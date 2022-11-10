Main picView gallery

Brandys Cafe 18 S Beaver St

18 S Beaver St

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Items

Breakfast BLT
Omelet
Meat

Beverages

Coffee

$3.79

Iced Tea

$3.79

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Cold Brew

$4.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.79

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Small Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.69

Kid's Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Mexican Spiced Hot Cocoa

$4.99

Milk

$3.49

Soda

$3.79

Lemonade

$2.49

Water

Espresso Drinks

Aloha

$4.29+

Americano

$2.99+

Baja Mocha

$5.99

Cappucino

$3.79+
Caramel Vanilla Latte

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$5.99

Chai Tea Latte

$5.99

Espresso

$2.49+

Latte

$3.79+

Mocha

$4.29+

Red Eye

$3.79+

Vanilla

$4.29+

Viennese

$4.29+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99

Pumpkin Chai

$5.99

Kid Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Lemonade

Kid Cocoa

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Pepsi

Kid Pineapple

Kid Root Beer

Kid cranberry

Kid Water

Breakfast

Omelet

$13.99

A 3-egg omelet with your choice of two fillings and cheese, topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with an english muffin and choice of side

Brandy's Pancakes

$7.99+

Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!

Two Eggs

$10.49

2 eggs with an english muffin and choice of side

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.49

Our homemade biscuit smothered in Brandy's own sausage gravy

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$13.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese on toasted wheat bread.

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, two fillings, & topped with hollandaise sauce or sour cream, served with housemade salsa and choice of side

Cajun Scramble

Cajun Scramble

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, onions, mushrooms & roasted red peppers served with an english muffin and choice of side

The Captain Jack

The Captain Jack

$13.29

Scrambled eggs with green chili, pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomato with a gun slinger mayo on a homemade brioche bun. Comes with side of fruit

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheddar cheese, served with a locally-made tortilla, salsa and choice of side

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.99

Our fresh-baked brioche bread browned to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with strawberry butter

Vegetable Garden Eggs

Vegetable Garden Eggs

$12.99

Eggs scrambled with fresh veggies (Chef's choice), english muffin and choice of side

Prosciutto Avocado Toast

$12.79

2 slices of toasted wheat bread, 2 oz of prosciutto, 4 slices of tomatoes, feta and drizzle of balsamic dressing

Spuds Medley

Spuds Medley

$13.49+

Our country potatoes, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with swiss, cheddar, sour cream and 2 eggs

Southwest Vegan Burrito

$13.59

BLT + A

$10.49

Our apple cider cured bacon makes this classic great, comes with avocado

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Exceptional Eggs

Avo/Bacon Benedict

Avo/Bacon Benedict

$13.99

Apple cider cured bacon & avocado with choice of side

Beaver St

Beaver St

$14.99

Salmon and Cream Cheese with choice of side

California Benedict

California Benedict

$13.99

Smoked turkey & avocado slices served with your choice of side

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs on an english muffin, Canadian bacon, topped with our cream hollandaise sauce & served with your choice of side

Eggs Brandy

Eggs Brandy

$13.99

Two poached eggs on our housemade bagel topped with hollandaise sauce and choice of side

Eggs Jose

Eggs Jose

$13.99

Green chilies, tomatoes & muenster cheese, with choice of side

Jesse

Jesse

$14.99

Bacon, avocado, tomato, & cream cheese

Prosciutto/Avo Benedict

Prosciutto/Avo Benedict

$14.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto & avocado with choice of side

Extras

Avocado

$1.50

Meat

Toast

$2.79

Applesauce

$1.29

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.69

Small B

$3.49

Cream Cheese

$1.49

Country Potatoes

$3.49

English Muffin

$2.79

Flavored Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.69

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Hot Oatmeal

$5.99+

Maple Syrup

$2.49

Oat Cake

$3.99

Oat Cake Filled

$4.99

Ranch

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Side 1 Egg

$2.29

Side 2 Eggs

$3.49

Side 3 Eggs

$4.99

Gravy cup

$1.99

Bowl Fruit

$4.99

Sour Cream

$1.69

Strawberry Butter

$0.99

Tortilla

$2.69

Side Fruit

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's One Egg

$6.99

Koala Cake

$6.99

Kid's 1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Kid's Oatmeal

$5.99

Kid's Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.29
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.

18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

