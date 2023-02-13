Restaurant header imageView gallery

Branja MIA 5010 NE 2nd ave 201

review star

No reviews yet

5010 NE 2nd ave 201

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner

Appetizers

Breaking Bread

$8.00

Dips

$6.00

Fish & Bread

$22.00

Brooklyn Heights Sashimi

$23.00

Beef Tarpaccio

$24.00

Falafish

$16.00

Lunchero Empanadas

$16.00

Shwartz Deli Bruschetta

$16.00

Fishwarma

$26.00

Tom n' Tahini

$17.00

Not A Caesar

$19.00

Krouv

$13.00Out of stock

Mama Ligua

$17.00

Calimero Potatoes

$12.00

Fennel Bishbash

$10.00

The Roots

$18.00

Additional Empanada

$8.00

Additional Falafish

$6.00

Mains

Risotto Hamusta

$24.00

Popeye Pasta

$24.00

Fisherman Bucatini

$33.00

Branzino Maftoul

$33.00

Shabbat Fish

$55.00

Crispy Chic

$32.00

Tuktuk Kebab

$38.00

Orthodox Steak

$46.00

Rose Pasta

$23.00Out of stock

Sweets

Layali Beirut

$13.00

Kefir Labneh Cake

$15.00

Halva Crack Pie

$16.00

Metoukim Full House!

$39.00

OTH Crack Pie

OTH Layali Beirut

Sides

2 Slices of Bread

$2.00

Side of Tahini

$2.00

Side of Olive Oil

$2.00

Side of Brave

$2.00

Side of Matbucha

$2.00

Side of Preserved Lemon

$2.00

Side of Aioli

$2.00

Side of Sage Butter

$2.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side of Lemon Pepper

$2.00

Kids Pasta

$13.00

Side Of Roasted Tomatoes

$1.00

Drinks

Branja Cocktails - Soft Opening Event

Purple Rain - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Island Boy - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Red Hot - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Wake Up Suzi - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Dill Smasher - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Paloma & Yaya - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

0 0 Hamsa

$18.00

Bloody Moses - Soft Opening Event

$18.00

Branja Shpritz - Soft Opening Event

$14.00

Shot of Arak - Soft Opening Event

$12.00

Tequila Rocks - Soft Opening Event

$14.00

Cocktails

Made in Cuba

Bloody Mary

Bolvardier

Pisco Sour

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Dry Martini

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Negroni

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Corps Rivaiver #2

Vesper

Sidecar

Oaxaca OF

Tom Collins

Old Fashioned

Whiskey Sour

Trinidad Sour

Double Glenlivet

$24.00

N/A Beverages

Mini Coca-Cola

$4.00

Mini Coca-Cola Zero

$4.00

Tonic Water

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Te Nana

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Pineapple Gazoz

$7.00

Mocktails

VIRGIN Island Boy

$10.00

VIRGIN Purple Rain

$10.00

VIRGIN Wake Up Suzy

$10.00

VIRGIN Dill Smasher

$10.00

VIRGIN Paloma & Yaya

$10.00

VIRGIN Bloody Moses

$10.00

VIRGIN Branja Shpritz

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Gin

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Rum

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Tequila

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Wine

Red Wine - Soft Opening Event

Campo Viejo Rioja GLS - Soft Opening Event

$9.00

Campo Viejo Rioja BTL - Soft Opening Event

$36.00

Mascota Unanime GLS - Soft Opening Event

$16.00

Mascota Unanime BTL - Soft Opening Event

$58.00

Ben Ami Cabernet - Soft Opening Event

$56.00

White Wine - Soft Opening Event

Ropiteau Chardonnay GLS - Soft Opening Event

$12.00

Ropiteau Chardonnay BTL - Soft Opening Event

$42.00

Belvino Pinot Grigio GLS - Soft Opening Event

$8.00

Belvino Pinot Grigio BTL - Soft Opening Event

$34.00

Ben Ami Chardonnay - Soft Opening Event

$54.00

Rose - Soft Opening Event

Miraval GLS - Soft Opening Event

$14.00

Miraval BTL - Soft Opening Event

$56.00

Olema GLS - Soft Opening Event

$13.00

Olema BTL - Soft Opening Event

$54.00

Champagne - Soft Opening Event

Sample Champagne GLS

$7.00

Sample Champange BTL

$37.00

Corkage Fee - Soft Opening Event

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Sample Draft 8oz

$4.00

Sample Draft 16oz

$6.00

Sample Draft 24oz

$9.00

Bottled Beer - Soft Opening Event

Stella Petite - Soft Opening Event

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban - Soft Opening Event

$9.00

Sapporo - Soft Opening Event

$9.00

Canned Beer

Sample Canned

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Israeli & Elsewhere Gusto!

Location

5010 NE 2nd ave 201, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

