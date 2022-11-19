American
Mediterranean
Brandywine
407 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Locally sourced. Seasonally inspired. Carryout Family Meals Housed in a historic building dating back to 1862 in downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brandywine, named after an heirloom tomato in memory of the owner’s mother who loved to grow the variety. Family-owned & operated restaurant focuses on Italian influenced dishes with close-to-home ingredients. Featuring hand-made pasta, small plates & entrees inspired by the seasons with locally grown produce & meats.
Location
W61 N480 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurant
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
No Reviews
8430 W Silver Spring Dr Milwaukee, WI 53225
View restaurant