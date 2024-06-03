- Home
Brady's American Grill
225 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
Food
Appetizers
- Bacon Potato Skins$10.00
Bacon and Cheddar Cheese baked on fried potato skins
- Baked Stuffed Mushrooms$9.00
with housemade seafood stuffing, cooked in wine and butter
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nacho$14.00
Our slow roasted BBQ pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on house fried corn tortilla chips
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$14.00
Our slow roasted pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a giant grilled tortilla
- Biscuit Basket$5.00
5 buttermilk biscuits with a side of maple butter
- Broccoli Potato Skins$10.00
Broccoli and Cheddar cheese baked on fried potato skins
- Buffalo Chicken and Cheese Nacho$14.00
hand breaded and fried popcorn chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on fresh corn tortilla chips
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$10.00
two fried egg rolls with roasted chicken, cream cheese, cheddar and buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
hand breaded and fried popcorn chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla
- Cheese Nachos$10.00
cheddar cheese on house fried tortilla chips
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar cheese in a giant grilled tortilla
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
fresh, hand breaded and fried plain, teriyaki or buffalo style with choice of dipping sauce
- 8 Chicken Wings$12.00
8 hand breaded and fried jumbo chicken wings, plain, teriyaki or buffalo
- 16 Chicken Wings$22.00
- Chili and Cheese Nacho$13.00
Homemade chili and cheddar cheese on our house fried corn tortilla chips
- Chili and Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
Homemade chili and cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla
- Chili Potato Skins$10.00
Our housemade chili and cheddar cheese baked on fried potato skins
- Fried Onion Rings$8.00
Onion rings breaded and fried
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
fried breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara
- Steak Tip App$13.00
hand cut steak tips lightly seasoned, cajun or teriyaki
- Supreme Nacho$13.00
ground beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, cheddar cheese and our special sauce
- Veggie Nachos$12.00
Broccoli, Tomato, Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on house fried corn tortilla chips
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Broccoli, Tomato, Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla
- Cheese Skins$8.00
- Pretzels$9.00Out of stock
soups and salads
- Crock of Onion Soup$8.00
homemade onion soup with croutons and swiss cheese
- Bowl of Chili$9.00
our homemade chili topped with cheddar and tomato and served with chips
- Cup of chili$7.00
our homemade chili topped with cheddar and tomato and served with chips
- Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$7.00
- Chef Salad$15.00
little leaf greens, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and egg and your choice of dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, house croutons and caesar dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, parmesan, house croutons and caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and house croutons
- Salmon Caesar Salad$20.00
charbroiled salmon, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house croutons and caesar dressing
- Steak Caesar$18.00
half pound of cajun, teriyaki, or plain hand cut steak tips, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house croutons and caesar dressing
- Special Salmon Salad$20.00
Charbroiled salmon with avocado, red pepper, carrots and pea shoots over little leaf greens with mango vinaigrette
- Small House Salad$7.00
greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$10.00
greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing
- Fajita Salad$12.00
Served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers and cheese, little leaf greens, carrots, salsa and sour cream
- Chili Fajita Salad$16.00
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, little leaf greens, carrots and our homemade chili, with salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Fajita Salad$17.00
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, little leaf greens and carrots, served with salsa and sour cream
- Steak Fajita Salad$20.00
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, hand cut steak tips, little leaf greens and carrots, served with salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
fried or grilled chicken with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens and your choice of dressing
- Steak Cobb Salad$23.00
grilled hand cut steak tips with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens and your choice of dressing
- Salmon Cobb Salad$23.00
charbroiled salmon with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
house roasted pork served on a grilled bun and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with one side
- Steak and Cheese Wrap$12.00
Shaved ribeye steak, american cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a flour tortilla, served with choice of one side
- Reuben$13.00
Served on marble rye with 1/4lb corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled and served with one side
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
Baked or Fried Haddock, served on a grilled bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickle, with choice of one side
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$13.00
House roasted turkey on toast served with gravy, cranberry sauce and one side
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread with one side
- Brady's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Charbroiled or Fried 8oz chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun with one side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Charbroiled or fried chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce with lettuce and cheddar in a jalapeno cheddar wrap and one side
- Club Sandwich$14.00
choice of ham or turkey with bacon, lettuce and tomato and one side
- Hot Pastrami$13.00
Black pastrami grilled with swiss cheese on rye bread, with one side
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Charbroiled or fried chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a white wrap with one side
- Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles with our special house sauce on a grilled ciabatta roll, with one side
- Hummus and Veggie Wrap$12.00
Hummus, greens, pickles, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber carrots and a balsamic drizzle, with choice of one side
- Double Dog Plate$10.00
Two grilled jumbo hot dogs on buttered grilled buns and one side
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Special Sandwich$11.00
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Charbroiled or Fried 8oz chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun with one side
Burgers
- The Bishop Burger$16.00
Our half pound handformed burger topped with a fried egg, american cheese and bacon on a garlic butter grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle. This burger is in memory of Ian Bishop, a portion of the sale of each of these burgers will be donated to Burnpits 360 in his honor.
