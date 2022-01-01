Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bradford's Grill & Tavern

113 Reviews

$$

83 Bedford St

Stamford, CT 06901

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

