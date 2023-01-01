  • Home
  • Branko's Restaurant - 1118 W Fullerton Ave
Branko's Restaurant 1118 W Fullerton Ave

1118 W Fullerton Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$11.90

Mixed Cold Cuts Sub

$10.90

Veggie & Cheese Sub

$10.90

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Egg & Pepper Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Cheese on White

$5.00

Grilled Cheese on Wheat

$5.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Double Hamburger

$8.75

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.75

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.50

Polish Style Hot Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$4.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

4 Cheese Sticks

$4.50

8 Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Pizza Puff

$4.50

Tamales

$3.25

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

LaCroix Orange

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dessert

Vegan Cookies

$3.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1118 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

