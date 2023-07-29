Popular Items

APPETIZERS

BONE-IN WINGS

$15.99

A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 & 1/2 BONE IN WING

$15.99

A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 & 1/2 TENDERS

$13.99

A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.

BRACK'S POUTINE

$15.99

Fries, chedder cheese curds, and tender BBQ beef brisket topped with brown gravy and scallions.

BRUSCHETTA CRUSTINI

$12.99

Garlic herb butter thick cut croutons topped with fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and balsamic glaze. Garnished with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

CHEF'S FLATBREAD OF THE WEEK

$13.99

Oven baked flat bread with the chef's choice of fresh toppings.

CHILI NACHO GRANDE

$14.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with layers of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, our house made brisket chili, and fresh chopped salsa with cilantro. Served with sour cream and extra salsa on the side. Add guacamole for $1.49

FRIED PICKLES

$12.99

Seasoned crispy pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.

MANICOTTI

$13.99

Crispy Italian breaded manicotti, stuffed with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of marinara with shredded parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

THE MEGA STUFF MEATBALL

$14.99

A one-pound meatball made from beef, pork, Italian herbs and stuffed with a five cheese blend. Covered with pasta sauce, shredded parmesan, and fresh basil. Served over linguine pasta for $1.99

BOOM BOOM CALAMARI

$14.99

Crispy calamari topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with boom boom sauce on the side.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$15.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, cream cheese, scallions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.

SOUPS & SALADS

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

CROCK BRISKET CHILI

$8.99

CUP BRISKET CHILI

$5.99

CROCK CLAM CHOWDER

$8.99

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$5.99

CROCK FRENCH ONION

$7.99

CUP FRENCH ONION

$4.99

CEASAR SALAD

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with garlic croutons.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

LARGE COBB SALAD

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

SMALL COBB SALAD

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.

LARGE SANTA FE SALAD

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.

SMALL SANTA FE SALAD

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.

SMALL CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.

LARGE CHEF SALAD

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.

BRACK'S FAVORITES

SMALL FRESH NEW ENGLAND COD

$15.99

New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.

LARGE FRESH NEW ENGLAND COD

$20.99

New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.

SMALL FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

LARGE FISH & CHIPS

$20.99

Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

BLACKENED CHICKEN FAJITA

$16.99

Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared chicken.

COMBO FAJITA

$19.99

STEAK FAJITA

$20.99

Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared steak.

SMALL BRAISED BEEF

$16.99

Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.

LARGE BRAISED BEEF

$20.99

Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.

SMALL CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.99

Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.

LARGE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$19.99

Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.

SMALL CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL

$15.99

Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.

LARGE CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL

$19.99

Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado

SMALL BOURBON BBQ TURKEY TIPS

$16.99

Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.

LARGE BOURBON BBQ TURKEY TIPS

$20.99

Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.

SMALL CHICKEN&WAFFLES

$15.99

Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, maple bourbon Dijon sauce, drizzled with Sriracha and served with one side.

LARGE CHICKEN&WAFFLES

$19.99

Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, maple bourbon Dijon sauce, drizzled with Sriracha and served with one side.

SMALL TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE

$15.99

Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.

LARGE TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE

$19.99

Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.

SMALL STEAK TIPS

$18.99

Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.

LARGE STEAK TIPS

$25.99

Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$16.99

Boneless chicken tenders with a choice of two sides.

SMALL FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$15.99

Plump and crispy shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

LARGE FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$20.99

Plump and crispy shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

CHEF'S CREATION

SMALL CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE

$15.99

Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.

LARGE CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE

$19.99

Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.

SMALL CHICKEN BROC ALFREDO

$15.99

Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.

LARGE CHICKEN BROC ALFREDO

$19.99

Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.

STUFFED COD CASSEROLE

$24.99

Fresh cod with a vegetable and herb stuffing, topped with lobster bisque and buttered bread crumbs, served with two sides.

BOURBON SALMON

$25.99

Grilled salmon filet topped with cherry tomatoes, shallots, bacon bits and glazed with sweet teriyaki. Served with two sides.

BRACK'S GRILLED SIRLION

$24.99

A 14 ounce NY choice sirloin seasoned with a house blend spice and served with two sides.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

AT&T BURGER

$16.99

House burger topped with Pepper jack cheese, fried mozzarella tossed in buffalo sauce, fried pickles, and bacon garlic aioli.

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Blackened chicken topped packed into a white or wheat wrap with Swiss, Lettuce, tomato, Chipotle ranch dressing and sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers.

BOURBON BACON BURGER

$16.99

Our house burger with cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and sweet n' tangy bourbon sauce.

BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.99

House burger seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, and a fried egg your way on a crispy hash brown.

CREATE A BRACK BURGER

$13.99

An eight ounce blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.99

Our house made pulled pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, pickled onions, Honey Dijon dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders, fresh mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and bacon all drizzled with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SALMON BURGER

$14.99

House made with breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and scallions, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, and Chipotle ranch dressing.

TURKEY AVOCADO BLT

$14.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo.

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.99

Crispy cod, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

ADD-ONS

8OZ STEAK TIPS

$11.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

BEEF BURGER

$9.00

COLESLAW

$3.99

CORN

$3.99

FRIES

$3.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.49

MASHED POTATO

$3.99

MINI CEASAR SALAD

$4.99

MINI SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

ROASTED POTATO

$3.99

SALMON

$11.00

SALMON BURGER

$9.00

SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO

$4.99

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$4.99

SIDE LOADED MASHED

$4.99

SIDE ORING

$4.99

SIDE PASTA

$2.99

SIDE SWEET TOTS

$4.99

SPANISH RICE

$3.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.99

TURKEY TIPS

$8.00

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$3.99

SIDE MARINARA

$1.50

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE&CARAMEL SUGAR WAFFLES

$11.99

A great dessert to share or enjoy on your own- a pair of Belgian sugar waffles served warm and drizzled with decadent caramel and chocolate. A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar tops each for an indulgent end to your visit.

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.99

CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE PIE

$9.99

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$9.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP LAVA CAKE

$10.99

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$9.99

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$7.49

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.49

KIDS PASTA PLAIN

$7.49

KIDS PASTA WITH SAUCE

$7.49

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.49

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.49