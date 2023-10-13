Burgers

#1 Classic Single

$6.75

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion

#1 Classic Double

$8.75

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion

#2 Deluxe Single

$7.75

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, mayo, lettuce, tomato

#2 Deluxe Double

$10.00

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, mayo, lettuce, tomato

#3 The Bentley Single

$8.75

2pc bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese sauce

#3 The Bentley Double

$11.00

2pc bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese sauce

#4 The Braxton Single

$8.75

2pc bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#4 The Braxton Double

$11.00

2pc bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#5 Chili Cheese Single

$7.75

cheddar cheese, onion, chili

#5 Chili Cheese Double

$9.75

cheddar cheese, onion, chili

#6 Shroom n' Cheese Single

$7.75

provolone cheese, mushroom sauce

#6 Shroom n' Cheese Double

$9.75

provolone cheese, mushroom sauce

#7 El Diablo Single

$8.00

cheddar cheese, spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno

#7 El Diablo Double

$10.25

cheddar cheese, spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno

#8 Pulled Pork Western Single

$9.00

cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings, BBQ sauce, pulled pork

#8 Pulled Pork Western Double

$11.00

cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings, BBQ sauce, pulled pork

#9 Cheeeese Please Single

$7.00

American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce

#9 Cheeeese Please Double

$9.25

American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken

#10 Original Chicken

$7.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato

#11 Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

buffalo sauce, ranch, mayo, lettuce, tomato

#12 Chicken Club

$9.00

2pc bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato

#13 Italian Chicken

$7.25

marinara sauce, provolone cheese

#14 Garlic Parmesan Chicken

$8.50

garlic parm sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

#15 Honey Mustard Chicken

$8.50

honey mustard sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

#16 2pc Tender w/ 1 sauce

$4.25

BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm

#17 4pc Tender w/ 2 sauces

$8.25

BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm

#18 6pc Tender w/ 3 sauces

$12.25

BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

cook to order, fresh & salted

Loaded Fries Bacon Cheddar

$7.00

bacon bits & cheddar sauce

Loaded Fries Bacon Ranch

$7.00

bacon bits & ranch sauce

Loaded Fries Chili Cheese

$7.00

chili & cheddar sauce

Onion Rings

$5.50

cook to order, fresh & salted

Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara

$6.25

cook to order

Jalapeno Poppers w/ ranch

$6.25

cook to order

Sauces

Extra Ketchup - sides

$0.35

2oz souffle cup ketchup

Extra Mayo - sides

$0.35

2oz souffle cup mayo

Extra BBQ - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup BBQ

Extra Ranch - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup Ranch

Extra Buffalo - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup Buffalo

Extra Honey Mustard - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup Honey Mustard

Extra Garlic Parm - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup Garlic Parm

Extra Marinara - sides

$0.65

2oz souffle cup Marinara

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Coke Zero

$2.00

12oz can

Mountain Dew

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz can

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12oz can

Rotational 12oz Flavor

$2.00

12oz can

Bottle Water

$1.25

16.9oz bottle

Lemonade

$4.25

20oz cup with ice

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

20oz cup with ice

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.25

20oz cup with ice

Peach Lemonade

$5.25

20oz cup with ice

Rotational Lemonade

$5.25Out of stock

20oz cup with ice

Lotus Fruit Pina Colada

$5.50

20oz cup with ice

Lotus Fruit Orange Mango

$5.50

20oz cup with ice

Lotus Fruit Strawberry

$5.50

20oz cup with ice

Lotus Fruit Watermelon

$5.50Out of stock

20oz cup with ice

Lotus Fruit Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

20oz cup with ice