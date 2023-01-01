RETAIL

MERCH

Ball Cap Patch White

$32.00

Ball Cap Patch Black

$32.00

Ball Cap Rope Retro LOGO

$32.00

Ball Cap LG LOGO

$32.00

T Shirt Bracket LOGO

$28.00

T Shirt Main LOGO

$28.00

Koozie

$5.00

BBQ Sauce

16oz Texas Rukus

$10.00

16oz Sweet Rukus

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Texas Rukus

$30.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Rukus

$30.00

EXTRAS

Loaf of bread

$4.50

Relish Tray Small

Relish Tray Large

Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

FOOD (Online Ordering)

Meats by the lb

Brisket by the Lb

$31.00

Pork ribs by the lb

$23.00

Turkey by the lb

$23.00

Beef DINO ribs

$35.00

Pork belly

$30.00

Pork steak

$22.00

OG Mild Sausage by the lb

$9.00

Jalapeno & Cheddar Sausage by the lb

$9.00

Og Mild Sausage 1/3 lb Link

$6.00

Jalapeno & Cheddar 1/3 lb Sausage Link

$6.00

Whole Meats

Sausage 1/3 lb link

$6.00

Chicken 1/2

$10.00

Whole Brisket

$150.00

Feeds 15-20

Whole Turkey Breast

$65.00

Feeds 8-12

Rack of Pork Ribs

$35.00

Feeds 3-5

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00+

Pinto beans

$4.00+

Potato salad

$4.00+

Jal cream corn

$4.00+

Cucumber salad

$4.00+

Cole slaw

$4.00+

Teaxas Favorites

Smash Burger and Fries

$11.00

O.G BBQ Pie

$13.00

Mac Daddy BBQ Pie

$15.00

Texas Twinkie

$4.50

Brisket Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos and 1 side

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Loaded Nachos

$18.00

queso, beans, brisket & sausage

BBQ Spud

$15.00

Spud ONLY

$5.00

Chips & white queso

$6.00

Plates & Platters

Smokin Sampler

$28.00

1/4 lb each meat, 2 sides and a link of sausage

3lb Platter Pack

$120.00

3lbs any meat &

6lb Platter Pack

$230.00

6lbs any meat & 4 32oz sides

2 Meat Plate

$23.00

.50 lb meat & 2 sides

3 Meat Plate

$28.00

.75 lb meat & 2 sides

Texas Trinity

$25.00

1/3 lb ea brisket, sausage & ribs

ADD ONS

4oz Mac

$2.00

4oz Brisket

$7.50

4oz White queso

$3.00

Bag of chips

$1.00

4oz Pinto beans

$2.00

4oz Cole slaw

$2.00

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket sandwich

$12.00

1/3 lb meat

Double Meat Sandwich

Double meat sandwich

$16.00

Choice of 2 different meats

Sandwiches

Turkey sandwich

$11.00

1/3 lb meat

OG Main Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Dessert

Cobbler

$4.00+

Banana Pudding

$4.00+

Bread Pudding

$4.00+

Mixed Shots

Basics

Green Tea

$8.50

White Tea

$8.50

Orange Tea

$8.50

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

New York Bomb

$8.50

Washington Apple

$8.50

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Water Moccasin

$8.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Starfukker

$8.50

Specialty

Apple Pie

$8.00

Serenity

$9.00

Cwackpipe

$14.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Four Horseman

$16.00

Sangrita

$13.00

Tequila Slammer

$11.00

Three WISE Men

$12.00