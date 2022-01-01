- Home
Brady's Run Grille & Guesthouse
449 Constitution Blvd
New Brighton, PA 15066
Popular Items
Soups
Salads
Breaded Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black & green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese & golden fries
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black & green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese & golden fries (Served "Buffalo" style upon request)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese and golden fries. Served "Buffalo-style" upon request
Combo Salad
Homemade chicken and tuna salad served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and pepperoncini. Served with a rich, flaky croissant
Grille Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, topped with chicken, ham, cheddar and Havarti cheese
Grille Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with croutons, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions and pepperoncini
Portobello Mushroom Salad
Our Grille salad topped with asparagus, roasted red peppers, onions, cucumbers, marinated grilled portabella mushroom and Havarti cheese. We suggest the balsamic vinaigrette
Reuben Salad
Crispy mixed greens with tomatoes, green olives, black olives, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, topped with sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, finished with a side of grilled marble rye bread
Smoked Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, cucumbers, onions, hard cooked egg and Havarti cheese, finished with thinly-sliced chilled Nova Scotia smoked salmon
Side Salad
Steak Salad
Ranch sirloin served on a bed of mixed greens, garnished with black and green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese and golden fries +Make It a Double for (More) $4.00 +Add Chicken For $3.00
add steak
add breaded chick
add grilled chick
Munchies
Basket Fries
Basket Potato Cakes
Basket Onion Rings
Battered Zucchini
Crisp, golden strips of zucchini, dusted with Parmesan cheese and served with warm marinara
Buffalo Chick Dip
Our own blend of cream cheese, shredded chicken, Frank's Red Hot Sauce and spices, served with freshly made pita chips
Dill Pickle Fries
Premium Kosher dills, batter-dipped and fried. They pack a puckerful punch! Served with zesty ranch sauce
Extra Pita Chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with cheese, then breaded, deep fried, & served with Grille Sauce
Jalapeno Pretzel
A jumbo, soft pretzel stuffed with pepperjack cheese served warm with Grille sauce
Loaded Fries
Our basket of french fries topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and crisp bacon, served with a side of ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Five cheese sticks, breaded and lightly fried, served with warm marinara
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle cut sweet potato fries-salty and sweet, served with cinnamon butter for dipping
Zesty Planks
Tender, juicy fried chicken planks tossed in Buffalo sauce
Kids
Croissants
Chicken Salad Croissant
Bakery-fresh, buttery croissant filled with your choice of our homemade chicken salad. Served with lettuce and tomato
Smoked Salmon Croissant
Bakery croissant with thinly-sliced Nova Scotia smoked salmon, topped with our own Dill-Ranch sauce, and finished with thin-sliced onions
Tuna Salad Croissant
Bakery-fresh, buttery croissant filled with your choice of our homemade tuna salad. Served with lettuce and tomato
Turkey& Swiss Croissant
Warm turkey sliced thin and served with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a fresh croissant
Premium Grills
Black/Gold Pannie
Shaved beef, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, American and provolone cheese, fries and coleslaw on a Grille flatbread
Buffalo Flip
Grilled pita bread stuffed with chicken tenders, tossed in original Buffalo-style sauce with bleu cheese dressing, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño slices
Bourbon Street Chicken Tacos
We load up your platter, and you assemble your tacos- You get 3 soft tortillas, Cajun seasoned, julienned grilled chicken breast, along with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa & sour cream. Stuff them as full as you like!
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Juicy grilled chicken with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and salsa folded in grilled pita bread
Fallston CheeseSteak
Shaved beef, grilled onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, stuffed in a fresh Breadworks hoagie roll
Huge Reuben
Just like our regular Reuben, but HUGE! Traditional New York style with a HALF pound of corned beef, loaded with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Huge Turkey Reuben
Bourbon Street BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos
Our own tender 10-hour slow-roasted pork butt – seasoned to perfection, then shredded with a touch of barbeque sauce added. As with our fish and chicken Bourbon Street tacos, these are served with 3 soft tortillas, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream. Some assembly required!
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and salsa folded in grilled pita bread
Bourbon Street Fish Tacos
We load up your platter, and you assemble your tacos – You get 3 soft tortillas, Cajun seasoned grilled tilapia along with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. Stuff them as full as you like!
Tuscan Hoagie
An Italian roll stuffed with salami, ham and prosciutto, topped with Tuscan Grille pepper, pepper jack cheese, marinara, lettuce, tomato, onions and our own olive relish
Warm Grille Sandwiches
BLT
A classic bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Italian bread
Corned Beef Reuben
Traditional New York style with a quarter pound of corned beef, loaded with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye Make It Huge with 1/2 Pound of Corned Beef $14.50
Grille Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled Italian bread
Grilled Ham/Swiss
Open-Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Grilled Texas toast topped with juicy roast beef and a side of mashed potatoes or crispy fries - all smothered in brown gravy
Hot Sausage Sand.
A Brady's Run Grille Favorite! Hot sausage topped with marinara, grilled onions and peppers and stuffed into a soft toasted bun. Make it HUGE by adding an extra portion of our delicious hot sausage for just $3 more! +Add Provolone $0.75
Italian Sub
Genoa, ham and prosciutto layered in an Italian roll, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing
Mary's Hot Ham & Cheese
Old-fashioned-style, lightly-smoked Tavern ham, topped with American cheese, and finished with sweet pickle relish and thin-sliced onion. Served on a soft, white, bun BBQ sauce available upon request
Portobello Melt
Marinated Portobello mushrooms topped with roasted red peppers, olive relish, grilled onions and Havarti cheese. Served open faced on Texas toast with chips and pickles
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna salad, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on grilled Italian bread
Turkey Reuben
Pulled Pork Melt
Wraps
Black Bean with Chicken Wrap
Our black bean wrap with tender white-meat chicken added, Served cold
Black Bean Wrap
Black bean salsa with lettuce wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served cold
Warm Chicken Salad Tortilla Wrap
Our house-made, all-white-meat chicken salad warmed on the grill, topped with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and a touch of sweet and sour dressing all rolled in a garlic-herb tortilla
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our own freshly-made chicken salad wrapped with lettuce and tomato in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served cold
GIR Wrap
Shaved Cajun turkey, melted Havarti, spring mix, tomato, olive relish and pepperoncini wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served warm
Oven Gold Turkey Wrap
Tender turkey breast rolled with Muenster, asparagus, lettuce, tomato and Dijon mustard in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served cold
The Eagle Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce and then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served hot
Tuna Salad Wrap
Desserts and Rooms
Specials
Baskets
All American Burger
A 1/3 pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a soft bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a soft bun
Bleu Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Buffalo Tender Sandwich
Buffalo Crunch
Our crunch chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders deep-fried to a golden-brown
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Served on a soft bun with lettuce and tomato
Clam Strips Basket
A generous basket of fried clam strips served over fries with a side of spicy cocktail sauce
Captain Bob's Shrimp Boat
We've caught a boatload of jumbo fantail shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried golden brown. Served with a side of spicy cocktail sauce
Double All American
Jumbo Dog Basket
A naturally-smoked, quarter-pound all-beef hot dog served with fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a soft bun
Parm Crunch
Our Crunch chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Splish Splash Basket
Tender pieces of our hand-breaded haddock fillets served over fries and topped with cheese sauce
The Crunch
A tender chicken breast coated in potato chips, deep-fried golden brown, topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, Grille sauce and tomato on a soft bun. Grille's #1 seller!
Tuscan Grille Burger
Our delicious 1/3 pound burger topped with Tuscan Grille peppers, pepper jack cheese, marinara, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our own olive relish
Tuscan Crunch
Our crunch chicken breast topped with Tuscan pepper, marinara sauce, olive relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato
Twin Jumbo Dog Basket
A pair of naturally-smoked, quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs served with fries
Wing Ding Basket
Wing dings deep-fried to perfection
Zucchini Po Boy
Crisp zucchini strips, lettuce, tomato and parmesan cheese on a toasted hoagie roll, served with warm marinara to dip. Served with fries
Twin Dog Basket
Sides & Sauces
Buffalo Sauce
Coleslaw
Grille Sauce
Large Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Large Extra Dressing
Marinara Sauce
Pita Chips
Small Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Small extra dressing
Side Of Fries
Small Onion Ring
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Applesauce
Gravy
Mac n Cheese
Fish
Ala Cart
Add side Fries/Slaw
Banana Pepper
ChxSal San w/LT
2x Burg No Cheese
2x Burg W/Cheese
Double Grilled Cheese
Premium Grilled Cheese
Puppy Hot Dog
Burger No Cheese
Burger W/Cheese
Single Dog Chips
Single Dog Saturday
Single Grill Cheese
3x Burg No Cheese
3x Burgh W/Cheese
Tuna Salad W/LT
Twin Dog W/Chips
Biscuit
Breakfast Combos
5.95 Special
Two eggs, Potatoes & Toast. In-house only- Not available for Take-out.
