The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong

Tuesday Slow Roasted Loin of Pork

$15.00

Slow Roasted Loin of Pork, served with smoked pulled pork mac and cheese, sweet white corn, and fresh steamed broccoli served with a mixed green salad and dessert All orders must be placed by Monday at 6 PM, and can be picked up Tuesday from 2 - 5 PM at the Black Prong office in the main pavilion. Orders placed after this time are not guaranteed. Please make sure to include your name, email and phone number when you check out.