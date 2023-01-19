A map showing the location of Brando's Steakhouse & Buffet 226 E Railroad AveView gallery

Brando's Steakhouse & Buffet 226 E Railroad Ave

226 E Railroad Ave

Crystal Springs, MS 39059

Order Again

Buffets

Lunch Buffet

$14.02

Kids 0-3

$2.99

Kids 3-5

$5.99

Kids 6-10

$9.95

Seafood Buffet (Th-Sat)

$25.99

16 oz Carryout

$1.59

32 oz Carryout

$2.79

Dine In Bev

$2.25

Police

$12.60

Steakhouse

Ribeye 16oz

$32.00

Filet

$39.00

Sirloin

$24.00

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Tamales

$9.00

Redfish ponchatrain

$28.00

Liqour

Jack

$6.00

Jose

$6.00

Gray G

$6.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

House Cocktails

The Prohibition

$12.00

1.5 oz Apple pie moonshine 2 TBS cab sav Lemon juice 1 tbs Maple syrup 1egg white Cherry/Ground cinnamon garnish

Brando's Old Fashion

$11.00

Spring Sour

$9.00

Wedding Cake Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

El Jefe Margarita

$10.00

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Rose'

$6.00

Cab Sav

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 E Railroad Ave, Crystal Springs, MS 39059

Directions

