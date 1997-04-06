Aquarius 451 W Lake Shore Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Waterfont patio dining, carry-out and delivery. Featuring craft cocktails, a wide liquor and beer selection and a nice selection of fresh-made dishes.
Location
451 W Lake Shore Drive, Port Clinton, OH 43452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
No Reviews
111 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurant
Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
No Reviews
3266 NE Catawba Rd Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurant