Brady's Run Grille & Guesthouse

Popular Items

Cup of Thai

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Quart of Soup

$8.00

Cup of Thai

$3.50

Bowl of Thai

$4.50

Quart of Thai

$8.00

Bowl And Biscuit

$5.50

Salads

Breaded Chicken Salad

$15.00

Breaded chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black & green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese & golden fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black & green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese & golden fries (Served "Buffalo" style upon request)

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Tender grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese and golden fries. Served "Buffalo-style" upon request

Combo Salad

$13.50

Homemade chicken and tuna salad served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and pepperoncini. Served with a rich, flaky croissant

Grille Chef Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, topped with chicken, ham, cheddar and Havarti cheese

Grille Salad

$6.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with croutons, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions and pepperoncini

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$10.00

Our Grille salad topped with asparagus, roasted red peppers, onions, cucumbers, marinated grilled portabella mushroom and Havarti cheese. We suggest the balsamic vinaigrette

Reuben Salad

$12.75

Crispy mixed greens with tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, topped with sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, finished with a side of grilled marble rye bread

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.50

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, cucumbers, onions, hard cooked egg and Havarti cheese, finished with thinly-sliced chilled Nova Scotia smoked salmon

Side Salad

$4.50

Steak Salad

$15.25

Ranch sirloin served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese and golden fries +Make It a Double for (More) $4.00 +Add Chicken For $3.00

add steak

$4.00

add breaded chick

$3.00

add grilled chick

$3.00

Munchies

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Potato Cakes

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Battered Zucchini

$8.50

Crisp, golden strips of zucchini, dusted with Parmesan cheese and served with warm marinara

Buffalo Chick Dip

$8.25

Our own blend of cream cheese, shredded chicken, Frank's Red Hot Sauce and spices, served with freshly made pita chips

Dill Pickle Fries

$7.25

Premium Kosher dills, batter-dipped and fried. They pack a puckerful punch! Served with zesty ranch sauce

Extra Pita Chips

$1.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Stuffed with cheese, then breaded, deep fried, & served with Grille Sauce

Jalapeno Pretzel

$5.50

A jumbo, soft pretzel stuffed with pepperjack cheese served warm with Grille sauce

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Our basket of french fries topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and crisp bacon, served with a side of ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Five cheese sticks, breaded and lightly fried, served with warm marinara

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crinkle cut sweet potato fries-salty and sweet, served with cinnamon butter for dipping

Zesty Planks

$6.25

Tender, juicy fried chicken planks tossed in Buffalo sauce

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Drink Upcharge

$0.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Croissants

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

Bakery-fresh, buttery croissant filled with your choice of our homemade chicken salad. Served with lettuce and tomato

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$12.00

Bakery croissant with thinly-sliced Nova Scotia smoked salmon, topped with our own Dill-Ranch sauce, and finished with thin-sliced onions

Tuna Salad Croissant

$9.00

Bakery-fresh, buttery croissant filled with your choice of our homemade tuna salad. Served with lettuce and tomato

Turkey& Swiss Croissant

$9.00

Warm turkey sliced thin and served with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a fresh croissant

Premium Grills

Black/Gold Pannie

$14.00

Shaved beef, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, American and provolone cheese, fries and coleslaw on a Grille flatbread

Buffalo Flip

$13.00

Grilled pita bread stuffed with chicken tenders, tossed in original Buffalo-style sauce with bleu cheese dressing, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño slices

Bourbon Street Chicken Tacos

$10.00

We load up your platter, and you assemble your tacos- You get 3 soft tortillas, Cajun seasoned, julienned grilled chicken breast, along with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa & sour cream. Stuff them as full as you like!

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

Juicy grilled chicken with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and salsa folded in grilled pita bread

Fallston CheeseSteak

$10.75

Shaved beef, grilled onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, stuffed in a fresh Breadworks hoagie roll

Huge Reuben

Huge Reuben

$14.50

Just like our regular Reuben, but HUGE! Traditional New York style with a HALF pound of corned beef, loaded with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Huge Turkey Reuben

$14.50

Bourbon Street BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Our own tender 10-hour slow-roasted pork butt – seasoned to perfection, then shredded with a touch of barbeque sauce added. As with our fish and chicken Bourbon Street tacos, these are served with 3 soft tortillas, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream. Some assembly required!

