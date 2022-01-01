Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Barista Parlor Golden Sound

532 Reviews

$$

610 Magazine St

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Vanilla
Mocha
Drip Coffee

DRIP

Batch-brewed coffee ready to drink.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

Joe to Go

Joe to Go

$28.00

Twelve 8oz servings of our drip coffee. Includes cream, sugar, cups, & lids. Perfect for meetings and small events!

POUR OVER

Grand Prix Pour Over

$6.00

Trail Mix Pour Over

$5.25Out of stock

Nyeri Hills Pour Over

$5.50

Aquiares Estate Pour Over

$6.50

Decaf Pour Over

$5.00

Road Trip Pourover

$5.50

Nikesse Gold Box Pourover

$20.00Out of stock

Monthly Chocolate Pairing (Pour Over + Chocolate Box)

$10.00

Monster Mash Pourover

$6.00

Valeria Pour Over

$5.50

Belsnickel Pour Over

$5.50

ICED

Cold Brew

$5.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.50Out of stock

Iced coffee, vanilla, and citrus served sparkling.

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew
$9.00

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

$9.00

Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Cold Brew Growler

$40.00Out of stock

SEASONAL

Milk

$3.00

Cinnamon Plum Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Honey Bee

$6.50+Out of stock

Shoeless Joe

$7.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$7.00Out of stock

Cafe Racer

$7.50Out of stock

The Firebird

$7.50Out of stock

Sunset Boulevard

$7.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Summer Shareable Growler

$20.00Out of stock

Tea Lemonade Summer Shareable Growler

$20.00Out of stock

Orange Blossom Latte Summer Shareable Growler

$25.00Out of stock

CIDER-SPRO-FASHIONED

$7.00

HEADLESS HORSEMAN

$6.50+

SPICED COLD BREW

$7.00

Peppermint Mocha

$6.50+

Ginger Spice

$6.50+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado - 4oz

$4.75

Cappuccino - 6oz

$5.00

Latte

$5.25+
Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Caramel

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Mocha

Mocha

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Honey Lavender

$6.50+
Americano

Americano

$4.50+

Hot Water + Espresso

Espresso + Tonic

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

CBDreamsicle Latte

CBDreamsicle Latte

$10.00+

Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Superfood Lattes

Superfood Lattes

$6.00+

Oat Milk / Vanilla Syrup / Your Choice of Superfood.

Matcha

$4.50+
Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25+

Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk / Chocolate Ganache / Vanilla

Steamer

$3.00+

TEA

Lavender Earl Grey - Black
$5.00

Lavender Earl Grey - Black

$5.00
English Breakfast - Black
$5.00

English Breakfast - Black

$5.00

London Fog

$5.50
Masala Chai (Loose Leaf) - Black
$5.00

Masala Chai (Loose Leaf) - Black

$5.00
Bancha (Hot) - Green
$5.00

Bancha (Hot) - Green

$5.00
Peppermint - Botanical
$4.00

Peppermint - Botanical

$4.00
Jasmine - Green
$5.00

Jasmine - Green

$5.00
Iron Goddess of Mercy - Oolong
$6.00

Iron Goddess of Mercy - Oolong

$6.00
Patagonia Wild Guava - Botanical
$5.00

Patagonia Wild Guava - Botanical

$5.00
Peach Blossom - White
$4.00

Peach Blossom - White

$4.00
Scarlet (Hot) - Botanical
$4.00

Scarlet (Hot) - Botanical

$4.00
Chamomile Medley - Botanical
$4.00

Chamomile Medley - Botanical

$4.00
Iced Black Tea
$5.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00
Iced Bancha - Green
$5.00

Iced Bancha - Green

$5.00
Iced Scarlet - Botanical
$5.00

Iced Scarlet - Botanical

$5.00

Iced Lemongrass - Herbal

$5.00

FOOD

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$9.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

$8.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Fig Jam

Biscuit + Jam

Biscuit + Jam

$4.00Out of stock

SEASONAL JAM: Fig

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00

Build your own bagel.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.

BEC Bagel

BEC Bagel

$10.00

Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber** *vegetarian **vegan

Batch Of Muffins <3

Out of stock

PASTRY

HiFi COOKIES / Random Choice

HiFi COOKIES / Random Choice

$4.00

Funfetti cookie with white chocolate chips.

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.50

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$4.50Out of stock

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Halloween Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

