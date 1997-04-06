Aquarius 451 W Lake Shore Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Gluten-free Seasoned 10" Cauliflower crust
Detroit-Style Pizza - 4 square
Detroit-Style Pizza - 8 square

Pizza

Detroit-Style Pizza - 8 square

$19.99

Caramelized NY Cheddar edge, thick but light & airy crust topped with a generous portion of our mozzarella and provolone blend and a tangy marinara along with our 7 herb and spice seasoning blend. Serves 4 nicely.

Detroit-Style Pizza - 4 square

$12.99

Caramelized NY Cheddar edge, thick but light & airy crust topped with a generous portion of our mozzarella and provolone blend and a tangy marinara along with our 7 herb and spice seasoning blend. Serves 2 nicely.

Wood-fired 12" Pizza

$12.99

Crispy thin crust with just the right amount of chew topped with house marinara, mozzarella and provolone and our 7 herb & spice blend

Gluten-free Seasoned 10" Cauliflower crust

$12.99

Crispy thin crust with just the right amount of chew topped with house marinara, mozzarella and provolone and our 7 herb & spice blend. gf contains egg

Specialty Pizza

Duck Season! - 8 Square Detroit Style

$28.99

Duck Confit (duck thighs slow simmered in duck fat for around three hours), vermouth caramelized onions, goat cheese, sweet Thai chili sauce.

The Carnivore - 8 Square Detroit Style

$29.99

Cup-n-char pepperoni, hot italian sausage, bacon, house-seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, provolone, NY cheddar, house marinara

The Garden - 8 Square Detroit Style

$28.99

Lemon and olive oil arugula, tomato, onion, black olive, feta, roasted garlic, banana peppers, marinara

The Boatman - 8 Square Detroit Style

The Boatman - 8 Square Detroit Style

$25.99

Roasted chicken, hot honey bbq sauce, jalapenos, pineapple, red onion

Mr. Fancypants - 8 Square Detroit Style

$24.99

Garlic confit oil, vermouth caramelized onion, goat cheese, rosemary, lemon & olive oil arugula

The Allegheny Monster - 8 Square Detroit Style

$25.99

Roasted chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch, tater tots, bleu cheese, mozzarella, provolone

Cheese Daddy - 8 Square Detroit Style

$25.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, NY Cheddar, Bleu Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic Confit Oil, House Marinara

Hot Lip - 8 Square Detroit Style

$26.99

Garlic confit, red onion, jalapeno, mozzarella/provolone blend, bleu cheese, lemon & olive oil arugula, house marinara

Duck Season! - 4 Square Detroit Style

$21.99

Duck Confit (duck thighs slow simmered in duck fat for around three hours), vermouth caramelized onions, goat cheese, sweet Thai chili sauce.

The Carnivore - 4 Square Detroit Style

$22.99

Cup-n-char pepperoni, hot italian sausage, bacon, house-seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, provolone, NY cheddar, house marinara

The Garden - 4 Square Detroit Style

$21.99

Lemon and olive oil arugula, tomato, onion, black olive, feta, roasted garlic, banana peppers, marinara

The Boatman - 4 Square Detroit Style

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot honey bbq sauce, jalapenos, pineapple, red onion

Mr. Fancypants - 4 Square Detroit Style

$17.99

Garlic confit oil, vermouth caramelized onion, goat cheese, rosemary, lemon & olive oil arugula

The Allegheny Monster - 4 Square Detroit Style

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch, tater tots, bleu cheese, mozzarella, provolone

Cheese Daddy - 4 Square Detroit Style

$18.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, NY Cheddar, Bleu Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic Confit Oil, House Marinara

Hot Lip - 4 Square Detroit Style

$19.99

Garlic confit, red onion, jalapeno, mozzarella/provolone blend, bleu cheese, lemon & olive oil arugula, house marinara

Duck Season! - 12" Wood-fired crust

Duck Season! - 12" Wood-fired crust

$21.99

Duck Confit (duck thighs slow simmered in duck fat for around three hours), vermouth caramelized onions, goat cheese, sweet Thai chili sauce.

The Carnivore - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$22.99

Cup-n-char pepperoni, hot italian sausage, bacon, house-seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, provolone, NY cheddar, house marinara

The Garden - 12" Wood-fired Crust

The Garden - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$21.99

Lemon and olive oil arugula, tomato, onion, black olive, feta, roasted garlic, banana peppers, marinara

The Boatman - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot honey bbq sauce, jalapenos, pineapple, red onion

Mr. Fancypants - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$17.99

Garlic confit oil, vermouth caramelized onion, goat cheese, rosemary, lemon & olive oil arugula

The Allegheny Monster - 12" Wood-fired Crust

The Allegheny Monster - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch, tater tots, bleu cheese, mozzarella, provolone

Cheese Daddy - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$18.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, NY Cheddar, Bleu Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic Confit Oil, House Marinara

Hot Lip - 12" Wood-fired Crust

$19.99

Garlic confit, red onion, jalapeno, mozzarella/provolone blend, bleu cheese, lemon & olive oil arugula, house marinara

Duck Season! - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust

$21.99

Duck Confit (duck thighs slow simmered in duck fat for around three hours), vermouth caramelized onions, goat cheese, sweet Thai chili sauce.

The Carnivore - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$22.99

Cup-n-char pepperoni, hot italian sausage, bacon, house-seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, provolone, NY cheddar, house marinara

The Garden - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$21.99

Lemon and olive oil arugula, tomato, onion, black olive, feta, roasted garlic, banana peppers, marinara

The Boatman - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot honey bbq sauce, jalapenos, pineapple, red onion

Mr. Fancypants - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$17.99

Garlic confit oil, vermouth caramelized onion, goat cheese, rosemary, lemon & olive oil arugula

The Allegheny Monster - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

The Allegheny Monster - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$18.99

Roasted chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch, tater tots, bleu cheese, mozzarella, provolone

Cheese Daddy - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$18.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, NY Cheddar, Bleu Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic Confit Oil, House Marinara

Hot Lip - 10" Seasoned Cauliflower Crust - gf

$19.99

Garlic confit, red onion, jalapeno, mozzarella/provolone blend, bleu cheese, lemon & olive oil arugula, house marinara

Sides

Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries v

$3.49

Thick-n-twisted and lightly battered

Tater Tots v gf

$2.49

Just like the lunch lady used to do 'em

Sweet Potato Fries v gf

$4.49

Served with our housemade vegan dipping sauce

Baskets

Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries v

$6.49

Thick-n-twisted and lightly battered

Tater Tots v gf

$4.49

Just like the lunch lady used to do 'em

Sweet Potato Fries v gf

$8.49

Served with our housemade vegan dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with our signature marinara

Kids

Dino Chicken nuggets

$2.49

Served with choice of sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

Served with choice of sauce

Silverware/Napkins/Plates

Silverware & Napkin set

Napkins

Paper Plate

No Serviceware

Sauces

Ketchup

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Mayonnaise

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Hot Honey BBQ

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Waterfont patio dining, carry-out and delivery. Featuring craft cocktails, a wide liquor and beer selection and a nice selection of fresh-made dishes.

Website

Location

451 W Lake Shore Drive, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

