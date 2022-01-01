Restaurant header imageView gallery

Braise Willow Glen

1185 Lincoln Ave

San Jose, CA 95125

Order Again

Dinner

Cheese/Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Cranberry-Walnut Bread, Pickles, Almonds, Seasonal Jam

Cheddar Beignets

$9.00

Honey, Nutritional Yeast

House Pickles

$6.00

Sliced Dill

PB&J

$19.00

Bone Marrow, Seasonal Jam, House Nut Butter

Smoked Carrot Dip

$9.00

Papadam Cracker, Jalapeño

Pork Belly

$17.00

Chantrelle Toast

$15.00

Fig Salad

$19.00

Butternut Chowder

$16.00

Papaya Salad

$16.00

Braise Burger

$18.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Kennebec Fries

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$28.00

Boneless Thigh, Mini Biscuits, House Pickles, Hot Sauce, Honey

New York Steak & Potatoes

$39.00

Balsamic Onion Butter, Heirloom Tomato, Salsa Macha

Farro Verde Fried Rice

$25.00

Whole Roasted Dorade

$37.00

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Extra Hot Sauce

$1.00

Extra Burger Sauce

$1.00

Extra CBW Bread

$2.00

Extra Wheat Crackers

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Biscuits

$6.00

Brunch

Charcuterie

$25.00

Chef Select Meats; Pork Rinds, Pickles, Apricot Mostarda

Cheddar Beignets

$9.00

Honey, Nutritional Yeast

House Pickles

$6.00

Tam & Jam Biscuits

$11.00

Mini Biscuits, Mt Tam Cheese, Seasonal Jam

Smoked Carrot Dip

$9.00

Papadam Cracker, Jalapeño

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chantrelle Toast

$15.00

Fig Salad

$19.00

Salanova Lettuce, Persimmon, Pistachio Vinaigrette, St Jorge Matos

Tomato Salad

$17.00

Papaya Salad

$16.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$18.00

Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Tortilla Chips, Guajillo, Queso Fresco, Poached Egg, Avocado, Crema

Cheese & Herb Omelet

$19.00

Mt Tam Cheese, Hash Browns

Brioche French Toast

$17.00

Strawberries, Cream

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Canadian Bacon, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Hash Browns

Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Gravlax, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Hash Browns

Braise Burger

$18.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Kennebec Fries

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Sausage Bread Pudding

$17.00Out of stock

Ham Cheese And Egg Sandwich

$18.00

Sausage Sandwich(old)

$17.00

Salsa Macha, Soft Scrambled Egg, Mayo, English Muffin, Hash Browns

Side Fruit

$7.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$7.00

Sausage Patty

$7.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Butter

Restaurant Week

RW Zucchini

RW Belly

RW Carrot

RW Cobb

RW Papaya

RW Fried Rice

$35.00

RW Chicken

$35.00

RW Pasta

$35.00

RW Burger

$35.00

RW Margarita

$10.00

RW Mule

$10.00

RW Paloma

$10.00

RW Highball

$10.00

Happy Hour

CHH Greyhound

$8.00

CHH Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

CHH Margarita

$8.00

CHH Beer

$6.00

HH Braise Burger

$10.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce

HH Charcuterie

$12.00

Chef Select Meats; Pork Rinds, Pickles, Apricot Mostarda

HH Cheddar Beignets

$8.00

Honey, Nutritional Yeast

HH Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

HH Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House Pickles

HH House Pickles

$5.00

Sliced Dill

HH Kennebec Fries

$6.00

Burger Sauce

HH Three Cheese

$12.00

Cranberry-Walnut Bread, Pickles, Almonds, Seasonal Jam

HH Carrot Dip

$9.00

Sweets

Mini Chocolate Pot de Crème

$5.00

Sea Salt, Marshmallow Brûlée

Seasonal Jellies

$5.00

Sweet & Sour

French Toast

$8.00

Sundae

$9.00

Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, Peppermint Candy

B.y.o.d

$2.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Cheese, Kennebec Fries

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Boneless Thigh, Kennebec Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kennebec Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Kennebec Fries

Kids Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pasta

$11.00

House

Foolish Assassin

$14.00

Blanco Tequila, Cynar, Chartreuse, Lime, House Orange Bitters, Sparkling Grapefruit Soda

Lady Sunset

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Blanco Tequila, Clarified Lime Juice, Simple, Saline, House Seltzer

B&B

$14.00

SPORTS!

