Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brain Drain

review star

No reviews yet

406 1st street SE

2nd Floor

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Masala + Magic

crumbled samosa / aloo tikki / papdi / chutneys & yogurt
Classic Butter Sauce. (Makhni)

Classic Butter Sauce. (Makhni)

$11.89

Delhi Style butter sauce / choice of 3 sides

Signature Tikka Masala Meal

Signature Tikka Masala Meal

$12.89

signature tikka masala / choice of 3 sides

Homestyle Saag Meal (spinach)

Homestyle Saag Meal (spinach)

$12.89

sautéed spinach + garlic tadka / choice of 3 sides

Goan Chili Vindaloo Meal

Goan Chili Vindaloo Meal

$12.89

spicy red chili sauce / choice of 3 sides

Street Cart Biryani

Street Cart Biryani

$13.89

spicy basmati rice / choice of protein / side of raita & chutney

the kathi roll factory

the kathi roll factory

$6.89

6 inch paratha roll / choice of protein / masala / salad / chutney

Nashville Hot Chicken

crispy chicken, salad, dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$5.89

Nashville hot tender, slider roll, slaw, comeback sauce

Nashville Hot Tenders

$6.89

2 hot chicken tenders, spiced to order

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.89

Sides + Extras

Samosa

$3.89

Naan

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

406 1st street SE, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
United Kitchens Group image
United Kitchens Group image
United Kitchens Group image

Similar restaurants in your area

Side Door
orange starNo Reviews
909 New Jersey Ave. SE. Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
HipCityVeg - Navy Yard - 1201 Half Street SE Suite 130, DC
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Half Street SE Suite 130 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Tap99
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Half Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Gatsby
orange star5.0 • 6
1201 Half Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Swizzler - Navy Yard
orange star4.8 • 118
1259 1st St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sushi Hachi - Washington DC
orange star4.7 • 2,530
735 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Le Bon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,117
210 2ND ST SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,021
423 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Collina
orange star4.5 • 299
747 C Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston