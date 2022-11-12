Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Burgers

Brakeman's

review star

No reviews yet

10 S. Sierra Madre

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Snacks

Nachos

$12.00

Braised Beef Short Rib Nachos, Guacamole, Pico, Monterey Jack cheese, Roast Pueblo Chilies

Seared Ahi

$13.00

Ahi Sliders service in Lettuce Wraps with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Wasabi

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Basket of fries

$4.00

Bowl of Red Chili

$6.00

Red Chili made in-house from All Natural Beef

Cup of Red Chili

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog w/Fries

$7.00

Wings

Wings 6pc

$11.00

Wings 9pc

$14.00

Pizza

12" Coal Train

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage and Mushroom

12" Pepperoni Madness

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni

12" Proscuitto and Shaved Asiago

$14.00

Red Sauce, Caramalized onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula

12" Mushroom and Goat Cheese

$14.00

Red Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, and Arugula

Special

$16.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

House Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Carrot and Avocado with Honey-Lavender Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crispy Romaine Heart wit Parmesan Croutons and Shaved Asiago Cheese

Thai Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mint, Cilantro, Roasted Peanuts & Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

Burger Salad

$12.00

All Beef Burger, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber

Southwest Salad

$8.00

Pico, Avocado, Corn Salsa, Jack Cheese Blend, Chili Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch.

Burgers

Brakemans Burger

$12.00

Our House Cheeseburger, served with Lettuce, tomato, onion and Picked

Burger Buffet

$20.00

Kids Buffet

$12.00

The Depot Burger

$14.00

Colorado White Cheddar, House-cured Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Stout Braised Onions, and Spicy Ketchup

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Honey BBQ Glaze, American Cheese, Pecan Smoked Shoulder Bacon & Memphis Spiced Crispy Onions

Wild Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Local Forest Mushrooms & Colorado Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli

Relleno Burger

$15.00

Topped with a Jack Cheese Stuffed Fried Anaheim Chili Pepper, Chipotle Mayo & Habanero Jack Cheese

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Topped with Roasted Green Chili's, Corn-Black Bean-Avocado Relish, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperjack, and Chipotle Pesto Aioli

Ball Park

$14.00

Angry Bird

$12.00

Deep-Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Blue Cheese

Bison Burger

$15.00

Colorado Bison Burger topped with Cabernet Onions, Lettuce Tomato & White Cheddar

Crispy Chck Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Bison Patty

$7.00

7X Patty

$10.00

Impossible Patty

$7.00

Turkey Patty

$6.00

Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Menu

All Kids Meals include a Fountain Drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Junior size Beef Burger, American Cheese served with Fried

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

One All Beef Hot Dog with Fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

7" Brick Oven Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

7" Brick Oven Pizza

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Three Chicken Fingers with Fries

Shakes & Dessert

Classic Shake

$6.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, Carmel

Cookies N Cream

$9.00

Oreo & Chocolate Chip Cookies, Ice Cream Sandwich, Dark & White Chocolate Shavings, Vanilla Frosting & Oreo Crumbs

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Strawberry Milkshake with Yellowcake, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Smores

$9.00

Graham Cracker Shake, Marshmallows, Chocolate Syrup, Graham Crackers & Whipped Cream

Birthday Cake

$9.00

Fluff Milkshake, Whipped Cream, Sprinkles, Slice of White Cake & a Cherry

Valentine Milkshake

$9.00Out of stock

Peep Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fudge Cake with Whipped Cream & Chocolate Drizzle, Contains Nuts

Peanut Butter Landslide

$6.00

chocolate brownie crust with peanut butter cream and a dark chocolate topping

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla Ice cream with Chocolate Sauce, whip cream, and a cherry

Sauces

Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Jack Daniels BBQ

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Sriracha Buffalo

$0.50

Mango Jerk

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Chipote Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Honey Lavender Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guac

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwieser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sawtooth

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.00

Hein 00

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Avery Ellie's Brown Ale

$6.00

Dry Dock Hop Abomination

$6.00

Montucky

$5.00

Odell Sippin Pretty B

$6.00

Sippin Lemonade Sour

$7.00

Denver Beer Princess Yum Yum

$6.00

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$6.00

Atomic Pumpkin

$6.00

Avery Island Rascal

$7.00

New Belgium Holiday Ale

$7.00

Ska Modus Hoperandi

$6.00Out of stock

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Avery Liliko'i Kepolo

$6.00Out of stock

Bristol Beehive Honey Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock

Ska Tropical Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.00Out of stock

Avery Grapefruit Sparkle

$5.00

Ska Hibiscus Lime Seltzer

$7.00

Ska Blood Orange Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Stem Real Chile Guava

$6.00

Ska Black Rasberry Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Dry Dock Mysters Ginger Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Dry Dock Mysters Pineapple Coconut

$6.00Out of stock

Snowmelt Pomegranate & Acai Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Denver Beer O&A Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Boxing Brothers Spiced Apple

$7.00Out of stock

Boxing Brothers Ginger Elderflower

$7.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Brakeman's Burgers, Brew and Shakes in Downtown Colorado Springs, CO in the Old Train Depot Building.

