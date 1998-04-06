Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Love Shack

1406 East Empire

Bloomington, IL 61701

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fry
Double
Chocolate Shake

Burgers

Single

$7.00

One Smashed Patty, caramelized to perfection. Comes w. Cheese, Pickle,Grated Onion, & Pop Up Sauce

Double

$9.00

3oz Patties Smashed and Crisped with American Cheese, Pop Up Sauce, Martins Potato Roll, and Pickles. This is It. This is why we opened, our Signature Burger.

Triple

$12.00

Quad

$15.00

Wowza. 4 patties!

Special of The Week

$0.10

Sides

French Fry

$5.00

Very Thin Cut Coated Julienned Fry. Add Special Seasonings or Chili & Cheese!

Onion Rings

$6.00

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Kilgus Farms Whole Milk, House Made Brownies, High Fat Chocolate Ice Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream.... 10/10

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Kilgus Farms Whole Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Cheesecake, High Fat Strawberry Ice Cream.....

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Kilgus Farms Whole Milk, Vanilla Cheesecake, High Fat Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pop Up Inc. Presents our New Endeavor, specializing in Nostalgic Elevated Smash Burgers. High Quality Ingredients only!

Location

1406 East Empire, Bloomington, IL 61701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

