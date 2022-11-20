Restaurant header imageView gallery

BR77 Brazilian Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

3228 Margaritaville Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.77

Bud Light

$6.77

Budweiser

$6.77

Corona

$7.77

Dos Equis Lager

$7.77

Guinness

$7.77

Heineken

$7.77

Michelob Ultra

$6.77

Negra Modelo

$7.77

Newcastle Brown Ale

$7.77

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$7.77

Stela Artois

$7.77

Brahma Chopp

$7.77

Heineken free alcohol

$7.77

Cocktails

Abacaxi Coco

$14.77

Instill spiced rum, coconut puree, pineapple juice.

BR 77 Old Fashioned

$14.77

Don nacho reposado, cane sugar, orange peel

Brazilian Libre

$12.77

Nefarious Bourbon, cola, fresh lime.

Brigadeiro Cafe Martini

$15.77

Ambush canyon vodka, chocolate, vanilla cane sugar, espresso

Caipirinha

$11.77Out of stock

Cachaça, soda water, cane sugar, lime juice, fresh lime

Caipirinha with Cachaça

$12.77

Caipiroska

$19.00+Out of stock

Vodka, soda water, cane sugar and fresh lime.

Guarana Spritz

$14.77

Briz gin, guarana, fresh lime

Morango Gin Lemonade

$14.77

Briz strawberry gin, fresh lemon, cane sugar, strawberry puree

Passion Margarita

$15.77

Don Nacho Blanco Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, cane sugar, passion fruit

Pina Colada

$13.77

Sangria

$9.77

Pepita Sangria, citrus fruits, choice of red of white

Guarana

$4.77

Mojito

$14.77

Gin/tonica

$9.77

Long Island Ice tea

$15.77

Vodka Martini

$12.77

Gin Martini

$12.77

Cognac

Hennessy X.O Conhaque Brandy (Moet Hennessy)

