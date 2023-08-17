Restaurant info

Brasas Do Brazil Churrascaria is an authentic Brazilian steakhouse. We serve grilled meat cooked the Brazilian way over an open flame with natural charcoal. Brasas Do Brazil features the ultimate all-you-can-eat, fixed-price dining experience with continuous table-side service. Our rotisserie grilled meats are served tableside and go great with our unlimited gourmet salads, vegetables, house-made desserts, and exotic drinks. The quality of our food and service underscores our commitment to excellence and to your satisfaction. Reservations are highly recommended, specifically for larger parties.