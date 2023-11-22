Brand'N Iron Bar & Grill
1457 US HWY 59
Princeton, KS 66078
Beverages
Soft Drinks & Beverages
- Water
- Water/Lemon
- Ice Tea/Lemon$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Pepsi$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Starry$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Root Beer Can$2.75
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
- Tea Half Sweet$2.75
- Orange Juice Cup$2.75
- Pineapple Juice Cup$2.75
- Choc Milk$2.75
Kids Drinks
Appetizers
- Loaded Potato Boats$8.00
Hand-cut deep-fried potato boats loaded up with melted Cheddar, bacon chunks, and green onion
- Cheddar Fried Cauliflower$7.00
Crispy fried and cheesy flowerettes of tasty cauliflower
- Fried Pickle Spears$9.00
Hot, crunchy and perfect to dip in our homemade ranch!
- Loaded Totchos Bowl$10.00
A pile of tater tots covered in taco meat, cheese, onions, jalepeño peppers, and chipotle ranch dressing
- Portobello Planks$11.00
Premium mushrooms sliced thick, coated in a blend of herbs, fried crispy, and served with creamy ranch
- Pepperjack Chz Cubes$9.50
- Onion Rings App$7.00
- Okra App$6.00
- Corn Nuggets$8.00
Food Menu
Fresh Salads
- Half Chef Salad$11.00
Fresh sliced iceberg, veggies, cheese, and an egg. Choose grilled chicken, breaded chicken, or ham
- Full Chef Salad$14.00
Fresh sliced iceberg, veggies, cheese, and an egg. Choose grilled chicken, breaded chicken, or ham
- Dinner Salad$5.00
Fresh iceberg, red onion, carrot, cucumber, and crackers
- Dinner Salad Loaded$6.00
Fresh iceberg, red onion, carrot, cucumber & crackers with tomato, bacon bits & cheese
Burger Baskets
- Iron Burger$10.00
A third pound of hand-pattied premium quality ground beef on a soft golden brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Patty Melt$11.00
Iron burger topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese between toasted marbled rye bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Big Cheese$11.00
Our third-pound patty with American, Pepper Jack cheeses, and Swiss American stacked on Texas toast. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Bronco$11.00
Iron burger with spicy Pepper Jack cheese & chipotle ranch sauce on jalepeño cornbread toast
- Chadwich$17.00
Fanciest burger around! Bacon, ham, egg, American, and Pepper Jack cheese on jalepeño cornbread with BBQ sauce
- Iron Burger - Double$13.00
A third pound of hand-pattied premium quality ground beef on a soft golden brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Patty Melt - Double$14.00
Iron burger topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese between toasted marbled rye bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Big Cheese -Double$14.00
Our third-pound patty with American, Pepper Jack cheeses, and Swiss American stacked on Texas toast. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Bronco - Double$14.00
Iron burger with spicy Pepper Jack cheese & chipotle ranch sauce on jalepeño cornbread toast
- Chadwich -Double$20.00
Fanciest burger around! Bacon, ham, egg, American, and Pepper Jack cheese on jalepeño cornbread with BBQ sauce
- Hot Hamburger$10.00
Signature Sandwiches
- French Dip$12.00
Our locally-raised beef, with grilled onions and melted cheese, served on a toasted hoagie - au jus on the side
- PepperJack Philly$12.00
A blast of flavors on beef! Spicy cheese, flash-grilled tri-color peppers with onion on a toasted hoagie roll
- Kickin' Chicken$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken with chipotle ranch sauce & Pepper Jack cheese on jalepeño cornbread toast
- Chicken-Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with crispy bacon, melted cheese, and ranch dressing on a shiny brioche bun
- Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Try this thick and juicy locally-raised pork cutlet, hand-breaded to order and served on our brioche bun
- Party Time Ham'N Chz$11.00
Famous fanestil party-time ham, crispy bacon, American cheese, grilled up on golden Texas toast
- Open-Face Hot Beef$11.00
A classic all-in-one meal! Our shredded roast beef piled on sliced white bread with mashed potatoes & covered in plenty of brown gravy
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Half CFS Sandwich$12.00
Hot Off the Grill
- Hamburger Steak$17.00
10 oz of locally-raised beef, hand-pattied and flame-grilled to order. Add cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, or gravy (additional cost). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, e
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
6 oz white breast meat seasoned and grilled try it with steamed veggies for a healthy dinner
- Pork Steak$17.00
A large 14 oz slab of seasoned and grilled pork shoulder this steak is cut 3/4" thick and cooked well done
- Sirloin$22.00
An 8 oz hearty and flavorful center-cut, our locally-raised sirloin is sure to satisfy. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- KC Strip$28.00
We're proud to serve this classic cut for those that prefer the lean beefy brother of ribeye. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit
- Iron Griller Steak$18.00
A unique cut of lean hearty beef - our 8 oz flank or skirt steak, is best cut cross-grain. A surpisingly good budget steak! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if y
- Salmon Filet$23.00
Steak from the sea - an 8 oz filet, seasoned & cooked to flaky tender perfection - topped with herb lemon butter
- 1 Smoked Pork Chop$16.00
Bone-in locally-raised pork - the mild smoky flavor of these chops will have you planning your next visit with us!
- 2 Smoked Pork Chops$20.00
Bone-in locally-raised pork - the mild smoky flavor of these chops will have you planning your next visit with us!
- Filet Mignon$25.00
Our Most tender cut is 6 oz and bacon-wrapped with delicate flavor and smooth texture. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Ribeye$35.00
The king of steaks! Try our 12 oz well-marbled, juicy ribeye with rich beef flavor. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Tortilla Wraps
Hand-Breaded for You
House Special Dinners
- Chicken Strip Dinner$14.00
All white meat planks of crispy chicken, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce
- Chicken Strip Basket$10.00
All white meat planks of crispy chicken, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce
- Bourbon Bacon Chicken$17.00
6 oz chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon strips, bourbon sauce, and melted Swiss cheese
- Breaded Butterfly Shrimp$16.00
Six golden crunchy-fried butterfly-cut shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce
- Roast Beef Dinner$17.00
10 oz of our slow-cooked premium chuck roast, hand-shredded and piled high, served with brown gravy on the side
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp$22.00
A 1/2 pound portion of seasoned and perfectly grilled jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- Big Bob's Fried Fish$15.00
A large plank of golden-battered flaky white pollock, served with a creamy tartar sauce
Standard Sides
Premium Sides
Extras/Toppings
Kids Meals
- Kids Chicken Strip Basket$6.50
Two tasty white meat planks served with fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
- Kids Hamburger Basket$6.00
A just-right sized patty of our locally-raised ground beef. It comes with fries and pickles
- Kids Cheeseburger Basket$6.50
Locally-raised beef, a slice of quality American cheese, grilled to perfection. Served with fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese Basket$5.50
Creamy and cheesy 'Roni, popular with kids served with fries or your choice of a half side
- Kids Grilled Cheese Basket$4.75
Grilled Texas toast with American cheese melted in between. Served with fries
- Kids Hot Dog Basket$4.50
A basic beef ballpark dog served in a bun. It comes with fries or your choice of a half-sized side
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Proudly serving locally-raised beef and pork since 2008. We welcome you to our family restaurant for real food, friends and fun!
1457 US HWY 59, Princeton, KS 66078