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled steak with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and salsa folded in grilled pita bread

Bourbon Street Fish Tacos

$10.00

We load up your platter, and you assemble your tacos – You get 3 soft tortillas, Cajun seasoned grilled tilapia along with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. Stuff them as full as you like!

Tuscan Hoagie

$14.00

An Italian roll stuffed with salami, ham and prosciutto, topped with Tuscan Grille pepper, pepper jack cheese, marinara, lettuce, tomato, onions and our own olive relish

Warm Grille Sandwiches

BLT

$9.25

A classic bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Italian bread

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.50

Traditional New York style with a quarter pound of corned beef, loaded with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye Make It Huge with 1/2 Pound of Corned Beef $14.50

Grille Club

$9.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled Italian bread

Grilled Ham/Swiss

$8.50

Open-Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Texas toast topped with juicy roast beef and a side of mashed potatoes or crispy fries - all smothered in brown gravy

Hot Sausage Sand.

$12.75

A Brady's Run Grille Favorite! Hot sausage topped with marinara, grilled onions and peppers and stuffed into a soft toasted bun. Make it HUGE by adding an extra portion of our delicious hot sausage for just $3 more! +Add Provolone $0.75

Italian Sub

$11.25

Genoa, ham and prosciutto layered in an Italian roll, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing

Mary's Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Old-fashioned-style, lightly-smoked Tavern ham, topped with American cheese, and finished with sweet pickle relish and thin-sliced onion. Served on a soft, white, bun BBQ sauce available upon request

Portobello Melt

$9.50

Marinated Portobello mushrooms topped with roasted red peppers, olive relish, grilled onions and Havarti cheese. Served open faced on Texas toast with chips and pickles

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.25

Tuna salad, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on grilled Italian bread

Turkey Reuben

$10.50

Pulled Pork Melt

$10.50

Wraps

Black Bean with Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Our black bean wrap with tender white-meat chicken added, Served cold

Black Bean Wrap

$6.95

Black bean salsa with lettuce wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served cold

Warm Chicken Salad Tortilla Wrap

$9.00

Our house-made, all-white-meat chicken salad warmed on the grill, topped with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and a touch of sweet and sour dressing all rolled in a garlic-herb tortilla

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.25

Our own freshly-made chicken salad wrapped with lettuce and tomato in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served cold

GIR Wrap

$9.25

Shaved Cajun turkey, melted Havarti, spring mix, tomato, olive relish and pepperoncini wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served warm

Oven Gold Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Tender turkey breast rolled with Muenster, asparagus, lettuce, tomato and Dijon mustard in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served cold

The Eagle Wrap

$9.25

Chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce and then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served hot

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.25

Desserts and Rooms

Apple Dumpling

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.95

Full Room One Night

$65.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Piece of Cake

$4.50

Piece of Pie

$4.75

Twin Room One Week

$85.00

No Tax Monthly Room

$725.00

Double Rm Week

$375.00

Twin Rm Week

$475.00

Extra Person

$25.00

Specials

Triple Decker Club

$9.25

Granny's Fall Salad

$10.00

Beef Flatbread

$12.00

Porkys Revenge

$12.00

Pappys Waffler

$12.00

Swiss Steak

$12.00

Chilly Willy Crunch

$12.00

Tom's Turkey Croissant

$11.00

Baskets

All American Burger

$10.50

A 1/3 pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a soft bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a soft bun

Bleu Burger

$10.50

A juicy 1/3 pound burger layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo Tender Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Crunch

$10.25

Our crunch chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.50

Chicken tenders deep-fried to a golden-brown

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a soft bun with lettuce and tomato

Clam Strips Basket

$11.50

A generous basket of fried clam strips served over fries with a side of spicy cocktail sauce

Captain Bob's Shrimp Boat

$14.00

We've caught a boatload of jumbo fantail shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried golden brown. Served with a side of spicy cocktail sauce

Double All American

$13.50

Jumbo Dog Basket

$5.50

A naturally-smoked, quarter-pound all-beef hot dog served with fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a soft bun

Parm Crunch

$10.25

Our Crunch chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Splish Splash Basket

$13.00

Tender pieces of our hand-breaded haddock fillets served over fries and topped with cheese sauce

The Crunch

$10.50

A tender chicken breast coated in potato chips, deep-fried golden brown, topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, Grille sauce and tomato on a soft bun. Grille's #1 seller!

Tuscan Grille Burger

$11.00

Our delicious 1/3 pound burger topped with Tuscan Grille peppers, pepper jack cheese, marinara, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our own olive relish

Tuscan Crunch

$11.25

Our crunch chicken breast topped with Tuscan pepper, marinara sauce, olive relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato

Twin Jumbo Dog Basket

$8.25

A pair of naturally-smoked, quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs served with fries

Wing Ding Basket

$13.00

Wing dings deep-fried to perfection

Zucchini Po Boy

$9.50

Crisp zucchini strips, lettuce, tomato and parmesan cheese on a toasted hoagie roll, served with warm marinara to dip. Served with fries

Twin Dog Basket

$8.00

Sides & Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.00

Grille Sauce

$0.50

Large Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Large Extra Dressing

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Pita Chips

$1.25

Small Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.25

Small extra dressing

$0.25

Side Of Fries

$2.00

Small Onion Ring

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

Applesauce

Gravy

Mac n Cheese

$2.75

Fish

Fish Hoagie

$14.00

Fish Wich

$9.00

Regular Fish Dinner

$15.95

Original Fish Dinner

$18.95

Fish Salad

$15.00

Fish Dish

$6.00

Haddock Wrap

$11.95

Ala Cart

Add side Fries/Slaw

$2.00

Banana Pepper

$8.00

ChxSal San w/LT

$7.95

2x Burg No Cheese

$6.25

2x Burg W/Cheese

$6.50

Double Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Premium Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Puppy Hot Dog

$1.00

Burger No Cheese

$4.25

Burger W/Cheese

$4.50

Single Dog Chips

$5.00

Single Dog Saturday

Single Grill Cheese

$4.25

3x Burg No Cheese

$8.25

3x Burgh W/Cheese

$8.75

Tuna Salad W/LT

$8.00

Twin Dog W/Chips

Biscuit

$1.50

Breakfast Combos

5.95 Special

$5.95

Two eggs, Potatoes & Toast. In-house only- Not available for Take-out.

Breakfast Pile-Up

$11.95

One big pile of the following- warm, open-faced biscuits topped with two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, potato cakes or home fries. Finished with sausage gravy over everything

Chocolate PB French Toast

$10.95

Our Grille-Style French Toast, layered with peanut butter & chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream

Combo #1

$5.95

One egg, choice of 2 pieces of bacon, 1 piece of sausage, or 1 piece of ham. Served with your choice of potato & toast

Combo #2

$7.95

Two eggs, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham. Served with your choice of potato and toast

Combo #3

$10.95

Two home style biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy & two eggs, Served with your choice of potato

Combo #4

$9.95

Corned beef hash & two eggs. Served with your choice of potato & toast

Combo #5

$7.00

Two eggs, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham. Served with toast

Eggs Benedict Ham

$10.95

A toasted, split English muffin topped with a poached egg & ham- finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato cakes or home fries

Eggs Benedict w/ Salmon

$13.50

A toasted, split English muffin topped with a poached egg & smoked salmon, finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato cakes or home fries

French Toast

$6.95

We start with two pieces of Bread Works Italian Bread- grill them, then sprinkle with powdered sugar

Full Stack

$6.00

3 JUMBO pancakes

Pulled Pork Breakfast

$10.95

Our own, "Fallston-Famous", barbequed, slow-roasted pulled pork, piled high on a fluffy biscuit, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs on the side & your choice of potato cakes or home fries

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Two Eggs, choice of potato, marinated sirloin steak prepared to your liking, & choice of toast

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$10.95

Our Grille-Style French Toast, layered with warm strawberry filling & cream cheese, topped with whipped cream

Stuff Banana Pepper Breakfast

$11.95

Two spicy stuffed banana peppers filled with a homemade mix of sausage baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of potato, two eggs & toast

The Big Deal!

$9.95

Choice of single pancake, or single French toast, two eggs, choice of potato, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham

Brady's Yogurt Bowl

$7.50

Start your morning off right with a generous portion of vanilla yogurt topped with crunchy granola & fresh fruit-of-the-day.

