Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

319 Reviews

$$

600 E Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Corn-Cornbread
Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl

Sodas & Drinks

Cane Sugar Sodas & One Diet Brand
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Regular 50/50

Regular 50/50

$3.00
Sweet 50/50

Sweet 50/50

$3.00
Hot Brewed Coffee

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.50
Brasa Brew Cold Press

Brasa Brew Cold Press

$5.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke (12 oz)

Mexican Coke (12 oz)

$3.50
Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)

Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)

$3.50
Mexican Sprite (12 oz)

Mexican Sprite (12 oz)

$3.50
Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

$2.50

Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted w/Creole Style Rub
Rotisserie Chicken Plate

Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$14.00

2pcs and one House Side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.75

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)

Arroz con Pollo Bowl

Arroz con Pollo Bowl

$14.00

Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas, Ham Sofrito, Chopped Chicken, Green Olives & Andouille-Tomato Gravy

1pc Rotisserie Chicken

1pc Rotisserie Chicken

$4.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)

2pc Rotisserie Chicken

2pc Rotisserie Chicken

$9.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

4pc Rotisserie Chicken

4pc Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

6pc Rotisserie Chicken

6pc Rotisserie Chicken

$26.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$30.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

Smothered Chicken

Smothered w/Light Cream & Pepper Gravy
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate

Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.75

1/3 lb and one House Side

Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Coleslaw & Red Sauce

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$14.75

Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

¼lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

¼lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$9.00
½lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

½lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$18.00
1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken

$36.00

Slow Roasted Pork

Seasoned w/Garlic & Citrus Mojo
Slow Roasted Pork Plate

Slow Roasted Pork Plate

$15.25

1/3 lb and one House Side

Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich

Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich

$14.75

Pickles, Cilantro & Green Sauce

Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl

Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl

$15.25

Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce

¼lb Slow Roasted Pork

¼lb Slow Roasted Pork

$9.00
½lb Slow Roasted Pork

½lb Slow Roasted Pork

$18.00
1lb Slow Roasted Pork

1lb Slow Roasted Pork

$36.00

Vegan

Vegan Plate

Vegan Plate

$12.75

Yellow Rice, Beans, Yuca and Salad

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Refritos, Ranch Dressed Greens & Tomato (Vegan)

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry

$12.75

Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)

Fried Fish

Crusted w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour
Fried Fish Plate

Fried Fish Plate

$15.75

1/4 lb Catfish and one House Side

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.75

Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo

Fish & Grits Bowl

Fish & Grits Bowl

$15.75

1/4 lb Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers

1/4 lb Fried Fish

1/4 lb Fried Fish

$11.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1/2 lb Fried Fish

1/2 lb Fried Fish

$22.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1 lb Fried Fish

1 lb Fried Fish

$44.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

Farm Eggs

Two Eggs Plate

Two Eggs Plate

$12.00

Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)

Eggs Ranchero

Eggs Ranchero

$11.50

Crispy Corn Tortillas, Two Fried Eggs, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pickled Onions (Vegetarian)

Free Range Eggs

Free Range Eggs

$5.00

Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Sides

Served by the 1/2 & Full Pint
Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Vegan

Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$12.00

Vegan

Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

$5.50

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

$5.50

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad

$11.00

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo

Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo

$6.00

w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo

Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo

$12.00

w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Fried Sweet Plantains

Half Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Fried Sweet Plantains

Full Fried Sweet Plantains

$12.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Yellow Rice & Beans

Half Yellow Rice & Beans

$5.50

(Vegan)

Full Yellow Rice & Beans

Full Yellow Rice & Beans

$11.00

(Vegan)

Half Rice & Pigeon Peas

Half Rice & Pigeon Peas

$4.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Full Rice & Pigeon Peas

Full Rice & Pigeon Peas

$8.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Half Rustic Style Grits

Half Rustic Style Grits

$4.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Full Rustic Style Grits

Full Rustic Style Grits

$8.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

w/Sharp Cheddar & Toasted Bread Crumbs

Half Collard Greens

Half Collard Greens

$5.50

w/Smoked Chicken

Full Collard Greens

Full Collard Greens

$11.00

w/Smoked Chicken

Half Spicy Creamed Spinach

Half Spicy Creamed Spinach

$7.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Full Spicy Creamed Spinach

Full Spicy Creamed Spinach

$14.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Half Candied Yams

Half Candied Yams

$4.25

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Full Candied Yams

Full Candied Yams

$8.50

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Half Roasted Yams

Half Roasted Yams

$4.50

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Full Roasted Yams

Full Roasted Yams

$9.00

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Full Yellow Rice

$5.50

Vegan

Full Red Beans

$5.50

Vegan

Full Black Beans

$5.50

Vegan

Specials

Family Feast

Family Feast

$54.00

Choose One Protein: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb Smothered Chicken or 1lb Roasted Pork. Choose A Salad: Romaine & Mozzarella or Mixed Greens & Tomato. Served With One Quart (equivalent to two full orders) of Both Yellow Rice & Beans & Tortilla Chips and House Sauces.

Chorizo Potato Chilaquiles

$12.50

Extras

Signature Sauces, Hot Pepper Vinegar & Add-ons
Sweet Corn-Cornbread

Sweet Corn-Cornbread

$3.50

Vegetarian

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.75

Vegetarian

Tomato-Andouille Gravy

Tomato-Andouille Gravy

$2.75

Dairy Free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00

2oz-Vegan

Half Yellow Rice

Half Yellow Rice

$2.75

Vegan

Half Red Beans

Half Red Beans

$2.75

Vegan

Half Black Beans

Half Black Beans

$2.75

Vegan

Alonso's Habanero Sauce

Alonso's Habanero Sauce

$0.60

1.5oz- w/Fresh Lime & Garlic. Spicy!

Pickled Hot Peppers

Pickled Hot Peppers

$0.50

Vegan

Small Green Sauce

Small Green Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

1/2 Pint Green Sauce

1/2 Pint Green Sauce

$4.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Full Pint Green Sauce

Full Pint Green Sauce

$8.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Small Red Sauce

Small Red Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

1/2 Pint Red Sauce

1/2 Pint Red Sauce

$4.00

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Full Pint Red Sauce

Full Pint Red Sauce

$5.50Out of stock

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Small BBQ Sauce

Small BBQ Sauce

$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce

1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.00

8 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Full Pint BBQ Sauce

Full Pint BBQ Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz- w/Brown Sugar & Roasted Yams. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Small Habanero Vinegar

Small Habanero Vinegar

$0.50Out of stock
Habanero Vinegar Bottle

Habanero Vinegar Bottle

$3.95

Small Spicy Mayo

$0.50
Small Ranch

Small Ranch

$0.50

(Vegan)

Small Sherry Vinaigrette

Small Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50
Bag of Tortilla Chips

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Made from Fresh Corn Tortillas (Vegan)

Desserts

Sweet Things, Small Portions
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake

$5.00

Mixed Berry Compote & Whipped Cream

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$4.50

Whipped Cream & Toffee

Coconut-Tapioca Pudding

Coconut-Tapioca Pudding

$4.50

Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)

Brasa Chocolate Bar

Brasa Chocolate Bar

$3.75

Dark & Milk Chocolate Blend, Crispy Sweet Potato, Sea Salt

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Gluten Free

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors of the southern U.S., Caribbean and Mexico. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

Website

Location

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image
Brasa Rotisserie image

