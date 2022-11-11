Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong

review star

No reviews yet

450 Southeast Co Road 337

Bronson, FL 32621

Popular Items

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich
GG's Breakfast Sandwich
Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

Breakfast Items

GG's Breakfast Sandwich

GG's Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

2 eggs of your choice, maple glazed bacon, white American cheese, caramelized onions, red chili mayo on a soft toasted bun

Green Eggs & Ham Tostada

Green Eggs & Ham Tostada

$7.50

2 scrambled eggs, sautéed organic spinach, red bean- green onion hummus, pimento cheese, crunchy corn tortilla, salsa verde

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

$8.50

Crispy tater tots, provolone cheese on a toasted everything bagel

Three Cheese Biscuits & Gravy

Three Cheese Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Our signature biscuits smothered with a caramelized onion & creamy andouille sausage red eye gravy

Chocolate Brownie Pancakes

Chocolate Brownie Pancakes

$7.50

Bourbon barrel aged maple syrup, fresh fruit, whipped cream

Bagel & All The Fixens

Bagel & All The Fixens

$9.50

Our house smoked salmon, sliced red onion, fresh ripe tomato, scallion jalapeno cream cheese

Creamy Ripe Avocado Toast

Creamy Ripe Avocado Toast

$8.00

Our freshly baked sourdough, fresh squeezed lime, Tabasco, Mexican crema, with or without an egg

Cajun Style Breakfast Burrito

Cajun Style Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Scrambled eggs, red beans, house smoked pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, Guajillo chili salsa rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

crispy seared house pork roll, fried egg, cheddar cheese on a Toasted Kaiser Roll

GG's Breakfast Bowl

GG's Breakfast Bowl

$8.50

Crispy tater tots, sauteed spinach, onion and tomato, your choice of eggs, with melted cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon sausage gravy, fresh avocado

GG's Breakfast Platter

GG's Breakfast Platter

$6.00

Two eggs of your choice, crisp bacon, tater tots, with toast or a biscuit

Breakfast Sides

Tri-Color Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Tri-Color Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$3.50
Muffin of the Day

Muffin of the Day

$4.00

Baker's choice

Crispy Maple Glazed Bacon

Crispy Maple Glazed Bacon

$4.00
Three Cheese Sour Cream Biscuit

Three Cheese Sour Cream Biscuit

$2.50
Black Prong Cap

Black Prong Cap

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Dinners to go will be available after 2PM the following day.
Sustainably Farmed Coffee

Sustainably Farmed Coffee

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
AHA Sparkling water

AHA Sparkling water

$3.00Out of stock
Body Armour

Body Armour

$3.00Out of stock
Powerade

Powerade

$3.00
Honest Tea 1/2 Tea- 1/2 Lemonade

Honest Tea 1/2 Tea- 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.00Out of stock
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta

$2.50

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Goods

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Double Chocolate with walnuts and marshmallows

Cookie of the Day

Cookie of the Day

$3.00

Always a great surprise to try one of our Bakers Cookie of the Day

Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$3.50

Delicious buttery pound cake with a twist

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$4.00

Gooey and delicious with a buttery shortbread crust

Rice Krispy Treats

Rice Krispy Treats

$2.50

Your favorite childhood treat with a grown up twist

Muffins

Muffins

$4.00

Baker's choice, always check ahead

NY Style Cheese Cake

NY Style Cheese Cake

$5.00

NY style cheese cake with fresh strawberries

Blackberry Cream Cheese Cupcake

Blackberry Cream Cheese Cupcake

$3.00

A beautiful vanilla cupcake with fresh blackberry cream cheese frosting

KEY LIME TARTLETS

KEY LIME TARTLETS

$4.50Out of stock

Delicious key lime tartlet with fresh whipped cream and strawberrys

RASPBERRY COFFEE CAKE

RASPBERRY COFFEE CAKE

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious Raspberry Coffee Cake

COFFEE CRUMBLE CAKE

COFFEE CRUMBLE CAKE

$4.50

Jeresy style coffee cake with a crumble confectionery sugar topping

Ice Cream

Hyppo Pops

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Ice Pops

MayDay Ice Cream Cups

$5.00Out of stock

A selection of creamy and delicious frozen treats

Dinner to go- Must be ordered by 6 PM the day before

Tuesday Slow Roasted Loin of Pork

Tuesday Slow Roasted Loin of Pork

$15.00

Slow Roasted Loin of Pork, served with smoked pulled pork mac and cheese, sweet white corn, and fresh steamed broccoli served with a mixed green salad and dessert All orders must be placed by Monday at 6 PM, and can be picked up Tuesday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email and phone number when you check out.

Wednesday- Arroz Con Pollo

Wednesday- Arroz Con Pollo

$15.00

Traditional Mexican Chicken and Rice, andouille sausage, sweet peppers, tomato and onion, tender green beans, served with tomato cucumber and basil salad, dessert All orders must be placed by Tuesday before 6 PM, and can be picked up Wednesday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email, and phone number when you check out.

Thursday- Roasted Chicken Breast

Thursday- Roasted Chicken Breast

$15.00

Roasted free range chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms and cream, garlic mashed potatoes steamed mixed vegetables served with spinach salad and desert All orders must be placed by Wednesday before 6 PM, and can be picked up Thursday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email, and phone number when you check out.

Friday- Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

Friday- Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

$15.00

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon Filet, served with white and wild rice, creamed sweet white corn sauteed green beans, with Caprese salad and dessert All orders must be placed by Thursday before 6 PM, and can be picked up Thursday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email, and phone number when you check out.

Saturday - Slow Smoke Pork Tenderloin

Saturday - Slow Smoke Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

Pork Tenderloin lightly smoked, with roasted baby tri-color potatoes, creamed tender spinach, sauteed zucchini, Caesar salad, and dessert. All orders must be placed by Friday before 6 PM, and can be picked up Thursday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email, and phone number when you check out.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Southern Fusion - Southern roots combined with global and international influences

450 Southeast Co Road 337, Bronson, FL 32621

