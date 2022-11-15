Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Latin American

Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

777 Grand Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Popular Items

Sweet Corn-Cornbread
Full Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo
Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Sodas & Drinks

Homemade Cane Sugar & Classic Sodas....One Diet Brand
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Regular 50/50

Regular 50/50

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Sweet 50/50

Sweet 50/50

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Mexican Coke (12 oz)

Mexican Coke (12 oz)

$3.50
Mexican Sprite (12 oz)

Mexican Sprite (12 oz)

$3.50
Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)

Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)

$3.50
Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted w/Creole Style Dry Rub
Rotisserie Chicken Plate

Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$14.00

Choice of One House Side

Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)

Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)

$13.75

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$14.00

Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas, Ham Sofrito, Chopped Chicken, Green Olives & Andouille-Tomato Gravy

1pc Rotisserie Chicken

1pc Rotisserie Chicken

$4.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)

2pc Rotisserie Chicken

2pc Rotisserie Chicken

$9.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

4pc Rotisserie Chicken

4pc Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)

6pc Rotisserie Chicken

6pc Rotisserie Chicken

$26.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$30.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)

Smothered Chicken

Smothered w/Light Cream & Pepper Gravy
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate

Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.75

1/3 lb and one House Side

Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Coleslaw & Red Sauce

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$14.75

Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

1/4lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

1/4lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$9.00

Pulled Rotisserie in Cream Gravy

1/2lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

1/2lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Pulled Rotisserie in Cream Gravy

1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$36.00

Pulled Rotisserie in Cream Gravy

Slow Roasted Pork

Seasoned w/Garlic & Citrus Mojo
Slow Roasted Pork Plate

Slow Roasted Pork Plate

$15.25

1/3 lb and one House Side

Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich

Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich

$14.75

Pickles, Cilantro & Green (Dairy Free)

Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl

Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl

$15.25

Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce

1/4lb Slow Roasted Pork

1/4lb Slow Roasted Pork

$9.00

Slow Roasted w/Garlic-Lime Mojo (Dairy Free)

1/2lb Slow Roasted Pork

1/2lb Slow Roasted Pork

$18.00

Slow Roasted w/Garlic-Lime Mojo (Dairy Free)

1lb Slow Roasted Pork

1lb Slow Roasted Pork

$36.00

Slow Roasted w/Garlic-Lime Mojo (Dairy Free)

Vegan

Vegan Plate

Vegan Plate

$12.75

Yellow Rice, Beans, Yuca and Salad (Vegan)

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Refritos, Ranch Dressed Greens & Tomato (Vegan)

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry

$12.75

Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)

Fried Fish

Crusted w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour
Fried Fish Plate

Fried Fish Plate

$15.75

1/4 lb Catfish and one House Side.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.75

Fried Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo (Dairy Free)

Fish & Grits Bowl

Fish & Grits Bowl

$15.75

1/4 lb Fried Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers.

1/4 lb Fried Fish

1/4 lb Fried Fish

$11.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1/2 lb Fried Fish

1/2 lb Fried Fish

$22.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1 lb Fried Fish

1 lb Fried Fish

$44.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

Farm Eggs

Two Eggs Plate

Two Eggs Plate

$12.00

Scrambled or Fried

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)

Eggs Ranchero

Eggs Ranchero

$11.50

Crispy Corn Tortillas, Two Fried Eggs, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pickled Onions (Vegetarian)

Free Range Eggs

Free Range Eggs

$5.00

Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Sides

Served by the 1/2 & Full Pint
Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$6.00

(Vegan)

Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$12.00

(Vegan)

Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

$5.50

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

$5.50

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

$11.00

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo

Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo

$6.00

w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo ((Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo

Full Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo

$12.00

w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Fried Sweet Plantains

Half Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Fried Sweet Plantains

Full Fried Sweet Plantains

$12.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Yellow Rice & Beans

Half Yellow Rice & Beans

$5.50

(Vegan)

