Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village Hillsboro Village

review star

No reviews yet

1817 21st Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

Bourbon Vanilla
Latte (8oz-16oz)
Mocha

DRIP

Batch-brewed coffee ready to drink.
12oz Drip

12oz Drip

$4.00

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

8oz Drip

$3.00
Joe to Go

Joe to Go

$28.00Out of stock

Twelve 8oz servings of our drip coffee. Includes cream, sugar, cups, & lids. Perfect for meetings and small events!

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

POUR OVER

Road Trip

$5.50

Aquiares Estate

$6.50

$6.50
Decaf Pourover

Decaf Pourover

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Chocolatey, Nutty, Citrus.

Monster Mash

$6.00

Valeria

$5.50

Belsnickel

$5.50

ICED

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Cold Brew Growler

Cold Brew Growler

$40.00Out of stock

64oz of our Cold Brew.

SEASONAL

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Spiced Coldbrew

$7.00

$7.00

Headless Horseman

$6.50+

$6.50+

Cider Spro Fashioned

$7.00

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado (4oz)

$4.75

Cappuccino (6oz)

$5.00

$5.00

Latte (8oz-16oz)

$5.25+

$5.25+

Americano (8oz-10oz)

$4.50+

$4.50+
Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Caramel

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Honey Lavender

$5.50+

Espresso / Milk / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla

Mocha

Mocha

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Espresso + Tonic

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

$10.00+

Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25+

Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

Vanilla + Steamed Milk.

London Fog Tea Latte

$6.00

$6.00

TEA

Lavender Earl Grey

$5.00

Lavender Earl Grey

$5.00
English Breakfast

$5.00

English Breakfast

$5.00
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$5.00
Bancha Green

Bancha Green

$5.00
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$5.00
Peach Blossom White

$4.00

Peach Blossom White

$4.00
Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong

$6.00

Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong

$6.00
Chamomile Medley

$4.00

Chamomile Medley

$4.00
Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.00
Scarlet Botanical

$4.00

Scarlet Botanical

$4.00
Patagonia Wild Guava

$5.00

Patagonia Wild Guava

$5.00
Iced Black Tea

$5.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00
Iced Bancha Green

$5.00

Iced Bancha Green

$5.00
Iced Scarlet Botanical

$5.00

Iced Scarlet Botanical

$5.00

London Fog Tea Latte

$6.00

$6.00

MATCHA

Matcha Usucha - 4oz

$4.50

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha

$7.00+Out of stock

PASTRY

HiFi Cookie

$4.00

peanut butter cookie, Butterfingers, toffee, milk chocolate

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange

$4.50

$4.50

Kate's Bars

$4.00

Grab The Gold Bars

$3.00

$3.00

Halloween Cookie

$4.00

$4.00

Lemon Poppy Seed

$4.50

$4.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1817 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

Gallery
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village image
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village image
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village image

