, Sweet

PEACH BLOSSOM

PEACH BLOSSOM

$14.00

Peach, Orange, Quince

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

$21.00Out of stock

Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

$14.00Out of stock

Chamomile, Citrus, Mint

PEPPERMINT

PEPPERMINT

$14.00

Candy Cane, Aromatic

SCARLET

SCARLET

$14.00Out of stock

Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

$18.00Out of stock

Guava, Floral, Quince

READY TO DRINK

TOPO CHICO / Original

TOPO CHICO / Original

$3.00
KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

BP Water

$2.50Out of stock

Natalies Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.50Out of stock

Recess Water

$5.50

CHOCOLATE

Featured Chocolate Pairing

$10.00

February - Cabin Fever Pour Over / Daredevil & Strawberry Choc. Bar

BP / Black Lava Salt

$5.00

BP / Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

BP / Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

BP / Almond Crunch

$5.00

BP / Salted Toffee

$5.00

BP / Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

BP / Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

BP / Popping Peppermint (WINTER)

$5.00

BP / Coconut Lime

$5.00

BREWING

Fellow Stagg EKG

Fellow Stagg EKG

$155.00
Acaia Pearl Scale

Acaia Pearl Scale

$200.00Out of stock
Ode Grinder

Ode Grinder

$299.00
Chemex

Chemex

$40.00
Gino

Gino

$27.00
V60

V60

$27.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$15.00
Gino Filters

Gino Filters

$13.50
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.50
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00

Fellow French Press

$110.00

Aeropress

Out of stock

DRINKWARE

Coffee Canister

Coffee Canister

$40.00
Tumbler

Tumbler

$30.00
Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$25.00
Not Neutral 8oz

Not Neutral 8oz

$20.00
Rocks Glass

Rocks Glass

$12.00
Can Glass

Can Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Diner Mug

$20.00

APPAREL

Go For Gold Hat

Go For Gold Hat

$30.00
Explore a World of Possibilities Tee

Explore a World of Possibilities Tee

$30.00Out of stock

Snake Tee

$30.00Out of stock

BP Hat

$30.00

Summer Tee

$30.00
Pride Tee

Pride Tee

$30.00Out of stock

Grey Logo Tee

$30.00

Black Logo Tee

$30.00

BPxEbbets cap

$60.00

BP Pin

$6.00

Monster Mash Hoodie

$50.00

STICKERS

BP Sticker

$2.00

GRAB AND GO

Grab the Gold / Chocolate

$3.00

Grab the Gold / Peanut Butter

$3.00

Kates / Lemon Coconut

$4.00

Kates / Dark Chocolate Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Kates / Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Kates / Mango Coconut

$4.00

CHOCOLATE

Featured Chocolate Pairing

$10.00

February - Cabin Fever Pour Over / Daredevil & Strawberry Choc. Bar

BP / Black Lava Salt

$5.00

BP / Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

BP / Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

BP / Almond Crunch

$5.00

BP / Salted Toffee

$5.00

BP / Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

BP / Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

BP / Popping Peppermint (WINTER)

$5.00

BP / Coconut Lime

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Barista Parlor image
Barista Parlor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Donut Distillery
orange star4.6 • 771
311 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
5 Points Diner & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Woodland Street Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Five Points Pizza - - East 1012 Woodland St
orange starNo Reviews
1012 Woodland St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
orange star4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Noble's East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
974 Main St. Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Chopper
orange star4.0 • 83
1100B Stratton Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - East Nashville
orange star4.7 • 3,375
1892 Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
The Treehouse
orange star4.1 • 1,124
1011 Clearview Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Donut Distillery
orange star4.6 • 771
311 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
orange star4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Chopper
orange star4.0 • 83
1100B Stratton Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Eastwood Deli Co
orange star4.5 • 14
1896 Eastland Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Sylvan Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Donelson
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Edgefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston