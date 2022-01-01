Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bramble Baking Co.

5414 Harford Road

Baltimore, MD 21214

Order Again

Pastries

Morning Bun

$4.00

Classic Croissant

$4.50
Jamon Manchego Croissant

Jamon Manchego Croissant

$6.00

Rye croissant filled with manchego cheese, cured ham, and while grain mustard. Topped with poppy seed.

Cranberry Chevre Danish

$5.50

Coconut Twist Croix

$5.00

Apple Cider Scone

$4.50

Mulled Wine Pear Handpie

$4.50

Potato Cheddar Handpie

$4.50

French Onion Scone

$4.50

Pumpkin Cinnie

$5.00

Cream Puff

$3.50

Twice Baked

$6.00

Cookies/Bars

2 For 5 EYCC

$5.00

6 Pack EYCC

$14.00

Oatmeal Creampie

$4.00

Egg Yolk Choco Chip

$3.00

Turmeric sprinkle

$3.00

2 For 5 Tumeric

$5.00

6 Pack Tumeric

$14.00

oreos

$2.00

Bon Bon 6 Pack

$20.00

Cream Puff

$2.50

Cocoa Halva Rye Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Shortbread

$3.50

Breakfast Specials

Bacon Egg and cheese

$9.00

Chilie Jam Sammie

$9.00

JUST Egg and Cheese

$8.50

Quiche slice

$4.50

Whole quiche

$35.00

Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced coffee

$4.00

Apple Cider 12 Oz

$4.00

Tea

Berry Sencha

$4.00

Iron Goddess Oolong

$4.00

Mint Medley

$4.00

Golden Spice Rooibos

$4.00

Keenum Hao Ya Black

$4.00

Chai Spice

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

Other

Spindrift

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Ginger Honey Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Saratoga seltzer

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Elderflower Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Small batch pies, pastries, and specialty cakes made with great care (and many flowers) in Baltimore, MD. Please note, Our store hours vary from pickup hours. Store hours are Thurs-Fri, 7-2 Sat-Sun 8-3

5414 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214

