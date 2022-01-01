  • Home
Bean & Rose - Hollywood 2028 Harrison Street Suite 101

No reviews yet

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101

Hollywood, FL 33020

Order Again

Popular Items

The BEC
Avocado + Tomato
Rose Latte

Breakfast Sandwiches

The BEC

The BEC

$9.50

Two slices of thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, and American cheese.

Sausage Hash

Sausage Hash

$8.95

2 turkey breakfast patties, 1 golden hash brown patty and American cheese.

Truffle Chive

Truffle Chive

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with chives, cheddar cheese, crispy hash brown, sautéed onions, and homemade truffle Aioli on a butter croissant.

Ham and Swiss Melt

Ham and Swiss Melt

$7.95

Ham and Swiss cheese.

Avocado + Tomato

Avocado + Tomato

$8.95

Thin sliced avocado, tomato and Mozzarella cheese.

Hangover

Hangover

$13.50

Crispy hash brown, 2 sausage patties, crispy bacon, American cheese, topped with a fried egg and truffle Aioli on a brioche bun.

House Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.95

Build your own omelette with your toppings of choice. Comes with a side of toast.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Mashed avocado with pickled red onions and everything-bagel seasoning.

Nutella Strawberry Toast

Nutella Strawberry Toast

$8.95Out of stock

Nutella® spread with fresh cut strawberries..

Almond Butter and Banana Toast

Almond Butter and Banana Toast

$8.95

Sourdough toast, coated with almond butter, fresh banana slices, chia seeds and honey.

Lox Red Onion Toast

$14.50

Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, red onions and capers.

Prosciutto Toast

$10.95

Thinly sliced prosciutto, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and arugula

Bruschetta Toast

Bruschetta Toast

$8.95

Garlic butter on a sourdough toast, topped with a cherry tomato medley tossed in olive oil, basil and black pepper.

Paninis

Chipotle Chicken Panini

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$13.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, and homemade chipotle mayo.

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$11.95

Homemade raisin tuna salad, Swiss cheese and mayo.

MOC

MOC

$8.95

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese, homemade truffle Aioli pressed in a multigrain sourdough bread.

Chicken Avocado Panini

$14.95

Grilled chicken, chunky avocado, Swiss cheese, sliced tomato pressed in a multigrain sourdough bread.

Caprese Panini

$8.95

Basil pesto, sliced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese pressed in a multigrain sourdough bread.

Sides and More

Hash Brown Patty

Hash Brown Patty

$2.50
Brown Sugar Oatmeal `

Brown Sugar Oatmeal `

$3.50

Potato Chips

$2.50
House Salad

House Salad

$2.50
Almond Oatmeal Cup

Almond Oatmeal Cup

$7.50

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt Oatmeal Cup

Blueberry Oatmeal Cup

Blueberry Oatmeal Cup

$7.50

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup.

Apple Oatmeal Cup

Apple Oatmeal Cup

$7.50
Coconut Oatmeal Cup

Coconut Oatmeal Cup

$7.50

Sweet

Dulce de Leche Croffle

Dulce de Leche Croffle

$7.95

Butter croissant pressed in a waffle maker, stuffed with a homemade dulce de leche filling, and drizzled with caramel.

Guava Cream Cheese Croffle

Guava Cream Cheese Croffle

$7.95

Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade guava cream cheese filling, drizzled with a rich guava paste.

Cookies and Cream Croffle

Cookies and Cream Croffle

$7.95

Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade Oreo® cookies and cream filling, topped with crushed Oreo® cookies and cream.

Nutella Croffle

Nutella Croffle

$7.95Out of stock

Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with Nutella®, dusted with powdered sugar.

Savory

Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade Dulce de Leche filling, drizzled with caramel sauce.
Maple Bacon Croffle

Maple Bacon Croffle

$7.95

Butter croissant pressed with a maple syrup glaze, topped with candied sliced bacon and a homemade brown sugar crumble.

Spinach Cream Cheese Croffle

Spinach Cream Cheese Croffle

$7.95

Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade savory spinach and cream cheese mixture, topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Coffee House

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Two shots of espresso served hot.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Two shots of espresso and hot water.

Machiatto

Machiatto

$4.25

Two shots of espresso served with a splash of your choice of foamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Two shots of espresso served with your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25

Two shots of espresso, your choice of frothed milk and topped with foam.

Latte

Latte

$5.75

Two shots of espresso, 10oz of your choice of steamed milk.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.95

Hot brewed fresh ground coffee.

Cold Brew

$3.95

Chilled-brew coffee served over ice and your choice of milk.

Loose Leaf Teas

Ceremonial Matcha Tea

Ceremonial Matcha Tea

$3.95

Ceremonial grade matcha tea, mixed with hot water and your choice of sweetener.

Morning After Black Tea

Morning After Black Tea

$3.95

English breakfast black tea, steeped to order. Served with your choice of milk and sweetener.

