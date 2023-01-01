Main picView gallery

Brasa y Chifa 712 Admiral Street

review star

No reviews yet

712 Admiral Street

Providence, RI 02908

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Trays

Pollo a la Brasa

Ribs

Family Tray

Chaufa's

Classico

Vegetarian

Brasa/ House

BYOCB

$18.00

Bowls

Bowls Option

Burritos

House Burrito

BYO Burrito

Sides

Yucca Fries

Sweet Plantains

Guacamole

French Fries

Corn Salsa

Pico de Gallo

Vegetables

Corn Cob

Elote Loco

White Rice

Chaufa Rice

Black Beans

Picked Onions

Baked Potato

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bottle Soda

Orange Soda

Inca Soda

Chicha Morada

Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 Admiral Street, Providence, RI 02908

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Corner Grill - 834 Admiral Street
orange starNo Reviews
834 Admiral Street Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
orange star4.5 • 36
1035 Douglas Ave Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1650 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext
Los Andes Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908
View restaurantnext
Bodega on Smith
orange starNo Reviews
373 Smith Street Providence, RI 02908
View restaurantnext
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - North Providence
orange star4.4 • 143
1058 Charles St North Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Providence

Pane E Vino
orange star4.5 • 3,641
365 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pizza Queen - Weybosset
orange star4.4 • 3,278
215 weybosset st Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pastiche Fine Desserts
orange star4.6 • 2,560
92 SPRUCE STREET Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Rooftop at the Providence G
orange star4.1 • 1,828
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Kabob and Curry
orange star4.3 • 1,812
261 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Three Sisters
orange star4.4 • 1,712
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906 Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Providence
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
No reviews yet
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (26 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston