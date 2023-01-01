Brantley Creek BBQ & Co. - Faudree Rd 3541 Faudree Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3541 Faudree Road, Odessa, TX 79765
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ledgens Pizza - Medical Park - 4101 Medical Park Drive #135
No Reviews
4101 Medical Park Drive #135 Odessa, TX 79765
View restaurant
Teak & Charlie's Jersey Girl Pizza
4.6 • 501
4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Odessa, TX 79762
View restaurant