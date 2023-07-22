Brownies

Chocolate 1/2 dozen

$7.00

Orange 1/2 dozen

$7.00

Peppermint 1/2 dozen

$7.00

Walnut 1/2 dozen

$7.50

Cookies

Chocolate chip dozen

$7.00
Chocolate chip 1/2 dozen

$3.50
Lemon Drop dozen

$7.00
Lemon Drop 1/2 dozen

$3.50
Pumpkin dozen

$7.00

Pumpkin 1/2 dozen

$3.50
Pumpkin w/icing dozen

$7.00
Pumpkin w/icing 1/2 dozen

$3.50

Pies

Strawberry

$18.00

Peach

$18.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$18.00

Blueberry

$18.00

Rhubarb

$18.00

Apple

$18.00

Quick Breads

Banana loaf

$7.00
Banana mini

$2.00
Banana Nut loaf

$7.50
Banana Nut mini

$2.00

Zucchini loaf

$7.00
Zucchini mini

$2.00
Blueberry Zucchini loaf

$7.50
Blueberry Zucchini mini

$2.00
Pumpkin loaf

$7.00
Pumpkin mini

$2.00
Pumpkin Pecan loaf

$7.50
Pumpkin Pecan mini

$2.00

Cinnamon Swirl loaf

$7.00
Cinnamon Swirl mini

$2.00
Cinnamon Raisin loaf

$7.00
Cinnamon Raisin mini

$2.00
Rhubarb loaf

$7.00
Rhubarb mini

$2.00

Yeast Breads

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.00

White

$7.00

Wheat

$7.00

Baguette

$3.00

Focaccia

$6.00

Sourdough

$7.00

Bowl Cozy

Large

$12.00

Small

$5.00

Jelly

Concord Grape

$6.00

Red Grape

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Popcorn

Pink Popcorn

$1.50

Leafy Greens

Mixed Lettuce

$4.00

Kale

$4.00

Swiss Chard

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

Strawberries

Strawberries

$6.00

Herbs

Garlic chives

$2.00

Basil

$2.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Fennel

$5.00

Parsley

$2.00

Arugula

$2.00

Zucchini

Zucchini box

$1.50

Medium zucchini

$1.50

XX-small

$0.50

X-Small

$0.75

Small

$1.00

Large

$2.00

X-Large

$2.50

XX-Large

$3.50

XXX-Large

$4.50

Yellow Summer Squash

Large yellow

$1.50

Medium yellow

$1.00

Small yellow

$0.75

X-Large yellow

$2.00

X-small

$0.50

XX-Large yellow

$2.50

XXX-Large

$3.00

Yellow squash box

$1.50

Cucumbers

Cucumber Box

$2.00

Small Cuc

$0.50

Large Cuc

$1.00

X-Large Cuc

$1.50

X-Small Cuc

$0.25

Medium Cuc

$0.75

Green Beans

Box

$4.00

Pound

$4.00

Patty Pan Squash

Patty box

$2.00

XX-Small patty

$0.50

X-Small patty

$0.75

Small patty

$1.00

Medium patty

$1.50

Large

$2.00

X-Large patty

$2.50

XX-Large patty

$3.00

Broccoli

Floret Box

$3.00

Medium Head

$3.00

Large Head

$4.00

Egg Plant

X-Small

$0.75

Small

$1.00

Medium

$1.50

Large

$2.00

X-Large

$2.50

XX-Large

$3.00

Onions

Walla Walla box

$2.00

Red box

$2.00

Jalapenos

Pint

$3.00

Quart

$6.00