- Bacon Blue Cheese Burger$16.00
Our half pound burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon on a grilled bun, with lettuce, tomato and pickle and one side
- The BBG Burger$15.00
our half pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, special sauce and crispy onion straws on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle and choice of one side
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
our half pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with one side
- Veggie Burger$12.00
Ratner's veggie burger from NY topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun, choice of one side
- Build your own Burger$11.00
Start with our half pound burger on a grilled bun, with lettuce tomato, pickle and choice of one side.
1/2 sandwich and soup
- 1/2 special and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 reuben and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 BLT and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 club and cup of soup$10.00
- 1/2 pastrami and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 turkey and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 ham and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 special and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 reuben and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 BLT and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 club and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 pastrami and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 turkey and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 ham and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 reuben and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 BLT and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 club and bowl of soup$11.00
- 1/2 pastrami and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 turkey and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 ham and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 special and bowl of soup$10.00
Dinners
- BBQ Brisket Dinner$18.00
House Roasted Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce served with your choice of two sides
- Pork Rib Eye$22.00
Two Half Pound Pork Ribeye Charbroiled and topped with Maple Butter and served with your choice of two sides
- 1/2 Pound Hand Cut Steak Tips$18.00
Half pound hand cut steak tips, grilled and served with two sides
- 1 Pound Hand Cut Steak Tips$23.00
Whole Pound hand cut steak tips grilled and served with two sides
- Fish and Chips$18.00
Hand breaded haddock served with fries and coleslaw
- Baked Meatloaf$14.00
Homemade meatloaf with beef gravy and two sides
- Brady's Bowl$16.00
mashed potatoes, fried popcorn chicken, corn, cheddar cheese, gravy, crispy onion straws and two biscuits (no sides included)
- Baked Haddock$18.00
Baked with panko, wine and butter, served with two sides
- Baked Stuffed Haddock$20.00
Topped with housemade seafood stuffing and baked with wine and butter, served with two sides
- Single Charbroiled or Fried Chicken$12.00
8oz Boneless Chicken Breast served plain, teriyaki or cajun with two sides
- Double Charbroiled or Fried Chicken$16.00
Two 8oz Chicken breast served plain, teriyaki or cajun and served with two sides
- Turkey Dinner$16.00
House roasted turkey served with cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy and two sides
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
Fresh, hand breaded and fried, choice of plain, teriyaki or buffalo with dipping sauce on the side
- Salmon Dinner$20.00
Charbroiled plain, teriyaki or cajun, or baked with panko, wine and butter. Served with two sides
Pasta
- Baked Macaroni and Cheese your way$14.00
Baked macaroni and cheese with our house cheese sauce, topped with panko and butter and baked, Served with soup or salad
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.00
Housemade sauce over pasta, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
- Broccoli and Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Grilled chicken, broccoli and pasta topped with our housemade alfredo sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
- Steak Alfredo$23.00
Cajun, teriyaki or plain steak tips, over pasta with our housemade alfredo sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
- Spaghetti and Marinara$13.00
Pasta with house marinara sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
charbroiled or fried 8oz chicken breast, over pasta with house marinara. served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
Fried hand breaded eggplant over pasta with house marinara. served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad
Specials
Children
- Kraft Mac and Cheese$7.00
Classic kraft mac and cheese with one side
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
our hand breaded and fried chicken with choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Grilled cheese with choice of cheese and bread, and one side
- Kids Hot Dog$7.00
one grilled hot dog with choice of side
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
quarter pound burger on a grilled bun with choice of cheese and one side
- Kids Turkey Dinner$7.00
house roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and one side
- Kids Pasta with red sauce$7.00
pasta with red sauce and one side
- Kids Pasta with alfredo$7.00
pasta with house alfredo sauce and one side
- kids pasta with butter$7.00
plain pasta with butter and one side
- Kids scrambled egg$7.00
Omelettes
- Chili and Cheddar Cheese Omelette$11.00
Three egg omelette with our housemade chili and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast, tomatoes and cheddar
- Ham and Swiss Omelette$11.00
Three egg omelette with ham and swiss cheese, served with steak fries and toast
- Bacon and Cheddar Omelette$11.00
Three egg omelette with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast
- Veggie Omelette$11.00
three egg omelette with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast
- Western Omelette$12.00
three egg omelette with ham, onions and green peppers, served with steak fries and toast
- BYO omelette$7.00
start with our three egg omelette and go from there! served with sterak fries and toast
desserts
- Apple Pie$6.00
- Blueberry Pie$6.00Out of stock
- Tollhouse Cookie Pie$6.00Out of stock
- Cheesecake$7.00
- Grapenut Custard$6.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
- Funfetti Cake$7.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream$4.00
- Raspberry Turnover$7.00Out of stock
- Churros$7.00
- Fried Oreos$8.00
- Coconut Cake$7.00Out of stock
- GF Brownie$4.50
sides
- mashed potato$3.00
- mashed potato with gravy$3.00
- side fries$3.00
- side baked potato$3.00
- side loaded baked potato$5.00
- side veggies$3.00
- side coleslaw$3.00
- basket of fries$6.00
- basket of sweet fries$8.00
- basket of seasoned fries$8.00
- side mac and cheese$6.00
- side broccoli$2.00
- side broccoli with cheddar$3.00
- side stuffing$2.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
NA Beverages
Sodas
Kids Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
225 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH 03458