$14.00

Bourbon, Amaro Cio Claro, Lemon, Cherry Heering, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Gin Swizzle Tropicale

$14.00

Gin, Falernum, Orgeat, Lime, House Orange Bitters

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Opuntia Seco

$14.00

Vodka, Cointreau, Prickly Pear, Lemon, Peychaud's Bitters

Happy Camper

$14.00

Mexican Grand Prix

$14.00Out of stock

Mezcal, Bonal Gentiane-Quina, Averna Amaro, House Orange Bitters

Close, But No Cigar

$14.00

Blended Single Malt Scotch, Madeira, Sfumato Rabarbaro, Tobacco Bitters, Peat Rinse (Scaffa)

Braise Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Gin, Aperitivo Blend, Aromatized Wine Blend, Clarified Lime Juice, House Seltzer

Paloma

$14.00

Classic Mule

$14.00

Whiskey Highball

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Cafe De Olla

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Popular

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Brunch

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa GLS

$11.00

Mimosa CRF

$40.00

Carbonated Margarita GLS

$12.00

Carbonated Margarita CRF

$45.00

Sparkling Negroni GLS

$12.00

Sparkling Negroni CRF

$45.00

Gin Swizzle Tropicale

$13.00

Cinnananas

$13.00

1944 Mai Tai

$13.00

Aruba

$13.00

151 Swizzle

$13.00

Italicus Spritz

$14.00

Beer

Sour Ale- Abundant Sunshine

$9.00

Mexican Lager- Taco Truck

$9.00

Faction Pilsner Beer

$9.00

WC IPA- Juice Easy

$9.00

HAZY IPA-Moon Time

$9.00

N/A

House Seltzer (Glass)

$1.00

House Seltzer (Carafe)

$4.00

Coca-Cola Classic (Can)

$4.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$4.00

Spirte (Bottle)

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Academic French Press

$8.00

Coffee (Cup)

$3.00

Espresso (Shot)

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$7.00

Orange Coco

$7.00

Spirits

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Blanton's Small Batch

$18.00

Blood Oath Pact 6

$32.00

Blood Oath Pact 7

$32.00

Booker's Small Batch

$18.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace (Well)

$12.00

Daviess Cabernet Barrel

$12.00

Daviess French Oak Barrel

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

George Dickel #12

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Drum Private Stock

$14.00

Michter's American

$12.00

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye

$16.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$12.00

Minor Case Rye

$12.00

Mulholland American Whiskey

$12.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$18.00

Old Bardstown Estate

$12.00

Old Grand-Dad 114

$14.00

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

$12.00

Old Potrero

$16.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10

$56.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Powers Gold Label

$12.00

Russell's Reserve 6 Year

$12.00

Sazerac Rye (Well)

$12.00

Stagg Jr

$18.00

The Sexton

$12.00

Tullamore DEW

$12.00

Van Winkle Reserve 12

$60.00

Weller 12

$26.00

Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Westward Pinot Noir Cask

$14.00

Westward Single Malt

$14.00

Westward Stout Cask

$14.00

Willet Family Estate Rye

$14.00

Yellowstone Select

$132.00

Wheatley (Well)

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00Out of stock

Mulholland Vodka

$12.00

St George Green Chile

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00Out of stock

Miles (Well)

$10.00

Amass

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Junipero

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Mulholland Gin

$12.00

No.209

$12.00

Nolet's Silver

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Rusty Blade

$14.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

St George Botanivore

$12.00

St George Dry Rye Reposado

$12.00

St George Terrior

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Venus Aquavit #1

$12.00

Real McCoy (Well)

$10.00

Angostura 7

$12.00

Appleton Signature Blend

$12.00

Rhum Clèment VSOP

$14.00

Don Pancho 8

$12.00

El Dorado 8

$12.00

Hamilton Demerara 151

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$16.00

Plantation Stiggins' Fancy

$12.00

Rum Fire

$16.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Clairin Sajous

$14.00

Pitu Cachaça

$12.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$12.00

St Benevolence Clairin

$12.00

Arette Blanco (Well)

$12.00

La Luna Mezcal (Well)

$12.00

Arette Grand Clase Extra Añejo

$26.00

Calirosa Añejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Corazon Añejo

$16.00

Corazon Reposado

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Añejo

$18.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

G4 Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vago Elote

$16.00

Olemca Altos Añejo

$18.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$14.00

Senor Sotol Joven

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder (Well)

$12.00

BarSol Pisco (Well)

$12.00

H by Hine VS (Well)

$12.00

Aberlour 16

$17.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$18.00

Auchentoshan 3 Wood

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Bertoux Brandy

$9.00

Copper & Kings Apple Brandy

$12.00

Copper & Kings Brandy

$12.00

Craigellachie 13

$12.00

Dalmore 12

$13.00

Glenfarclas 21

$26.00

Jura 10

$11.00

Kappa Pisco

$10.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laird's Straight Apple Brandy

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Machu Pisco

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$42.00

Sacred Bond Brandy

$12.00

Singani 63

$12.00

Alessio Vermouth Bianco

$12.00

Alessio Vermouth di Torino Rosso

$12.00

Amer Picon

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Benedicitine

$12.00

Blandy's Rainwater Madeira

$12.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$12.00

Campari

$12.00Out of stock

Chartreuse (Green)

$14.00

Chartreuse (Yellow)