Jasmine Pearls Tea

Jasmine Pearls Tea

$3.95

Hand-tied into small pearls that unfurl when steeped. After hand-rolling, these teas were blended repeatedly with fresh, midnight-harvest jasmine. Beautiful in the cup, this tea offers soft, sweet floral notes that are easy to enjoy. Served with your choice of milk and sweetener.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.95

Whole Egyptian Chamomile flowers offer a mellow, dreamy cup with round sweetness and no edge.

Chai Latte

$5.95

Speciality Lattes

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.95

Our signature latte: two shots of espresso, your choice of milk blended with a beetroot rose powder, and topped with dried rose petals.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Matcha coconut blend, steamed and mixed with our specialty matcha tea and your choice of milk.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.95

Masala Chai tea blend, steamed and mixed with your choice of milk, and "dirtied" with two shots of espresso.

Cinnamon Honey Latte

Cinnamon Honey Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, cinnamon powder and your choice of milk. Drizzled with honey.

Maple Spice Latte

Maple Spice Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, 1 shot of maple spice syrup, and topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.

Dark Chocolate Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, 1 shot of dark chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, 1 shot of dark chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, 1 shot of salted caramel syrup, caramel drizzle, and flaky salt.

French Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Two shots of espresso, 1 shot of French vanilla syrup, and topped with whipped cream and vanilla.

Fresh Drinks

Passion Fruit Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$7.95

Fresh made passion fruit and 100% lemon juice.

Minty Lemonade

Minty Lemonade

$7.95

Freshly squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh mint leaves.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.95

Freshly squeezed lemonade mixed with chopped strawberries.

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed blueberries and blueberry syrup.

Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$7.95
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed raspberry and raspberry syrup.

Coconut Lemonade

Coconut Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed coconut and coconut syrup.

Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed pineapple and pineapple syrup.

Crisp Apple Lemonade

Crisp Apple Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed green apples and apple syrup.

Kiwi Lemonade

Kiwi Lemonade

$7.95

100% lemon juice with puréed kiwi and kiwi syrup.

Frozen Espresso

$5.75

Two shots of espresso blended with whole milk and ice.

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$5.75

Puréed strawberries with your choice of milk.

Other Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
La Croix Pure

La Croix Pure

$2.00
La Croix Berry

La Croix Berry

$2.00
La Croix Tangerine

La Croix Tangerine

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.95
Pellegrino Water

Pellegrino Water

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Flavored Milks

Fruity Pebbles Milk

Fruity Pebbles Milk

$7.99

Whole Milk with Fruity Pebbles flavoring. 12oz bottle.

Reese's Puffs Milk

Reese's Puffs Milk

$7.99

Whole Milk flavored with Reese's Puffs® cereal. 12oz bottle.

Cap'n Crunch Milk

Cap'n Crunch Milk

$7.99

Whole milk flavored with Cap'n Crunch® cereal. 12oz bottle.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Milk

Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Milk

$7.99

Whole milk flavored with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. 12oz bottle.

Hershey's Chocolate Milk

Hershey's Chocolate Milk

$7.99

Whole milk flavored with Hershey's® chocolate syrup. 12oz bottle.

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$7.99

Whole milk with strawberry chunks and sugar. 12oz bottle.

Brownies

Dutch Cocoa

$2.95

Magic Bar

$3.95

Blondie

$2.95

Espresso Cheesecake Bar

$2.95

Guava White Chocolate

$2.95

S'mores

$2.95

Berry Oat

$3.50

Strawberry Lemon Bar

$2.95

Mini Pies

Mini Passion Cheesecake

$2.25

Mini Pecan

$2.25

Mini Key Lime

$2.25

Mini S'mores Cup

$2.25

Mini Pumpkin

$2.25

Mini crack pie

$2.25

Mini espresso cheesecake

$2.25

Mini Strawberry Chessecake

$2.25

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.95

Guava White Chocolate Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

S'mores Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Double chocolate cookie

$3.95

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Oversized freshly baked cinnamon roll, glazed with a sweet frosting.

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Banana Bread

Cupcake

$3.95

Ticket Chocolate Bar

$6.00

Dessert Jars

Coffee pudding layered with whipped cream. Topped with crushed chocolate-covered coffee beans.
Coffee Cream Pudding Jar

Coffee Cream Pudding Jar

$6.95

Rich coffee-infused mousse, layered with whipped cream and topped with crushed chocolate-covered coffee beans.

Passion Fruit Chia Pudding Jar

Passion Fruit Chia Pudding Jar

$6.95

Homemade passion fruit mousse, layered with overnight chia pudding and passion fruit syrup.

Key Lime Pudding Jar

Key Lime Pudding Jar

$6.95

Florida key lime pie filling, layered with crushed graham crackers and whipped cream.

S'mores Pudding Jar

S'mores Pudding Jar

$6.95

Rich chocolate pudding layered with marshmallow fluff and graham crackers.

Cake Jars

$7.95

Accessories

Pins

$5.00

French Press

$24.99

Travel Mug

$14.99

Ceramic Black Mug

$9.99

Coffee

8oz Medium Roast

$19.99

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$23.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
House of the Rose Latte.

Location

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood, FL 33020

