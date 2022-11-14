Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis

Family Feast

$54.00

Choose One Protein: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb Smothered Chicken or 1lb Roasted Pork. Choose A Salad: Romaine & Mozzarella or Mixed Greens & Tomato. Served With One Quart (equivalent to two full orders) of Both Yellow Rice & Beans & Tortilla Chips and House Sauces.