Braise Willow Glen
No reviews yet
1185 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Dinner
Cheese/Charcuterie Board
Cranberry-Walnut Bread, Pickles, Almonds, Seasonal Jam
Cheddar Beignets
Honey, Nutritional Yeast
House Pickles
Sliced Dill
PB&J
Bone Marrow, Seasonal Jam, House Nut Butter
Smoked Carrot Dip
Papadam Cracker, Jalapeño
Pork Belly
Chantrelle Toast
Fig Salad
Butternut Chowder
Papaya Salad
Braise Burger
Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Kennebec Fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Boneless Thigh, Mini Biscuits, House Pickles, Hot Sauce, Honey
New York Steak & Potatoes
Balsamic Onion Butter, Heirloom Tomato, Salsa Macha
Farro Verde Fried Rice
Whole Roasted Dorade
Beef Stroganoff
Extra Hot Sauce
Extra Burger Sauce
Extra CBW Bread
Extra Wheat Crackers
Side Fries
Side Biscuits
Brunch
Charcuterie
Chef Select Meats; Pork Rinds, Pickles, Apricot Mostarda
Cheddar Beignets
Honey, Nutritional Yeast
House Pickles
Tam & Jam Biscuits
Mini Biscuits, Mt Tam Cheese, Seasonal Jam
Smoked Carrot Dip
Papadam Cracker, Jalapeño
Avocado Toast
Chantrelle Toast
Fig Salad
Salanova Lettuce, Persimmon, Pistachio Vinaigrette, St Jorge Matos
Tomato Salad
Papaya Salad
2 Eggs Any Style
Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips, Guajillo, Queso Fresco, Poached Egg, Avocado, Crema
Cheese & Herb Omelet
Mt Tam Cheese, Hash Browns
Brioche French Toast
Strawberries, Cream
Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Hash Browns
Salmon Benedict
Gravlax, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Hash Browns
Braise Burger
Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Kennebec Fries
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Bread Pudding
Ham Cheese And Egg Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich(old)
Salsa Macha, Soft Scrambled Egg, Mayo, English Muffin, Hash Browns
Side Fruit
Side Egg
Side Toast
Bacon
Sausage Patty
Hash Browns
Side Jam
Side Butter
Restaurant Week
Happy Hour
CHH Greyhound
CHH Tequila Sunrise
CHH Margarita
CHH Beer
HH Braise Burger
Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce
HH Charcuterie
Chef Select Meats; Pork Rinds, Pickles, Apricot Mostarda
HH Cheddar Beignets
Honey, Nutritional Yeast
HH Fried Chicken Sandwich
HH Grilled Cheese
House Pickles
HH House Pickles
Sliced Dill
HH Kennebec Fries
Burger Sauce
HH Three Cheese
Cranberry-Walnut Bread, Pickles, Almonds, Seasonal Jam
HH Carrot Dip
Sweets
Kids
House
Foolish Assassin
Blanco Tequila, Cynar, Chartreuse, Lime, House Orange Bitters, Sparkling Grapefruit Soda
Lady Sunset
Classic Margarita
Blanco Tequila, Clarified Lime Juice, Simple, Saline, House Seltzer
B&B
SPORTS!
Bourbon, Amaro Cio Claro, Lemon, Cherry Heering, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
Gin Swizzle Tropicale
Gin, Falernum, Orgeat, Lime, House Orange Bitters
Jungle Bird
Opuntia Seco
Vodka, Cointreau, Prickly Pear, Lemon, Peychaud's Bitters
Happy Camper
Mexican Grand Prix
Mezcal, Bonal Gentiane-Quina, Averna Amaro, House Orange Bitters
Close, But No Cigar
Blended Single Malt Scotch, Madeira, Sfumato Rabarbaro, Tobacco Bitters, Peat Rinse (Scaffa)
Braise Old Fashioned
Negroni
Gin, Aperitivo Blend, Aromatized Wine Blend, Clarified Lime Juice, House Seltzer
Paloma
Classic Mule
Whiskey Highball
Cocktail Special
Cafe De Olla
Hot Toddy
Popular
Brunch
Old Fashioned
Corpse Reviver #2
French 75
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Mimosa GLS
Mimosa CRF
Carbonated Margarita GLS
Carbonated Margarita CRF
Sparkling Negroni GLS
Sparkling Negroni CRF
Gin Swizzle Tropicale
Cinnananas
1944 Mai Tai
Aruba
151 Swizzle
Italicus Spritz
Beer
N/A
House Seltzer (Glass)
House Seltzer (Carafe)
Coca-Cola Classic (Can)
Diet Coke (Can)
Spirte (Bottle)
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Academic French Press
Coffee (Cup)
Espresso (Shot)
Hot Tea
Prickly Pear Lemonade
Orange Coco
Spirits
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Angels Envy Rye
Blanton's Small Batch
Blood Oath Pact 6
Blood Oath Pact 7
Booker's Small Batch
Buffalo Trace (Well)
Daviess Cabernet Barrel
Daviess French Oak Barrel
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Elijah Craig Rye
Four Roses Single Barrel
George Dickel #12
Jameson
Johnny Drum Private Stock
Michter's American
Michter's Barrel Strength Rye
Michter's Straight Rye
Minor Case Rye
Mulholland American Whiskey
Nikka From the Barrel
Old Bardstown Estate
Old Grand-Dad 114
Old Grand-Dad Bonded
Old Potrero
Old Rip Van Winkle 10
Pikesville Rye
Powers Gold Label
Russell's Reserve 6 Year
Sazerac Rye (Well)
Stagg Jr
The Sexton
Tullamore DEW
Van Winkle Reserve 12
Weller 12
Weller Antique 107
Weller Special Reserve
Westward Pinot Noir Cask
Westward Single Malt
Westward Stout Cask
Willet Family Estate Rye
Yellowstone Select
Wheatley (Well)
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Mulholland Vodka
St George Green Chile
Tito's
Miles (Well)
Amass
Aviation
Barr Hill Tom Cat
Hendricks
Junipero
Monkey 47
Mulholland Gin
No.209
Nolet's Silver
Plymouth
Rusty Blade
Sipsmith
St George Botanivore
St George Dry Rye Reposado
St George Terrior
The Botanist
Venus Aquavit #1
Real McCoy (Well)
Angostura 7
Appleton Signature Blend
Rhum Clèment VSOP
Don Pancho 8
El Dorado 8
Hamilton Demerara 151
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Stiggins' Fancy
Rum Fire
Smith & Cross
Clairin Sajous
Pitu Cachaça
Mount Gay Black Barrel
St Benevolence Clairin
Arette Blanco (Well)
La Luna Mezcal (Well)
Arette Grand Clase Extra Añejo
Calirosa Añejo
Casamigos Blanco
Corazon Añejo
Corazon Reposado
Del Maguey Vida
Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Añejo
Fortaleza Reposado
G4 Blanco
Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal
Mezcal Vago Elote
Olemca Altos Añejo
Olmeca Altos Reposado
Senor Sotol Joven
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Monkey Shoulder (Well)
BarSol Pisco (Well)
H by Hine VS (Well)