Full Yellow Rice & Beans

Full Yellow Rice & Beans

$11.00

(Vegan)

Half Rice & Pigeon Peas

Half Rice & Pigeon Peas

$4.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Full Rice & Pigeon Peas

Full Rice & Pigeon Peas

$8.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Half Rustic Style Grits

Half Rustic Style Grits

$4.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Full Rustic Style Grits

Full Rustic Style Grits

$8.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

w/Sharp Cheddar & Toasted Bread Crumbs

Half Collard Greens

Half Collard Greens

$5.50

w/Smoked Chicken

Full Collard Greens

Full Collard Greens

$11.00

w/Smoked Chicken

Half Spicy Creamed Spinach

Half Spicy Creamed Spinach

$7.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Full Spicy Creamed Spinach

Full Spicy Creamed Spinach

$14.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Half Candied Yams

Half Candied Yams

$4.25

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Full Candied Yams

Full Candied Yams

$8.50

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Half Roasted Yams

Half Roasted Yams

$4.50

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Full Roasted Yams

Full Roasted Yams

$9.00

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Specials

Family Feast

Family Feast

$54.00

Choose One Protein: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb Smothered Chicken or 1lb Roasted Pork. Choose A Salad: Romaine & Mozzarella or Mixed Greens & Tomato. Served With One Quart (equivalent to two full orders) of Both Yellow Rice & Beans & Tortilla Chips and House Sauces.

Smoked Beef Sandwich

$15.75
1/4lb Smoked Beef

1/4lb Smoked Beef

$9.75

w/Mild BBQ Sauce (GF)

Extras

Signature Sauces, Hot Pepper Vinegar & Add-ons
Sweet Corn-Cornbread

Sweet Corn-Cornbread

$3.50

Vegetarian

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.75

Vegetarian

Andouille-Tomato Gravy

Andouille-Tomato Gravy

$2.75

Dairy Free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00

2oz-Vegan

Half Yellow Rice

Half Yellow Rice

$2.75

Vegan

Half Red Beans

Half Red Beans

$2.75

Vegan

Half Black Beans

Half Black Beans

$2.75

Vegan

Alonso's Habanero Sauce

Alonso's Habanero Sauce

$0.60

1.5oz- w/Fresh Lime & Garlic. Spicy!

Pickled Hot Peppers

Pickled Hot Peppers

$0.50

Vegan

Small Green Sauce

Small Green Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

1/2 Pint Green Sauce

1/2 Pint Green Sauce

$4.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Full Pint Green Sauce

Full Pint Green Sauce

$8.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Small Red Sauce

Small Red Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

1/2 Pint Red Sauce

1/2 Pint Red Sauce

$4.00

w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Full Pint Red Sauce

Full Pint Red Sauce

$8.00

w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Small BBQ Sauce

Small BBQ Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce

1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.00

8 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Full Pint BBQ Sauce

Full Pint BBQ Sauce

$8.00

16 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Small Habanero Vinegar

Small Habanero Vinegar

$0.50
Habanero Vinegar Bottle

Habanero Vinegar Bottle

$3.95

Small Spicy Mayo

$0.50
Small Ranch

Small Ranch

$0.50

(Vegan)

Small Sherry Vinaigrette

Small Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50
Bag of Tortilla Chips

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Made from Fresh Corn Tortillas (Vegan)

Desserts

Sweet Things, Small Portions
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake

$5.00

Mixed Berry Compote & Whipped Cream

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$4.50

Whipped Cream & Toffee

Coconut-Tapioca Pudding

Coconut-Tapioca Pudding

$4.50

Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)

Brasa Chocolate Bar

Brasa Chocolate Bar

$3.75

Dark & Milk Chocolate Blend, Crispy Sweet Potato, Sea Salt

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Gluten Free

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

Website

Location

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

Directions

Gallery
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image