Breakfast Pile-Up
One big pile of the following- warm, open-faced biscuits topped with two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, potato cakes or home fries. Finished with sausage gravy over everything
Chocolate PB French Toast
Our Grille-Style French Toast, layered with peanut butter & chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream
Combo #1
One egg, choice of 2 pieces of bacon, 1 piece of sausage, or 1 piece of ham. Served with your choice of potato & toast
Combo #2
Two eggs, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham. Served with your choice of potato and toast
Combo #3
Two home style biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy & two eggs, Served with your choice of potato
Combo #4
Corned beef hash & two eggs. Served with your choice of potato & toast
Combo #5
Two eggs, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham. Served with toast
Eggs Benedict Ham
A toasted, split English muffin topped with a poached egg & ham- finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato cakes or home fries
Eggs Benedict w/ Salmon
A toasted, split English muffin topped with a poached egg & smoked salmon, finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato cakes or home fries
French Toast
We start with two pieces of Bread Works Italian Bread- grill them, then sprinkle with powdered sugar
Full Stack
3 JUMBO pancakes
Pulled Pork Breakfast
Our own, "Fallston-Famous", barbequed, slow-roasted pulled pork, piled high on a fluffy biscuit, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs on the side & your choice of potato cakes or home fries
Steak & Eggs
Two Eggs, choice of potato, marinated sirloin steak prepared to your liking, & choice of toast
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Our Grille-Style French Toast, layered with warm strawberry filling & cream cheese, topped with whipped cream
Stuff Banana Pepper Breakfast
Two spicy stuffed banana peppers filled with a homemade mix of sausage baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of potato, two eggs & toast
The Big Deal!
Choice of single pancake, or single French toast, two eggs, choice of potato, choice of 3 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 pieces of ham
Brady's Yogurt Bowl
Start your morning off right with a generous portion of vanilla yogurt topped with crunchy granola & fresh fruit-of-the-day.
Double Egg & Toast Combo
Breakfast Wraps
Basic Wrap
Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese & Your Choice of Breakfast Meat. All wrapped up in a Garlic Herb Tortilla
Heart Throb Wrap
Fried Egg Whites, Asparagus, & Muenster Cheese. All wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Pulled Pork Wrap
Scrambled eggs, slow-roasted pulled pork, Cheddar cheese & Texas Toothpicks. All wrapped up in a Garlic Herb Tortilla
Breakfast Scorcher Wrap
Fried Eggs, Tuscan Grille Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato & Hot Sauce wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Scrambled Wrap
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Sausage, Home Fries, & Cheddar Cheese. All wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Southwest Wrap
Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Black Bean Salsa, grilled Tuscan pepper, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & tomato wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Steak & Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs, shaved steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & Grille sauce wrapped in a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Twin Wrap
Fried Eggs, breakfast sausage, Bacon & American Cheese. All wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast BLT
Grilled Italian bread filled with crisp bacon, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Your choice of potato
Breakfast Flip
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomato in a Grilled Flat Bread. Served with your choice of potato
Breakfast Rueben
Traditional Corned Beef Reuben with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing, all on marbled rye. Served with a Fried Egg & your choice of potato
Standard Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled Soft Bun, Fried Egg, American cheese, choice of potato, & your choice of breakfast meat
Texas Stack
Grilled Texas Toast, American cheese, Fried Egg, Ham, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with your choice of potato
Omelets
Stuffed Banana Pepper Omelet
Our homemade, spicy, sausage-stuffed banana peppers with marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast
BYO Omelet
Bacon, sausage or ham plus your choice of cheese, served with your choice of potato & toast
Egg White Omelet
Plain Cheese Omelet
A fluffy omelet with your choice of cheese, choice of potatoes & toast
Pulled Pork Omelet
Our own slow-roasted Pulled Pork, folded into an omelet with Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast
Roasted Red Omelet
Roasted Red Peppers, Asparagus, Ham & Swiss. Served with your choice of potatoes & toast
Small Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Western Omelet
Breakfast A la Carte
3 Egg Whites
Bacon
Bacon-Crisp
Bacon-Soft
Bagel W/ Cr Cheese
Biscuit
Corned Beef Hash
English Muffin
Ham
Homefries
Homies W/O & P
Oatmeal and Toast
Potato Cakes
Sausage
Sausage Gravy on Home
Side Sausage Gravy
Single Egg
Single Fr Toast
Single Pancake
Toast
Two Single Eggs
Hot Sausage
Candy/Desserts
Catering (2 Days in Advance Minimum)
1 lb. Chicken Salad
1 lb. Tuna Salad
1/2lb Chicken Salad
1/2lb Tuna Salad
1/4lb Chicken Salad
1/4lb Tuna Salad
2 lb. Chicken Salad
2 lb. Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad Croissant - CAT
Chicken Salad Wrap - CAT
Club Sandwich Ring
Ham & Cheese Croissant - CAT
Ham & Cheese Wrap - CAT
Ham and Cheese Ring
Italian Sandwich Ring
Tuna Salad Croissant - CAT
Tuna Salad Wrap - CAT
Turkey & Cheese Croissant - CAT
Turkey & Cheese Wrap - CAT
Turkey and Cheese Ring
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Bar and Grille with Good People Come for Great Food and Drinks
449 Constitution Blvd, New Brighton, PA 15066