Aberlour 16
Aberlour A'Bunadh
Auchentoshan 3 Wood
Balvenie 12
Bertoux Brandy
Copper & Kings Apple Brandy
Copper & Kings Brandy
Craigellachie 13
Dalmore 12
Glenfarclas 21
Jura 10
Kappa Pisco
Lagavulin 16
Laird's Straight Apple Brandy
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Machu Pisco
Remy Martin XO
Sacred Bond Brandy
Singani 63
Alessio Vermouth Bianco
Alessio Vermouth di Torino Rosso
Amer Picon
Aperol
Averna
Benedicitine
Blandy's Rainwater Madeira
Bonal Gentiane-Quina
Campari
Chartreuse (Green)
Chartreuse (Yellow)
Cio Ciaro
Cocchi Americano
Cocchi Americano Rosa
Cointreau
Cynar
Cynar 70
Dolin Dry Vermouth
Fernet-Branca
Grand Marnier
Grand Poppy
L'Aperitivo Nonino
Luxard Bitter Bianco
Montenegro
Nonino
Sfumato
Zucca
A-L
Alaska
Alexander
Amaretto Sour
Amelia
Americano
Aruba
Aviation
Bamboo
Bananas Alexander
Bee's Knees
Bijou
Bitter Giuseppe
Black Manhattan
Black Prince
Blood & Sand
Bobby Burns
Bourbon Franco-Italiano
Bramble
Brandy Alexander
Brass Flower
Brooklyn
Caipirinha
Cameron's Kick
Chartreuse Swizzle
Clover Club
Coconaut
Corn 'N Oil
Corpse Reviver #2
Dark 'N Stormy
Derby
Diamondback
Eclipse
El Diablo
El Presidente
Fitzgerald
Gin Gin Mule
Gold Rush
Greenpoint
Hanky Panky
Hemmingway Daiquiri
Honeymoon Cocktail
Hurricane
Improved Whiskey Cocktail
Jack Rose
Jägerita
Japanese Cocktail
Jasmine
Jungle Bird
Kentucky Buck
Kingston Negroni
La Piña Verde
La Ultima Palabra
Laphroaig Project
Leather Bound Book
Little Italy
M-Z
Martinez
Mint Julep
Monte Carlo
Monte Cassino
Naked & Famous
New York Sour
Norwegian Wood
Nouveau Carré
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Ocean Side
Old Cuban
Old Pal
Painkiller
Paper Plane
Parkside Fizz
Pegu Club
Penicilin
Pimm's Cup
Pink Lady
Pisco Punch
Pisco Sour
Pisco-Apricot Tropical
Prizefighter
Puka Punch
Queen's Park Swizzle
Ramos Gin Fizz
Rattlesnake
Red Hook
Remember the Maine
Royal Hawaiian
Saturn
Scofflaw
Sea of Cortez
Sidewinder's Fang
Singapore Sling
Sloe Gin Fizz
Southside
Stormy Mai Tai
The Last Word
Three Dots & a Dash
Tipperary Cocktail
Tom Collins
Tradewinds
Transatlantic Giant
Trinadad Sour
Under the Volcano
Velvet Fog
Vesper
Violet Fizz
Water Lily
Whiskey Smash
White Devil
White Lady
White Negroni
Williams
Zombie
A1. Opuntia Seco
Dinner Package
LP Broth
LP Braise Salad
LP Beets by Braise
LP Polenta
LP Pasta
LP Braise Burger
LP Seafood
LP Chicken
LP Lamb
LP Pork
LP Beef
LP Pot de Creme
LP Jellies
LP French Toast
LP Sundae
Soup | Salad Add on (per person)
Mains Add on (per person)
Dessert Add on (per person)
Beverage Package
Platters
Brunch Package
LP Broth
LP Braise Salad
LP Beets by Braise
LP 2 Eggs Any Style
Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon
LP Chilaquiles
LP Seasonal Omelet
LP Sausage Sandwich
LP French Toast (Main)
LP Benedict
LP Seafood Benedict
LP Braise Burger
LP Pot de Creme
LP Jellies
LP French Toast
LP Sundae
Lunch Package
LP Broth
LP Braise Salad
LP Beets by Braise
LP 2 Eggs Any Style
Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon
LP Chilaquiles
LP Seasonal Omelet
LP Sausage Sandwich
LP Dip
LP Club
LP Melt
LP Pot de Creme
LP Jellies
LP French Toast
LP Sundae
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
1185 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125