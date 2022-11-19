Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

Brandywine

407 Reviews

$$

W61 N480 Washington Ave

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Popular Items

Sourdough Rigatoni
Grilled Foccacia
Pork Loin

For the Table

Goat Cheese Curds

$12.00

with oyster mushrooms, apple, kohlrabi, lime aioli & Calabrian chili honey

Grilled Foccacia

Grilled Foccacia

$9.00

with honey & lavender Driftless cheese spread, roasted garlic oil, and green tomato brown butter

Spanish Mussels

$19.00

Tinned mussels with grilled bread, tomato aioli, pickled fennel, shallots & habinata peppers

WI Cheese Board

WI Cheese Board

$21.00

with three cheeses with seasonal preserves, garnishes, lavender almonds and toasted bread. Optional charcuterie add-on.

Small Plates

Romaine Salad

$11.00

with black garlic caesar dressing, endive, roasted cherry tomatoes & seasoned breadcrumbs

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

with arugula, delicata squash, pear, proscuitto, croutons, smoked poblano & honey vinaigrette

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$11.00

Please call for today's offering

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$11.00

with Cocoa Cordona, frisee, candied walnuts, red wine & blueberry vinaigrette & rosemary

Honeycrisp Apple

$12.00

with Pleasant Ridge Reserve, chives, baguette crisps & lemon vinaigrette

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00Out of stock

with bufala mozzarella, rapini pesto, greens, tomato jam & red wine vinaigrette

Pasta

Gnocchetti Sardi

$25.00

with Italian sausage and gold tomato ragu, smoked Capriko, greens & 'nduja vinaigrette.

Sourdough Rigatoni

Sourdough Rigatoni

$26.00

with Bolognese ragu, Sarvecchio parmesan, herbs, olive oil, Pleasant Ridge Reserve crisp

Goat Cheese Agnolotti

$23.00

with mushroom brodo, yuzu kosho, cipollini onion, hen-of-the-woods, pickled peppers, pistachio & prosciutto

Squash Ravioli

$24.00

with celery root, pear, butternut squash puree, grilled radicchio, black truffle & smoked hazelnuts

Large Plates

Pork Loin

$32.00

with smoked pork belly, sherry maple glaze, roasted potatoes, creamed chard & peach jam

Seared Fluke

$29.00

with roasted fall squash puree, bacon, apple, farro, Brussels sprouts & pumpkin seeds

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

with smoked potato hash, chantrelles, black garlic, pickled pepper jam & braising jus

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

with polenta di riso nero, fava beans, baby artichokes, herb buttermilk vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Grill Cheese

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Beverages To-Go

BTL Hahn SLH Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL La Chevaliere Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Olianas Vermentino

$48.00

BTL Urban Riesling

$36.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Charles Heidsieck Champagne

$90.00

BTL Whitehall Lane "Rassi" Cabernet

$56.00

Bibi Graetz, "Casamatta Rosso" Sangiovese

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally sourced. Seasonally inspired. Carryout Family Meals Housed in a historic building dating back to 1862 in downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brandywine, named after an heirloom tomato in memory of the owner’s mother who loved to grow the variety. Family-owned & operated restaurant focuses on Italian influenced dishes with close-to-home ingredients. Featuring hand-made pasta, small plates & entrees inspired by the seasons with locally grown produce & meats.

Website

Location

W61 N480 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Directions

