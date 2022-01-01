Brain Drain Food Hall Herndon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon, VA 20171
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Roaming Rooster - (Chantilly)
No Reviews
14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant