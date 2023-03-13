Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brantley Creek Barbecue 6150 E Rodeo Ln

6150 E Rodeo Ln

Gardendale, TX 79758

Food

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$14.00

1/3 lb meat w/2 sides

2 Meat Plate

$18.00

1/2 lb meat w/2 sides

3 Meat Plate

$23.00

3/4 lb meat w/2 sides

Texas Trinity

$24.00

1 lb sausage, brisket & ribs w/2 sides

Smokin' Sampler

$26.00

.25 lb ea meat w/2 sides

Rib Plate

$16.00

.75lb ribs with 2 sides

By the Pound

Brisket

$28.00

Per lb

Pork Ribs

$20.00

Per lb

Regular Sausage

$16.00

Per lb

Jalapeno & Chedder Sausage

$16.00

Per lb

Turkey Breast

$20.00

Per lb

Rack of Pork Ribs

$32.00

Whole Rack

Half Rack of Pork Ribs

$17.00

Half Rack

Chicken Leg Quarter

$4.00

Leg & Thigh

Dino Beef Rib

$35.00

Per lb

BBQ Pies

Barbecue Pie Small

$12.00

Chips, beans, cheese and brisket

Barbecue Pie Large

$15.00

Chips, beans, cheese and brisket

Mac Daddy Pie Small

$14.00

Chips, beans, cheese and brisket w/mac

Mac Daddy Pie Large

$17.00

Chips, beans, cheese and brisket w/mac

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Double Meat Sandwich

$14.00

Jal & Chedder Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Mild Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Combo Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Combo Double Meat Sandwich

$16.00

Combo Jal & Chedder Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Combo Mild Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Combo Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Meal Packs

1/2 lb Meal Pack EVERY MEAT w/2 16oz sides

$65.00

1/2 lb of each meat (2lbs + 2 leg quarters NO subs)

1 lb Meal Pack EVERY MEAT w/3 16oz sides

$100.00

1 lb of each meat (4lbs + 4 leg quarters NO subs)

Family Pack 3 lbs ANY MEAT w/4 16oz sides

$115.00

Small family feeds 4-6 people

Family Pack 5 lbs ANY MEAT w/4 32oz sides

$200.00

Large Family feeds 8-10 people

Favorites

Texas Twinkies

$3.75

Single Texas Twinkie

Texas Twinkies 3 FOR $10

$10.00

3 FOR 10

Brisket Tacos w/side

$14.00

3 street tacos and a side

Brisket Nachos

$15.00

White queso and brisket

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$17.00

White queso, beans, sausage and brisket

BBQ SPUD

$13.00

Brisket, shredded cheese and bbq sauce

SPUD ONLY

$5.00

Spud NO MEAT

White Queso & Chips

$4.00

4oz chips and queso

Sides

Beans

Mac N Cheese

Potato Salad

Green Beans

Cobbler

Banana Pudding

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

OO Meats

Brisket*

$28.00

Bulk Sides

Half Pan Beans

$35.00

Half Pan Potato Salad

$35.00

Drink

Drink Options

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Can Drinks

$1.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

Brantley Creek Barbecue Tee

$25.00

Ball Caps

Black Patch Hat

$30.00

White Patch Hat

$30.00

BBQ Sauce

Texas Rukus Sauce

16oz Texas Rukus Sauce

$10.00

Sweet Rukus Sauce

16oz Sweet Rukus Sauce

$10.00
