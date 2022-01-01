Main picView gallery

Brain Drain Food Hall Herndon

review star

No reviews yet

3061C Centreville Rd

Herndon, VA 20171

Popular Items

Signature Frankie Rolls
Frankie Bowls
Curry Your Way

Bombay Street Food

Signature Frankie Rolls

Signature Frankie Rolls

$6.89

7-inch paratha roll / with choice of protein & sauce / salad / green chutney

Street Snacks & Extras

Street Snacks & Extras

Chaat / Samosa / Fries / Momo

Frankie Bowls

Frankie Bowls

$10.89

our signature bowls - build your own Frankie bowl with choice of proteins

Curry Your Way

Curry Your Way

$12.89

butter / tikka masala / vindaloo + choice of 2 sides

Detroit Style Pizza (Serves 2)

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$10.98

signature 3 cheese blend / homemade tomato sauce / pecorino

Mighty Roni

Mighty Roni

$11.98

signature 3 cheese blend / homemade tomato sauce / cup pepperoni / pecorino

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.98

signature 3 cheese blend / homemade tomato sauce / choice of toppings / pecorino

Pie of the Month (Diavalo)

Pie of the Month (Diavalo)

$12.98

pie of the month.

Taco Madness

Taco of the Month (blackened salmon)

$4.98

blackened salmon / pepper slaw / pickled onions / cajun tartar sauce

Build Your Own & Breakfast Tacos

$3.98

build your own - street / tex-mex / fajita / breakfast tacos.

Ancho Chili Chicken

$3.98

ancho chili chicken / pico de gallo / caramelized peppers & onions / jack cheese / pablano crema

Southern Fried Chicken

$3.98

southern fried chicken / roasted corn pico / hatch chili queso / pickles

Chimmichurri Steak (Carne Asada)

$4.98

chimichurri steak / avocado / pico / cotija cheese / salsa roja

Street Style Al Pastor (pork)

$3.98

al pastor pork / onions / cilantro / grilled pineapple / salsa verde

Bang Bang Shrimp

$4.98

tempura battered shrimp / pickled carrots & daikon / cucumbers / jalapeños / bang bang sauce

Yucatan BBQ Jackfruit

$4.48

jackfruit carnitas / guacamole / pico / pickled red onion / chipotle crema

Charred Cauliflower

$3.98

charred cauliflower / pico / cucumber / feta cheese / pickled red cabbage / tahini garlic sauce

Incredible Avocado

$4.98

beer battered avocado / roasted corn pico / pepitas / pablano crema

Not Tacos

Chips n Dips

Quessadilla

Nashville Hot Chicken

Signature Chicken Sandwich

Signature Chicken Sandwich

$7.98

Homestyle Nashville Chicken , potato roll, pickled cucumber, house slaw, comeback sauce

Mac n Cheese (12 oz)

Mac n Cheese (12 oz)

$5.98

12 oz portion of our mac n cheese to cool down.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$7.98

Nashville Hot Chicken (boneless), slice of white bread, pickles, side of our comeback sauce.

Shakes n Fries

Shakes n Fries

choice of sides + extras

Incredible Smash Burgers

True West Coast Cheeseburger

True West Coast Cheeseburger

$7.98

potato roll / signature cheeseburger / caramelized onions / pickles / comeback sauce

True Bacon Cheeseburger

True Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.98

potato roll / cheeseburger / lettuce / tomato / bacon / comeback sauce

True Burgers Your Way

True Burgers Your Way

$6.98

build your own, choice of toppings + sauce

True Shakes & Fries

True Shakes & Fries

choice of 4 fries & 4 shakes

Mediterranean Street Food

Signature Shawarma Bowl

Signature Shawarma Bowl

$10.89

chicken-steak-cauliflower shawarma / rice or salad / hummus / pita bread / carrots / red cabbage / cucumbers / sumac onions / roasted feta corn / marinated cherry tomatoes / choice of sauce - (spicy green sauce/harissa/garlic tahini/herb yogurt)

Street Falafel Bowl

Street Falafel Bowl

$10.89

falafel / rice or salad / hummus / pita bread / carrots / red cabbage / cucumbers / sumac onions / roasted feta corn / marinated cherry tomatoes / choice of sauce - (spicy green sauce/harissa/garlic tahini/herb yogurt)

Shawarma & Falafel Sandwiches

Shawarma & Falafel Sandwiches

$8.98

grilled pita sandwich / with choice of protein / salad (red cabbage, onions, pickles, tomatoes, cucumbers) / side of sauce.

Sides + Extras

Sides + Extras

$3.89

Choice of Sides.

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$8.89

choice of protein / pickled carrot+radish / cucumbers / jalapeños / cilantro / sambal mayo

Chipotle

Chipotle

$8.89

choice of protein / lettuce / tomato / avocado / caramelized peppers+onions / jack cheese / chipotle aioli

Italian

Italian

$8.89

choice of protein / garlic aioli / mesclun greens / tomato / caramelized onions / red peppers / mozarella

Farm Club

Farm Club

$8.89

bacon / house mayo / mesclun greens / tomato / pickled onions / avocado / opt - choice of protein

Breakfast (toast + sandwiches)

Breakfast (toast + sandwiches)

$6.89

all day breakfast sandwiches and toasts

Grilled Cheese Shop

Grilled Cheese Shop

$7.98

grilled sourdough bread / 3 cheese blend / choice of protein.

Salads

Seasonal Harvest Cobb

Seasonal Harvest Cobb

$10.89

choice of protein / green apple / pickled onion / sweet potato crisps / blue cheese / hard boiled egg / balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Mediterranean

Chopped Mediterranean

$10.89

choice of protein / marinated tomatoes / chickpeas / pickled red onions / cucumbers / olives / feta cheese / balsamic vinegar

Southwestern

Southwestern

$10.89

choice of protein / beans / corn / pico de gallo / avocado / tortilla chips / cilantro lime vinaigrette

Modern Caesar

Modern Caesar

$10.89

choice of protein / parmesan cheese / garlic croutons / lime wedge / cucumbers / cherry tomatoes / caesar dressing

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.89

choice of protein / pickled carrot+daikon / cucumbers / red cabbage / mushroom / sautéed spinach / sesame teriyaki sauce

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.89

all salads served on bed of mixed house greens (lettuce + mesclun) / choice of dressing.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon, VA 20171

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

