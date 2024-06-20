Bracco Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Waterfront Grille & Event Center is a restaurant and event center located on the shores of Lake Okoboji. Just steps away from Bridges Bay Resort, Waterfront Grille offers steak, seafood, pasta, pizza, burgers, comfort food, entrée salads, appetizers, and more! You will also find several Gluten-Free options throughout the menu.
Location
317 240th Avenue, Arnolds Park, IA 51331