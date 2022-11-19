  • Home
Brad's Breads and Bakery 101 Central Ave NE Orange City, IA 51041 (712)707-9170

39 Reviews

$

101 Central Ave NE

Orange City, IA 51041

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Sticky Roll

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.21Out of stock

A Croissant topped and filled with a buttery almond cream and sprinkled with almonds.

Caramel Sticky Roll

Caramel Sticky Roll

$4.21

Layers of buttery sugared croissant dough with a pecan caramel topping.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.21Out of stock

Made of traditional layered croissant dough with a creamy dark chocolate rolled in the middle and drizzled on top.

Irish Creme Filled Cruffins

Irish Creme Filled Cruffins

$4.21

A cruffin is a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin. Laminated croissant dough is proofed and baked in a muffin mold. The cruffin is filled with a fresh creme and puree or flavor.

Creme-Filled Cruffins (Baker's Choice)

$4.21Out of stock

Banket (Dutch Almond Pastry)

$3.04Out of stock

Hand Pies

$4.44Out of stock

These hand pies have layers of flaky puff pastry dough with a filling of the baker's choice. These pockets of dough can contain fruits, creams, or ganache and are topped with a sweet icing.

Tarts/Bars/Galettes

Bakewell Tart

Bakewell Tart

$6.07

A traditional Pâté Sucrée tart crust with a sweet raspberry jam filling and a buttery almond top.

Financier

Financier

$3.50

A chewy almond cake on the inside with a crisp browned butter outside.

Nanaimo Bars

$6.07

Breads

Traditional Sourdough - Large

$8.00Out of stock

A tangy bread with a crisp outside and chewy inside.

Sourdough w/ Flax & Pecans - Large

Sourdough w/ Flax & Pecans - Large

$9.00Out of stock

Bewley Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bread w/Pecans & Cranberries

$6.00Out of stock

Granola

Crunchy Maple Pecan Granola 14oz

Crunchy Maple Pecan Granola 14oz

$8.41

Crunchy and chewy, this granola is packed with the robust flavors of sweet maple syrup, nutty pecans, and warm vanilla.

To Go - Vanilla Bean Yogurt & Berry Parfait

$5.14

American Cookies

Almond Cookies

$2.10Out of stock

A soft almond sugar cookie with a traditional sweet royal icing.

Mocha Chip Cookies

$2.10

A rich chocolate espresso cookie with white chips and a crunchy sugar coating

Pumpkin Chai Stuffed Cheesecake Cookies

$3.04Out of stock

European Cookies

Dutch Smiles

$3.74

A chewy almond based cookie with crunchy slivered almonds to coat it.

Stroopwafels

$3.74

A thin waffle cookie with a soft cinnamon caramel filling

Gluten-Free Love Drops

$3.74

This gluten free lemon cardamom cookie melts in your mouth and is balanced with a bright lemon rose glaze.

Shortbread (Baker's Choice)

$4.21

A crumbly sweet butter cookie with add ins like chocolate chips, dried fruits, or nuts

Meat Pies

Scottish Meat Pie

$9.11

Cornish-Style Pasties

$9.11Out of stock

Add Side Salad

$1.87

Confections

Caramels (Bag of 6) - (Chocolatier's Choice)

$4.21

Fudge Slab (Chocolatier's Choice)

$6.54

Cake Pops

Cake Pops - Triple Chocolate

$3.97Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Brad's Breads and Bakery!

Website

Location

101 Central Ave NE, Orange City, IA 51041

Directions

