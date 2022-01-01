Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Barista Parlor Germantown

229 Reviews

$$

1230 4th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Espresso + Milk
Bourbon Vanilla
Whiskey Caramel

DRIP

Batch-brewed coffee ready to drink.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

Drip 8oz

$3.00

Joe to Go

$25.00Out of stock

POUR OVER

Belsnickle

$5.50

Valeria

$5.50

Road Trip

$5.50

Valeria + Black Lava Salt Chocolate

$10.00
Decaf

Decaf

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Chocolatey, Nutty, Citrus.

ICED

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

SEASONAL

Headless Horseman

$6.50+

Spiced Cold Brew

$7.00

Cider Spro Fashioned

$7.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Milk / Chocolate Ganache / Vanilla

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Espresso + Milk

Espresso + Milk

Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Caramel

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Mocha

Mocha

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Honey Lavender

Honey Lavender

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Espresso + Tonic

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

$10.00

Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Americano

Americano

$4.50

Hot Water + Espresso

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50

Vanilla + Steamed Milk.

TEA

Lavender Earl Grey

Lavender Earl Grey

$5.00
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.00
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$5.00
Bancha

Bancha

$5.00
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$5.00
Peach Blossom

Peach Blossom

$4.00
Iron Goddess of Mercy

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$6.00
Chamomile Medley

Chamomile Medley

$4.00
Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.00
Scarlet

Scarlet

$4.00
Patagonia Wild Guava

Patagonia Wild Guava

$5.00
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.00
Iced Bancha

Iced Bancha

$5.00
Iced Scarlet

Iced Scarlet

$5.00

Cinnamon Plum

$5.00

MATCHA

Matcha Usucha

$4.50

Matcha + Milk

$5.50+

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha

$7.00+

FOOD

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$9.00

House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.

BEC Biscuit

BEC Biscuit

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

SEC Biscuit

SEC Biscuit

$11.00

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.

Sausage+ Jam Biscuit

$8.00

Biscut + Jam

$4.00
Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00

Build your own bagel.

BEC Bagel

BEC Bagel

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber** *vegetarian **vegan

Side Of Bacon

$1.00Out of stock

Side Toast

$1.00Out of stock

GRAB & GO

HiFi Cookies

$4.50

Grab The Gold Bar

$3.00

Kate's Bar

$4.00

RETAIL COFFEE

Belsnickle

$25.75
Golden Sound / Central & South America

Golden Sound / Central & South America

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Apple / Nutty / Chocolate

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

$18.00

TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity

Aquiares

$29.00

Monster Mash

$24.00

Valeria

$24.50
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Golden Sound

$19.00
Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil

Steeped Coffee 10 pack / Daredevil

$19.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Golden Sound

$2.00
Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil

Steeped Coffee Single Pack / Daredevil

$2.00

2lb Belsnickle

$54.75

2lb Golden Sound

$40.00

2lb Daredevil

$45.00

Valeria 2lb

$51.75

2lb Decaf

$45.00

5lb Golden Sound

$90.00

5lb Daredevil

$100.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA

LAVENDER EARL GREY

LAVENDER EARL GREY

$14.00

Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$14.00

Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar

MASALA CHAI

MASALA CHAI

$14.00

Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove

BANCHA

BANCHA

$14.00

Buttery, Nutty, Delicate

JASMINE GREEN

JASMINE GREEN

$14.00

Floral, Aromatic, Sweet

PEACH BLOSSOM

PEACH BLOSSOM

$14.00

Peach, Orange, Quince

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

$21.00

Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

$14.00

Chamomile, Citrus, Mint

PEPPERMINT

PEPPERMINT

$14.00

Candy Cane, Aromatic

SCARLET

SCARLET

$14.00

Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

$18.00

Guava, Floral, Quince

READY TO DRINK

Snapchilled Single / Golden Sound

Snapchilled Single / Golden Sound

$5.50
Snapchilled Single / Daredevil

Snapchilled Single / Daredevil

$5.50
Snapchilled Single / La Sierrita

Snapchilled Single / La Sierrita

$6.00
Snapchilled 4-pack / Golden Sound

Snapchilled 4-pack / Golden Sound

$20.00
Snapchilled 4-pack / Daredevil

Snapchilled 4-pack / Daredevil

$20.00
Snapchilled 4-pack / La Sierrita

Snapchilled 4-pack / La Sierrita

$22.00
TOPO CHICO / Original

TOPO CHICO / Original

$3.00
KOMBUCHA / Blueberry Jasmine

KOMBUCHA / Blueberry Jasmine

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Citrus

KOMBUCHA / Citrus

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Cucumber Melon

KOMBUCHA / Cucumber Melon

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Ginger

KOMBUCHA / Ginger

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

Mountain Spring Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled BP water

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

CHOCOLATE

Black Lava Salt

$5.00

Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

Almond Crunch

$5.00

Salted Toffee

$5.00

Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

Lemon Lavender (Spring)

$5.00

Chocolate Pairing

$10.00

Askinosie Chocolate

$11.00

BREWING

Fellow Stagg EKG

Fellow Stagg EKG

$155.00
Acaia Pearl Scale

Acaia Pearl Scale

$150.00
Ode Grinder

Ode Grinder

$299.00
Chemex

Chemex

$40.00
Gino

Gino

$27.00
V60 - Non Glass

V60 - Non Glass

$18.00Out of stock
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$12.00
Gino Filters

Gino Filters

$13.50
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.50
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00Out of stock

Clara French Press

$109.99

DRINKWARE

Coffee Canister

Coffee Canister

$40.00
Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$25.00

Iced Tumbler

$30.00
Belsnickel Tumbler

Belsnickel Tumbler

$40.00
Rocks Glass

Rocks Glass

$12.00

APPAREL

BP Logo - White

$25.00

BP Logo Hat

$20.00

BP Vintage Hat

$60.00

Monster Mash Hoodie

$50.00

Road Trip Tee

$30.00

Road Trip Hat

$30.00

Sticker

$2.00

Pin

$2.00

Belsnickle Beanie

$30.00

Belsnickle Tee

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Gallery
Barista Parlor image
Barista Parlor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Germantown Cafe - 1200 5th Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
1200 5th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Marathon Village
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Clinton St #25 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
235 5th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch - 1201 Demonbreun Street
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Music Row
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Demonbreun Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Henrietta Red
orange star4.4 • 2,584
1200 4th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Germantown Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,251
708 Monroe St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Rolf and Daughters
orange star4.7 • 1,055
700 Taylor St. Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
312 Pizza Company - Germantown
orange star4.0 • 235
371 Monroe Street Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
TAILOR
orange star4.6 • 168
620 Taylor Street Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Tempered Fine Chocolates
orange star5.0 • 66
1201 5th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Lockeland Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Nations
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston