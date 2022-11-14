BradenTrucky 1435 Tallevast Rd

Main picView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

1435 Tallevast Rd

Sarasota, FL 34243

Wings

6 Wings

$9.41

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$28.95

Starters

Boiled Peanuts Small

$4.25

Boiled Peanuts Large

$7.95

Alligator/Shrimp Gumbo Small

$9.41

Alligator/Shrimp Gumbo Large

$14.05

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$7.25

Rich's Holy Mole Chicken Leg

$5.75Out of stock

Mains

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.41

Nashville Hot Sliders

$10.95

Honey Truffle Sliders

$10.95

Farm Green Salad

$9.95

Add on Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Add on Fried Chicken

$5.00

Sauces and Dressings

Buffalo

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

Guajillo BBQ

Oaxacan Mole

Yuzu Sesame

Green Sauce

Spicy Garlic

Scotch Bonnet Plantain

Full Zap

Modifiers

NO BANANA PEPPERS

NO BUN

NO CHEDDAR CHEESE

NO CHILI CREME FRAICHE

NO CILANTRO

NO CUCUMBER

NO HONEY TRUFFLE BUTTER

NO LIME VINAIGRETTE

NO LYCHEE SLAW

NO NASHVILLE HOT BUTTER

NO OKRA

NO ONION

NO PICKLE

NO POBLANO SAUCE

NO QUESO

NO SCALLIONS

NO WING SAUCE

ON SIDE BANANA PEPPERS

ON SIDE BUN

ON SIDE CHEDDAR CHEESE

ON SIDE CHILI CREME FRAICHE

ON SIDE CILANTRO

ON SIDE CUCUMBER

ON SIDE HONEY TRUFFLE BUTTER

ON SIDE LIME VINAIGRETTE

ON SIDE LYCHEE SLAW

ON SIDE NASHVILLE HOT BUTTER

ON SIDE OKRA

ON SIDE ONION

ON SIDE PICKLE

ON SIDE POBLANO SAUCE

ON SIDE QUESO

ON SIDE SCALLIONS

ON SIDE WING SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.45

Beverages

Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