LOOSE LEAF TEA

LAVENDER EARL GREY

LAVENDER EARL GREY

$14.00

Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$14.00

Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar

MASALA CHAI

MASALA CHAI

$14.00

Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove

BANCHA

BANCHA

$14.00

Buttery, Nutty, Delicate

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

$21.00

Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot

PEPPERMINT

PEPPERMINT

$14.00

Candy Cane, Aromatic

SCARLET

SCARLET

$14.00

Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus

GREEN JASMINE

GREEN JASMINE

$14.00

Floral, Aromatic, Sweet

PEACH BLOSSOM

PEACH BLOSSOM

$14.00

Peach, Orange, Quince

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

$14.00

Chamomile, Citrus, Mint

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

$18.00

Guava, Floral, Quince

CINNAMON PLUM

$14.00

READY TO DRINK

Snapchilled / Golden Sound

Snapchilled / Golden Sound

$5.00Out of stock
Snapchilled / Daredevil

Snapchilled / Daredevil

$5.00Out of stock
Snapchilled / Single Origin

Snapchilled / Single Origin

$5.00Out of stock
4-pack Snapchilled / Golden Sound

4-pack Snapchilled / Golden Sound

$19.00Out of stock
4-pack Snapchilled / Daredevil

4-pack Snapchilled / Daredevil

$19.00Out of stock
4-pack Snapchilled / Single Origin

4-pack Snapchilled / Single Origin

$20.00Out of stock
KOMBUCHA / Blueberry Jasmine

KOMBUCHA / Blueberry Jasmine

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Cucumber Melon

KOMBUCHA / Cucumber Melon

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Ginger

KOMBUCHA / Ginger

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Citrus

$5.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

BP Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Kombucha

$5.50

Natalies Lemonade

$5.00

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Black Cherry Recess

$5.50

Blackberry Chai Recess

$5.50

Strawberry Rose Recess

$5.50

Pomegranate Hibiscus Recess

$5.50

Peach Ginger Recess

$5.50

Blood Orange Recess

$5.50

Zero Proof Recess

$5.50

BREWING

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

$155.00
Fellow Stagg Kettle

Fellow Stagg Kettle

$75.00Out of stock
Acaia Pearl Scale

Acaia Pearl Scale
$200.00

$200.00
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00Out of stock

V60 Glass Dripper

$18.00
V60 Decanter

V60 Decanter

$27.00
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.50
Chemex

Chemex

$40.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters
$15.00

$15.00

Kalita Filters

$15.00Out of stock

Fellow Clara French Press

$110.00
Ode Grinder

Ode Grinder

$299.00

Rishi Tea Steeper

$22.00

Third Wave Water

$15.00

DRINKWARE

Belsnickle Tumbler

Belsnickle Tumbler
$40.00

$40.00
Miir Camp Mug

Miir Camp Mug

$30.00
Miir Tumbler

Miir Tumbler

$30.00

Miir Straw Tumbler

$30.00

4oz Shot Glass

$12.00Out of stock
Rocks Glass

Rocks Glass

$12.00Out of stock
Can Glass

Can Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Demitasse Ceramic + Saucer

$15.00

6oz Ceramic + Saucer

$20.00

8oz Ceramic + Saucer

$20.00

12oz Ceramic + Saucer

$20.00

BP Diner Mug

$20.00

APPAREL

BP Black Tee

$30.00

BP Grey Tee

$30.00

Belsnickle Beanie

$30.00
Explore a World of Possibilities Tee

Explore a World of Possibilities Tee
$30.00

$30.00

Black Anniversary Tee

$30.00

BP Logo Hat

$25.00

Belsnickle Shirt

$30.00

Pride Shirt

$30.00

Ebbets Cap

$60.00

Turtle Shirt

$30.00

Turtle Hat

$35.00

Grand Prix Hat

$30.00

Grand Prix Shirt

$30.00

Red Road Trip Shirt

$30.00

Monster Mash Hoodie

$50.00

Monster Mash Hat

$30.00

STICKERS & PINS

BP STICKER

$2.00

BP Pin

$6.00

SNACK BARS

Grab the Gold: Chocolate & PB

$3.00

Grab the Gold: PB & Jelly

$3.00

Kate's PB & Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Kate's PB & Milk Chocolate

$4.00

Kate's PB & Hemp Flax

$4.00

Kate's Dark Chocolate & Cherry Almond

$4.00

Kate's Lemon Coconut & Ginger

$4.00

Kate's Mango Coconut

$4.00

Kate's Dark Chocolate & Mint

$4.00

Kate's Oatmeal Cranberry Almond

$4.00

RETAIL COFFEE

Golden Sound / Central & South America Coffee Box

Golden Sound / Central & South America Coffee Box

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Apple / Nutty / Chocolate

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia Coffee Box

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia Coffee Box

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity

La Sierrita Coffee Box

$22.00Out of stock

Anniversary Coffee Box

$29.00Out of stock

Trail Mix Coffee Box

$24.00

Risaralda Decaf Coffee Box

$18.00

Andre's Anayansi Coffee Box

$29.00

Grand Prix Coffee Box

$26.00

Nyeri Hill Coffee Box

$25.00

Aquiares Estate Coffee Box

$29.00
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound
$19.00

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound

$19.00
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil
$19.00

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil

$19.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound
$2.00

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound

$2.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil
$2.00

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil

$2.00

2lb Coffee Bags

$45.00+

5lb Coffee Bags

$100.00+

Nikesse Gold Box

$80.00

Road Trip Coffee Box

$25.00

Monster Mash Coffee Box

$28.00

Valeria Coffee Box

$24.50

Belsnickel Coffee Box

$25.75

RETAIL CHOCOLATE

BP Black Lava Salt

$5.00

BP Salted Toffee

$5.00

BP Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

BP Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

BP Almond Crunch

$5.00

BP Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

BP Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

BP Lavender

$5.00

BP Popping Peppermint

$5.00

BP Lime Coconut

$5.00

BP Campfire S'more

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 Magazine St, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Barista Parlor image
Barista Parlor image

Map
