Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brasa Rotisserie 3940 S Bristol St #111, CA

review star

No reviews yet

3940 S Bristol St #111, CA

Santa Ana,, CA 92704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

1/4 Brasa Combo

1/4 Chicken with 2 House Sides

1/2 Brasa Combo

$16.25

1/2 Chicken with 2 House Sides

Whole Brasa Combo

$32.00

Whole Chicken with 2 Large House Sides

Arroz Con Pollo (No House Sides)

$14.95

1/4 Chicken Thigh served with Cilantro Rice, topped with Sarza Criolla and Huancaina Sauce

Chicken 'N Sauce

Chicken Thigh

$6.95

Includes 1 Sauce

Chicken Breast

$7.95

Includes 1 Sauce

1/2 Brasa Chicken

$12.50

Includes Choice of 2 Sauces (2oz)

Whole Brasa Chicken

$25.00

Includes Choice of 2 Sauces (8oz)

Stacks

Clucker Sandwich

$15.75

Ciabatta Bread, Shredded Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Sunny Side Up Egg, Cucumber & BRASA Sauce

Seasoned Pig Sandwich

$16.75

Ciabatta Bread, Pork Chicharron, Habanero, Sarza Criolla (Pickled Onions) & Fried Sweet Potato

Lomo Stack

$17.25

Strips of steak sautéed with onions, tomato, cilantro, fries, soy sauce & garlic on a toasted ciabatta bread.

Rice Bowl

Brasa Clucker Bowl

$15.75

Description:Shredded Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Fried Egg, Cucumber & BRASA Sauce

Seasoned Pig Bowl

$16.75

Pork Chicharron, Habanero, Sarza Criolla (Pickled Onions) & Fried Sweet Potato

Lomo Bowl

$17.25

Description:Strips of Steak Sautéed with Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Soy Sauce & Garlic, Topped with French Fries

Salads

Cilantro Chicken Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sliced red onion, roasted corn, black beans, shredded mozzarella with a cilantro vinaigrette. Topped with chopped chicken breast and toasted ciabatta bread.

Muchies and More

Brasarito

$12.75

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers, drizzled with BRASA Sauce

Lomorito

$16.00

Strips of Steak Sautéed with Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Soy Sauce & Garlic with Rice, Beans, Cheese, and French Fries Inside.

Fried Rice

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Green Onions, Soy Sauce & Ginger

Brasadilla

$11.00

Shredded Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers & Cheddar Cheese

Quesadilla de Lomo

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese with Steak Sautéed with Onions, Tomato, Cilantro with Fries Inside.

Brasa Tots

$12.95

Tater tots topped off with a choice of pork belly, steak or chicken with huancaina sauce, Parmesan cheese and green onions.

Cilantro Rice

Fried Plantains

$5.50

5 pieces of sweet & ripe plantains

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Sm Sarza Criolla

$4.50

Lg Sarza Criolla

$5.50

Alfajor

$4.25

Cheese Quesadia

$7.00

House Sides

LG House Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes with a cucumber dressing

French Fries

$5.95

White Rice

Peruvian White Beans

Tots

$5.95

Chicken Lentil Soup

Sm House Salad

$5.50

Sauces

Sarza Criolla

2oz To Go

$0.95

8oz To Go

$8.00

16oz To Go

$15.00

Drinks

Fountain drinks

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$5.25

Inka Kola

$5.25

Topo Chico

$4.25

Mountain Valley Water

$4.00

Bottled Ice Tea

$4.00

La Croix

$3.95

Beer

IPA

$10.00

DIPA

$11.00

Pilsner

$8.00

Lager

$8.00

Blonde

$8.00

$4 Happy Hour

$4.00

Calidad

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Sandwiches, Burritos, Salads, Rice Bowls and more.

Location

3940 S Bristol St #111, CA, Santa Ana,, CA 92704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
orange starNo Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Santa Ana
orange starNo Reviews
3664 S. Bristol St. Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Inka Mama's - Santa Ana - 3930 S Bristol St, CA
orange starNo Reviews
3930 S Bristol St, CA Santa Ana,, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 1,037
3672 S Bristol St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Costa Mesa Ca
orange star4.6 • 1,314
901 South Coast Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Bruxie South Coast Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
3333 S Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Ana,

Tacos Gavilan - Santa Ana
orange star4.6 • 3,263
1258 E 17TH ST SANTA ANA, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Shabu Shabu Bar
orange star4.5 • 2,259
1945 E 17th St Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Santa Ana
orange star4.5 • 1,403
121 E Memory Ln Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Cali Tacos - Santa Ana
orange star4.3 • 1,273
1631 E 17th St #I Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 1,037
3672 S Bristol St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Ana,
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston