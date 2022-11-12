Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Brack's Kitchen

465 Reviews

$$

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B

Atlanta, GA 30342

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Highway 29
Ali’s Chopped

Warm Bowls

Brack’s Fresh Catch

Brack’s Fresh Catch

$16.49
Chicken And Falafel

Chicken And Falafel

$14.99
Highway 29

Highway 29

$13.99
Saturday In The Park

Saturday In The Park

$12.99
Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball

Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball

$13.49
Steak And Gravy

Steak And Gravy

$16.49
Seoul Bowl

Seoul Bowl

$14.99

Salads

Ali’s Chopped

Ali’s Chopped

$14.99
Classic City Salad

Classic City Salad

$11.49
Jeanette’s Baby Blues

Jeanette’s Baby Blues

$16.49
Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$16.49
Mexicali Grill

Mexicali Grill

$14.99

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.49

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.49

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

NA Drinks

Stubborn Soda

$2.49

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.49

Peligrino Sparkling Water

$3.99

Aqua Pana Water

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Fresh Juice

$4.99

Kombucha

$4.99

Family Food

Family 4

$49.00

Family 8

$79.00

Add Steak.

$13.90

Add Tuna

$13.90

Add Vegetables

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.

Website

Location

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

Gallery
Brack's Kitchen image
Brack's Kitchen image
Brack's Kitchen image
Brack's Kitchen image

Map