Double Egg & Toast Combo

$4.30

Breakfast Wraps

Basic Wrap

$8.95

Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese & Your Choice of Breakfast Meat. All wrapped up in a Garlic Herb Tortilla

Heart Throb Wrap

$9.95

Fried Egg Whites, Asparagus, & Muenster Cheese. All wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, slow-roasted pulled pork, Cheddar cheese & Texas Toothpicks. All wrapped up in a Garlic Herb Tortilla

Breakfast Scorcher Wrap

$11.95

Fried Eggs, Tuscan Grille Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato & Hot Sauce wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Scrambled Wrap

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Sausage, Home Fries, & Cheddar Cheese. All wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Southwest Wrap

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Black Bean Salsa, grilled Tuscan pepper, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & tomato wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Steak & Egg Wrap

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, shaved steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & Grille sauce wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Twin Wrap

$9.95

Fried Eggs, breakfast sausage, Bacon & American Cheese. All wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast BLT

$8.95

Grilled Italian bread filled with crisp bacon, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Your choice of potato

Breakfast Flip

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomato in a Grilled Flat Bread. Served with your choice of potato

Breakfast Rueben

$9.95

Traditional Corned Beef Reuben with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing, all on marbled rye. Served with a Fried Egg & your choice of potato

Standard Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Soft Bun, Fried Egg, American cheese, choice of potato, & your choice of breakfast meat

Texas Stack

$9.95

Grilled Texas Toast, American cheese, Fried Egg, Ham, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with your choice of potato

Omelets

Stuffed Banana Pepper Omelet

$11.95

Our homemade, spicy, sausage-stuffed banana peppers with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast

BYO Omelet

$9.95

Bacon, sausage or ham plus your choice of cheese, served with your choice of potato & toast

Egg White Omelet

$8.00

Plain Cheese Omelet

$8.95

A fluffy omelet with your choice of cheese, choice of potatoes & toast

Pulled Pork Omelet

$10.95

Our own slow-roasted Pulled Pork, folded into an omelet with Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast

Roasted Red Omelet

$11.50

Roasted Red Peppers, Asparagus, Ham & Swiss. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast

Small Omelet

$6.25

Veggie Omelet

$7.95

Western Omelet

$8.25

Breakfast A la Carte

3 Egg Whites

$2.50

Bacon

$3.25

Bacon-Crisp

$3.25

Bacon-Soft

$3.25

Bagel W/ Cr Cheese

$3.25

Biscuit

$1.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Ham

$3.25

Homefries

$2.25

Homies W/O & P

$2.50

Oatmeal and Toast

$4.25

Potato Cakes

$2.50

Sausage

$3.25

Sausage Gravy on Home

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Single Egg

$1.75

Single Fr Toast

$3.50

Single Pancake

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Two Single Eggs

$3.75

Hot Sausage

$3.00

Candy/Desserts

Candy

$1.00

Apple Dumpling

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.95

Ice Cream

$1.50

Piece of Cake

$4.50

Piece of Pie

$4.75

NA Beverages

20 oz. Bottled Soda

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Can Pop

$1.75

Juice-BTL

$2.25

Juice-CAN

$2.25

Red Bull Can

$3.00

Water-BTL

$2.00

Catering (2 Days in Advance Minimum)

1 lb. Chicken Salad

$6.00

1 lb. Tuna Salad

$6.00

1/2lb Chicken Salad

$3.50

1/2lb Tuna Salad

$3.50

1/4lb Chicken Salad

$2.00

1/4lb Tuna Salad

$2.00

2 lb. Chicken Salad

$12.00

2 lb. Tuna Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad Croissant - CAT

$8.00

Chicken Salad Wrap - CAT

$8.00

Club Sandwich Ring

$34.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant - CAT

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Wrap - CAT

$9.00

Ham and Cheese Ring

$30.00

Italian Sandwich Ring

$45.00

Tuna Salad Croissant - CAT

$8.00

Tuna Salad Wrap - CAT

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese Croissant - CAT

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese Wrap - CAT

$9.00

Turkey and Cheese Ring

$30.00

Chips

Chip Bag

$1.99

Nuts

Nuts $.50 Bag

$0.50

Nuts $1.49 Bag

$1.49

Candy

Candy

$1.00
Neighborhood Bar and Grille with Good People Come for Great Food and Drinks

449 Constitution Blvd, New Brighton, PA 15066