$14.00

Cio Ciaro

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$12.00

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Cynar 70

$12.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Fernet-Branca

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Poppy

$12.00

L'Aperitivo Nonino

$12.00

Luxard Bitter Bianco

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino

$12.00

Sfumato

$12.00

Zucca

$12.00

A-L

Alaska

$14.00

Alexander

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Amelia

$14.00

Americano

$14.00

Aruba

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bamboo

$14.00

Bananas Alexander

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Bijou

$14.00

Bitter Giuseppe

$14.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Black Prince

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Bobby Burns

$14.00

Bourbon Franco-Italiano

$14.00

Bramble

$14.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Brass Flower

$14.00

Brooklyn

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Cameron's Kick

$14.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Coconaut

$14.00

Corn 'N Oil

$14.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Derby

$14.00

Diamondback

$14.00

Eclipse

$14.00

El Diablo

$14.00

El Presidente

$14.00

Fitzgerald

$14.00

Gin Gin Mule

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Greenpoint

$14.00

Hanky Panky

$14.00

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$14.00

Honeymoon Cocktail

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$14.00

Jack Rose

$14.00

Jägerita

$14.00

Japanese Cocktail

$14.00

Jasmine

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Kentucky Buck

$14.00

Kingston Negroni

$14.00

La Piña Verde

$14.00

La Ultima Palabra

$14.00

Laphroaig Project

$14.00

Leather Bound Book

$14.00

Little Italy

$14.00

M-Z

Martinez

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Monte Carlo

$14.00

Monte Cassino

$14.00

Naked & Famous

$14.00Out of stock

New York Sour

$14.00

Norwegian Wood

$14.00

Nouveau Carré

$14.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Ocean Side

$14.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Old Pal

$14.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Parkside Fizz

$14.00

Pegu Club

$14.00

Penicilin

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Pink Lady

$14.00

Pisco Punch

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Pisco-Apricot Tropical

$14.00

Prizefighter

$14.00

Puka Punch

$14.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$14.00

Rattlesnake

$14.00

Red Hook

$14.00

Remember the Maine

$14.00

Royal Hawaiian

$14.00

Saturn

$14.00

Scofflaw

$14.00

Sea of Cortez

$14.00

Sidewinder's Fang

$14.00

Singapore Sling

$14.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$14.00

Southside

$14.00

Stormy Mai Tai

$14.00

The Last Word

$14.00

Three Dots & a Dash

$14.00

Tipperary Cocktail

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Tradewinds

$14.00

Transatlantic Giant

$14.00

Trinadad Sour

$14.00

Under the Volcano

$14.00

Velvet Fog

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Violet Fizz

$14.00

Water Lily

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

White Devil

$14.00

White Lady

$14.00

White Negroni

$14.00

Williams

$14.00

Zombie

$16.00

A1. Opuntia Seco

$13.00

Dinner Package

LP Broth

LP Braise Salad

LP Beets by Braise

LP Polenta

$60.00

LP Pasta

$60.00

LP Braise Burger

$40.00

LP Seafood

$60.00

LP Chicken

$60.00

LP Lamb

$60.00

LP Pork

$60.00

LP Beef

$60.00

LP Pot de Creme

LP Jellies

LP French Toast

$3.00

LP Sundae

$4.00

Soup | Salad Add on (per person)

$5.00

Mains Add on (per person)

$10.00

Dessert Add on (per person)

$3.00

Beverage Package

Spirit Free Package

$20.00

Minnesota Ave Package

$40.00

Willow St Package

$55.00

Lincoln Ave Package

$70.00

Outside Wine (per 750ml)

$25.00

Coffee Package

$50.00

Outside Dessert

$50.00

Platters

LP The Board

$250.00

LP Cheddar Beignets

$60.00

LP House Pickles

$5.00

LP PB & J

$200.00

LP Tam & Jam

$120.00

LP Seasonal Tartine

$120.00

LP Fingerling Potatoes

$160.00

Brunch Package

LP Broth

LP Braise Salad

LP Beets by Braise

LP 2 Eggs Any Style

$40.00

Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon

LP Chilaquiles

$40.00

LP Seasonal Omelet

$40.00

LP Sausage Sandwich

$40.00

LP French Toast (Main)

$40.00

LP Benedict

$40.00

LP Seafood Benedict

$40.00

LP Braise Burger

$40.00

LP Pot de Creme

LP Jellies

LP French Toast

$3.00

LP Sundae

$4.00

Lunch Package

LP Broth

LP Braise Salad

LP Beets by Braise

LP 2 Eggs Any Style

$40.00

Hast Browns, Toast, Your Choice: Sausage Patty, Sausage Link, or Bacon

LP Chilaquiles

$40.00

LP Seasonal Omelet

$40.00

LP Sausage Sandwich

$40.00

LP Dip

$40.00

LP Club

$40.00

LP Melt

$40.00

LP Pot de Creme

LP Jellies

LP French Toast

$3.00

LP Sundae

$4.00
