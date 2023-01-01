  • Home
Branko's Restaurant 1118 W Fullerton Ave

No reviews yet

1118 W Fullerton Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.00

Hot Italian Beef on fresh French loaf with Sweet green pepper, Spicy giardiniera, & Branko's au jus

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.00

Hot Italian Sausage on fresh French loaf with Sweet green pepper, Spicy giardiniera, & Branko's au jus

Double Italian Sausage

Double Italian Sausage

$8.85

Two Hot Italian Sausages on fresh French loaf with Sweet green pepper, Spicy giardiniera, & Branko's au jus

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$10.50

Hot Italian Beef & Sausage together on fresh French loaf with Sweet green pepper, Spicy giardiniera, & Branko's au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Branko's Classic Marinated Chicken Breast on a corn Kaiser roll with Lettuce, Tomato (Mayo, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch upon request)

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.90

Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Swiss, & American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Dressing, Seasoning, and Mayo on a fresh French loaf

Mixed Cold Cuts Sub

Mixed Cold Cuts Sub

$10.90

Ham, Salami, Swiss, & American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Dressing, Seasoning, and Mayo on a fresh French loaf

Veggie & Cheese Sub

$10.90

Provolone, Swiss, & American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Dressing, Seasoning, and Mayo on a fresh French loaf

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

3 fluffy eggs served on a fresh French loaf

Egg & Pepper Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Pepper Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

3 fluffy eggs with green bell peppers served on a fresh French loaf with a touch of seasoning

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.75

3 fluffy eggs with American cheese served on a fresh French loaf with a touch of seasoning

Grilled Cheese on White

Grilled Cheese on White

$5.00

3 slices of melted American Cheese on grilled White bread

Grilled Cheese on Wheat

Grilled Cheese on Wheat

$5.00

3 slices of melted American Cheese on grilled Wheat bread

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Quarter pound Vienna patty with Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Quarter pound Vienna patty with Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Double Hamburger

$8.75

Two quarter pound Vienna patties with Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on a Sesame seed bun

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Two quarter pound Vienna patties with Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on a Sesame seed bun

Hot Dogs

Chicago Hot Dog

Chicago Hot Dog

$5.75

Grilled Vienna Hot Dog with Mustard, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Relish, Celery Salt, Sport Pepper on a Poppy seed bun

Jumbo Hot Dog

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.50

Grilled Vienna Jumbo Dog with Mustard, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Relish, Celery Salt, Sport Pepper on a Poppy seed bun

Polish Style Hot Dog

Polish Style Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Vienna Polish Dog with Mustard, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Relish, Celery Salt, Sport Pepper on a Poppy seed bun

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.00

Vienna Corn Dog served with Mustard

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$7.25

Branko's Classic Chili on top of a Vienna Hot Dog in a poppy seed bun

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.25

Branko's Classic Chili on top of a Vienna Hot Dog with melted American Cheese in a poppy seed bun

Bowls

Branko's Classic Chili

Branko's Classic Chili

$6.50

Lean ground beef with dark red beans and vegetable medley

Balkan Vegetable Stew "Pasulj"

Balkan Vegetable Stew "Pasulj"

$6.50

White Bean Vegetarian Stew

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$3.50
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

4 Cheese Sticks

$4.50

8 Cheese Sticks

$7.50
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$4.50

Classic Chicago Beef Pizza Puff

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$5.50

Branko's Classic Chili on top of our fresh crispy Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Branko's Classic Chili on top of our fresh crispy Fries with melted American Cheese

Tamales

$3.25

Supreme brand Beef Tamales

Tamales Chili Bowl

$7.00

Supreme brand Beef Tamales on top a bowl of Branko's Classic Chili

Gravy Bread

Gravy Bread

$2.50

A Branko's family tradition of soaking fresh D'amato's French Bread in our special Au Jus

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

LaCroix Orange

$2.00

LaCroix Razz-Cranberry

$2.00

LaCroix Limoncello

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Pure Leaf Sweetened Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Bottle Water

$2.50

Dessert

Vegan Cookies

$3.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy

Website

Location

1118 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