$14.77

Craft Draught Beer

Florida Sunshine Lager

$8.77

High Stepper Ipa

$8.77

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.77

Coke Zero

$3.77

Apple Juice

$4.77

Lemonade

$3.77

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.77

Tea

$3.77

Water - Jar

Panna Water

Espresso Coffee

$4.77+

Sprite

$3.77

Fanta Orange

$3.77

Tonic Water

$3.77

Dr. Pepper

$3.77

Orange Juice

$4.77

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Ginger Ale

$3.77

Guarana

$4.77

Guarana zero

$4.77

Cappuccino

$5.77

Club Soda

Milk

$2.77+

Scotch

Buchanan’s

$15.77

Johnny Walker Black

$15.77+

Johnny Walker Red

$11.77

Macallan 12 Years

$17.77+

Old Parr

$13.77

Tequila

Anejo

$7.77

Reposado

$6.77

Blanco

$5.77

Vodka

Grey goose

$8.77

Absolut

$7.77

Sweet grass

$9.77

Titos

$7.77+

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$11.77

Bourbon

Woodford reserve

$15.77

Knob Creek

$14.77

Maker's Mark

$13.77

TINTOS

Capo Nativo Cabernet, Central Valley Chile

$13.77+

Justin 2019, Paso Robles

$47.77

Trivia Big Red Blend, Central Coast CA

$14.77+

Extraction, CA

$13.77+

Tre, Central Coast CA

$37.77

Pachamaca, Salta Argentina

$120.77

Conundrum Caymus, CA

$40.77

Gerbera Garnacha, Aragon Spain

$9.77+

Suisun Grand Durif, CA

$115.77

Emmolo Merlot Napa Valley CA 2019

$115.77

Don Genaro Rerserva Malbec, Mendonza Argentina

$49.77

Duckhorn Merlot, Napa CA

$115.77

Decoy, CA

$16.77+

Romulo, Mendonza Argentina

$9.77+

Emiliana Coyam Red Blend, Central Valley Chile

$80.77

Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA

$16.77+

Faust, Napa Ca

$115.77

Caymus Sea Sun Pinot Noir, CA

$44.77

CK Mondavi, CA

$9.77+

Red Schooner Caymus, Argentina

$75.77Out of stock

Altos Del Plata, Mendonza Argentina

$14.77+

Papale Primitivo de Madurai, Puglia Italy

$38.77

Black Burn

$45.77

Chateau Napa

$140.77

Duckhorn Cabernet Napa CA

$147.77

Caymus Cabernet , Napa CA

$147.77

Little Giant Cabernet, Napa CA

$200.77

Caymus Special Selection 2016, Napa CA

$217.77

BLANCOS

Albertoni, Italy

$8.77+

Richi Meridiano, Lombardy Italy

$37.77

Capo Nativo Aconcagua, Chile

$9.77+

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Napa CA

$63.77

Abadia de Seixo Albarino, Galicia Spain

$37.77

Fulkerson Semi dry Riesling, Finger Lakes NY

$36.77+

CA Montebello Moscatto, Lombardy Italy

$10.77+

Santori Chardonnay, Napa CA

$104.77

Chateau Ste Michelle, Columbia Valley Washington

$27.77

Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonay, Napa CA

$50.77

SPARKLING

Cala Nera, Prosecco, Veneto Italy

$36.77

Franciacorta Brut, Lombardy Italy

$100.77

Veuve Cliquot, Brut Champagne

$140.77

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Lumina Delle Venezie, Italy

$25.77

DESSERT WINE

Marthas Tawny Port Wine 10 Years, Portugal

$11.77

CORK FEE

Cork fee

$30.00

Special Items

Prime Tomahawk

$139.77

Coalho Cheese With Honey

$28.77Out of stock

NY Strip Wagyu

$127.77

Shrimp Cocktail

$37.77

Grilled Salmon Churrasco Style

$41.77

Grilled salmon champion sauce and alcaparra sauce.

Veal tomahawk

$47.77

Burgers

Picanha Burger

$15.77

Rib Burger

$18.77

Impossible Burger

$19.77

Plant based burger option

Buffet

Adult Churrasco

$49.77

Full buffet with appetizers, 14 cuts of prime meat, 8 options of hot dishes with side dishes and 25 types of salads.

Child Churrasco

$32.77

Full buffet with appetizers, 14 cuts of prime meat, 8 options of hot dishes with side dishes and 25 types of salads.

Adult Buffet

$24.77

Buffet with 8 options of hot dishes, side dishes and 25 types of salads. Doesn't include appetizer or cuts of meat.

Child Buffet

$18.77

Buffet with 8 options of hot dishes, side dishes and 25 types of salads. Doesn't include appetizer or cuts of meat.

Desserts

Caramel Apple Crumble Cheese Cake

Caramel Apple Crumble Cheese Cake

$12.77

Cream of cheese stuffed with apples finished with crumbles and caramel sauce.

Banoffee Pie

Banoffee Pie

$10.77

Pie made from bananas thick caramel sauce (dulce de leche) topped with Chantilly cream and sprinkled cinnamon.

Birthday Dessert

$12.77
Belgian Chocolate Brownie Mousse

Belgian Chocolate Brownie Mousse

$11.77

Rich chewy brownies, topped with a layer of Belgian chocolate mousse and finished off with a mirror chocolate glaze.

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$10.77

Custard dessert topped with layer of caramel sauce.

Churros Cup

Churros Cup

$10.77

Deep fried unsweetened dough, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, stuffed with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream.

Ice cream

$5.77
Romeo and Julieta Flan

Romeo and Julieta Flan

$11.77

Smooth cream cheese custard topped with layer of guava sauce.

Grilled pineaple

$8.77

Appetizers Free

Chicken Bites

Yuca

Banana

Fries

Cheese Bread

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the authentic Brazilian steak experience with all you can eat buffet with 14 cuts of prime meat, 8 hot dishes and side dishes plus 24 types of salads! Add to this huge selection optional appetizers, drinks, desserts and burgers that will give you plenty of reasons to come and have the best time of your day! You can also come for a drink or special cocktail experience.

Website

Location

3228 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3260 Margaritaville blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Manjar Shop - 7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
orange star3.8 • 36
3227 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Estefan Kitchen - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
3269 Margaritaville Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Wildside Texas BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Route66/TickTok
orange star3.6 • 191
8520 Bronson Highway Four Corners, FL 34747
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
orange star4.4 • 3,950
4150 w vine st kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 959
1804 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
orange star4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kissimmee
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston