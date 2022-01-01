A map showing the location of Brasas Peruanas 206 N MAYS STView gallery

Brasas Peruanas

206 N MAYS ST

ROUND ROCK, TX 78664

Glass Homemade Juices

Chicha Morada Glass

$4.00

Maracuya Glass

$4.00

Mango Glass

$4.00

Guanabana Glass

$4.00

Jugo Surtido Glass

$5.00

Iced tea Brewed Glass

$2.50

Lemonade Glass

$3.00

Orange Juice Glass

$2.50

Pineapple Juice Glass

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Jar Homemade Juicees

Chicha Morada Jar

$12.00

Maracuya Jar

$12.00

Mango Jar

$12.00

Guanabana Jar

$12.00

Jugo Surtido Jar

$12.00

Iced tea Brewed Jar

$8.00

Lemonade Jar

$12.00

Orange Juice Jar

$12.00

Pineapple Juice Jar

$12.00

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola FT

$3.00

Coca Cola Diet FT

$3.00

Sprite FT

$3.00

Fanta FT

$3.00

Dr Pepper FT

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade FT

$3.00

Plastic Bottled Drinks

Coca Kola PB

$3.00

Coca Kola Diet PB

$3.00

Coca Kola Zero PB

$3.00

Inca Kola 20oz PB

$3.50

Inca Kola 2 Liters PB

$6.50

Kola Inglesia 2 liters PB

$6.50

Sprite PB

$3.00

Fanta PB

$3.00

Dr pepper PB

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade PB

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweetened PB

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened PB

$3.00

Iced Tea Lemon PB

$3.00

Iced Tea Green teas PB

$3.00

Powerade PB

$3.00

Apple Juice PB

$2.50

Orange Juice PB

$2.50

Cranberry Juice PB

$2.50

Water Small PB

$1.25

Water Medium PB

$2.50

Can Drinks

Inka Cola Can

$2.50

Inka Cola Diet can

$2.50

Coca Kola Can

$1.50

Coca Kola Diet Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Fanta Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

Inka Cola GB

$3.50

Kola Inglesia GB

$3.50

Coca Cola GB

$3.50

Fanta GB

$3.50

Sprite GB

$3.50

Topo Chico GB

$3.00

Ginger Ale GB

$4.00

Ginger Beer GB

$4.00

Pellegrino GB

$4.00

Starters

Causa Limeña

$8.95

Mashed potato salad filled with shredded chicken or vegetables.

Causa Acevichada

$16.00

Causa topped with Ceviche

Anticuchos

$13.95

Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.

Papa a la Huancaina

$7.95

Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.

Yuca a la Huancaina

$7.95

Boiled potato covered with a creamy cheese and yellow peppers sauce.

Papa Rellena

$6.95

Deep fried mashed potato stuffed with steak cuts.

Salchipapas

$5.95

Sliced and fried hot dogs served with french fries.

Nuggetpapas

$5.00

Sliced and fried chiken nuggets served with french fries.

Tamal

$5.95

Choppped chicken or pork wrapped in a corn dough.

Empanada

$4.50

Your choice of baked dough filled with steak, chicken, or spinach and cheese.

Ocopa

$7.00

Boiled potato covered with a cheese creamy sauce made of huacatay and peanuts. Served with olettuce, hard egg, and olives.

Rocoto Relleno

$9.50

Sandwiches

Pan con Chicharron

$9.95

Braised pork with fried sweet potatoes slices sandwich, accompanied by an onion salad.

Pan con Pollo Salad

$7.00

Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce

Pan con Pollo Brasa

$7.00

Pollo a la Brasa Sandwich

Pan con Asado

$9.00

Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar sandwich.

Pan con Lomito

$9.00

Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes sandwich

Triple-Pollo Salad, Palta, Tomate

$8.00

Three layers sandwich with chicken, avocados and tomatoes

Triple-Huevo, Palta, Tomate

$8.00

Three layers sandwich with diced bolied eggs, avocados and tomatoes

Pan con Jamon Ingles

$8.00

Peruvian Style Homemade Ham.

Ceviches and Mariscos

Ceviche Limeno

$16.50

Fish marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Sprinkled with herbs and served witih sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).

Ceviche Mixto

$19.95

Seafood and fish marinated in feshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Spinkled with herbs and served with sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).

Ceviche Carretillero

$19.95

Ceviche with breaded seafood.

Tiradito

$16.50

Traditional Japanese-Peruvian costal dish. Fish cut into fine pieces and marinated in Peruvian spices. Aji amarillo(yellow pepper) & citrus. Accompanied with choclo(Peruvian corn). Options of sea bass or red snapper (+$5).

Leche de Tigre

$19.95

Peruvian style Ceviche lime juice with breaded seafood.

Jalea

$19.95

Breaded fish, calamari, and shrimps served over a bed of fried yuca with onion salad and nuggets of toasted corn. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).

Choritos a la Chalaca

$9.95

Mussles on the half shell served with creole salad.

Chicharron de Calamares

$9.95

Breaded calamaris

Chicharron de Pescado

$8.95

Breaded fish pieces served with seafood

Chicharron Mariscos Mixto

$9.95

Breaded fish pieces and sea food.

Arroz con Mariscos

$19.95

Peruvian version of the paella.

Pulpo al Olivo

$19.95

Octopus covered with an olive creamy sauce served with avocados and crackers.

Pulpo Anticuchado

$19.95

Grilled octopus in a panca pepper marinate.

Pescado a lo Macho

$19.95

Breaded fish served with an exquisite Peruvian aji panca and mirasol sauce.

Escabeche de Pescado

$16.50

Breaded fish and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.

Vegetarian and Vegan

Vegetarian Platter

$14.50

Quinoa salad with carrots, peas and avocado, plantains, fried yucca, Peruvian white corn, sweet potato, criolla salad, huancaina sauce, and toasted corn.

Leafy Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and peppers.

Quinoa Salad

$8.95

Quinoa, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado.

Vegetarian Saltado

$14.00

Sauteed vegetables cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).

Chaufa Vegetariano

$13.00

Peruvian Style fried rice with vegetables.

Tallarin Saltado Vegetarian

$15.00

Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with vegetables and mushrooms. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).

Soups

Chupe de la Limena

$19.95

Seafood milky chowder soup.

Chupe de Camarones

$17.95

Shrimp milky chowder soup.

Parihuela

$19.95

Hearty and spicy seafood soup.

Caldo de Gallina

$10.95

Hen broth with spaghetti noodles and hard-boiled egg slices.

Sopa de Pollo

$6.50

The classic homemade chicken and noodle soup.

Aguadito

$8.95

Chicken soup with rice and cilantro.

Sancochado de Res

$11.95

Parboiled beef chunks with vegetables.

Sopa a la Minuta

$6.50

Ground beef soup with Angel Hair noodles.

Sopa de Vegetales

$6.50

Vegetable soup.

Beef

Lomo Saltado

$16.95

Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).

Frijol con Seco

$16.95

Beef cooked with Chicha de Jora and cilantro. Served with Canario beans and rice.

Bisteck a lo Pobre

$16.95

Sirloin steak served with plantinas, a fried egg, fench fries, and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).

Churrasco

$15.00

Flank steak on the girll served with rice and french fries

Pure con Asado

$16.95

Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar. Served with mashed potatoes and garlic rice.

Cau-cau

$15.50

Beef tripe stew seasoned with yellow pepper. Served with potatoes and rice.

Mondonguito al Italiano

$13.00

A stew homemade with tripe served over french fries and garlic rice. Highly recommended to pour parmesan cheese on top.

Arroz Tapado

$15.50

Chicken

Aji Gallina Limeno

$14.95

Shredded chicken breast in a Parmesan cheese, pecan, and yellow pepper sauce. Served with potatoes, an olive, a slice of a hard-boiled egg, and rice.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.95

Chicken and rice plate made in a cilantro and red peppers sauce.

Escabeche de Pollo

$12.50

Chicken and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.

Estofado de Pollo

$12.50

Chicken stew with peas and carrots. Served with potatoes and rice.

Pollo a la Brasa Combo

$28.95

Pollo a la Brasa Medio

$15.95

Pollo a la Brasa Quarter

$9.95

Pork

Adobo Limeno

$14.50

Citrus-marinated pork and sliced weet potato in a delicate stew. Served with steamed garlic rice.

Chicharron Criollo

$13.50

Braised pork with Criolle sauce and potatoes.

Carapulcra

$14.50

Braised pork ina sauce thickened with Andean dried potatoes, Panca peppers and peanuts. Served with steamed garlic rice.

Chuletas de Puerco

$13.50

Pork chops with mashed potatoes, creole salad and steamed garlic rice.

Costillas de Puerco

$14.00

Pork ribs marinated in Peruvian flavors.

Pastas and Rice Plates

Tallarines a la Huancaina

$16.95

Noodles in Huancaina sauce topped with Lomo or Chicken Saltado. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).

Arroz Chaufa Limeno

$16.95

Best-selling Peruvian Style fried rice with chicken, porp, and shrimp.

Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos

$19.95

Peruvian style fried rice served with seafood.

Tallarin Saltado Limeno

$16.95

Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with steak, or chicken. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).

Tallarines Verdes

$16.95

Noodles in a Lima-Style pesto sauce made from basil, served with steak or chicken. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).

Tallarines Rojos

$13.50

Noodles in Marinara sauce served with a pieve of chicken.

Tacu-tacu Limeno

$16.95

Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with your choice of sauteed steak, chicken, pork.

Tacu-tacu Mariscos

$19.95

Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with seafood.

Desserts

Suspiro de la Limeno

$7.50

Manjarblance and Merengue pudding.

Picarones

$7.50

Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters poured with homemade honey.

Cream Volteada

$5.00

Peruvian-style cream caramel.

Alfajores

$2.50

Homemade cookies with "dulce de leche."

Mazamorra Morada

$6.50

Purple-corn pudding with pineapples and prunes.

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

Rice pudding with raisins.

Combinado

$6.00

A cup that contains half mazamorra morada and half arroz con leche.

Helado de Lucuma

$7.50

Best seller flavor in Peru! A unique ice cream made from Lucuma ( a delicious peruvian fruit).

Torta de Chocolate

$7.50

Tradiational grandma recipe made from scratch.

Torta de Maracuya

$7.50

A delicious chocolate cake with passion fruit mousse.

Torta de Lucuma

$6.00

A delicious vanilla cake with lucuma.

Torta Helada

$6.00

Three layers vanilla cake with jello and peaches.

Budin

$5.00

Bread pudding with rasins and caramel on top.

Pionono

$5.00

Delicate roll cake filled with dulce de leche.

Turron de Dona Pepa

$12.00

Sides

Kids Plate Chicken

$7.00

Half plate with chicken.

Kids Plate Beef

$8.00

Half plate with beef.

Side Choclo

$3.00

Side Bread

$1.25

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Yucca

$3.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Extra Rocoto Sauce

$2.00

Extra Camarones

$5.00

Side Garlic Rice

$3.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Plantains

$5.95

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Onion Salad

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cancha

$2.75

Side Camarones

$5.00

Side de Vegetales

$5.00

Sauces

Huancaina Sauce

Aji de rocoto

Aji de Huacatay

Ocopa

Rocoto

Aji Amarillo

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$9.99

Choice of entree and choice of salad or soup.

Beers

Cusquena

$5.00

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Modelo Special

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Fireman's # 4

$4.50

Peroni

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Thirsty Goat

$4.50

Pilsen

$5.00

Michelada

Michelada Imported

$9.00

Michelada National

$8.00

BTL Wine-Queirolo

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00

BTL Malbec

$19.00

BTL Magdalena

$19.00

BTL Rose

$19.00

BTL Wine-Intipalka

BTL Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Petit Verdot

$29.00

BTL Tannat

$29.00

BTL Syrah

$29.00

BTL Sparkling Extra Britt

$38.00

GLS Wine-Queirolo

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Magdalena

$8.00

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Wine-Intipalka

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon Petit Verdot

$10.00

GLS Tannat

$10.00

GLS Syrah

$10.00

GLS Sparkling Extra Britt

$8.00

Pisco

Sour Pisco Traditional

$9.00

Sour Pisco Premium

$12.50

Sour Maracuya

$10.00

Chilcano

$9.00

Chilcano Premium

$12.00

Quebranta Shot

$6.00

Acholado Shot

$7.00

Mosto Verde Shot

$9.00

Lima Mule

$9.00

Lima Mule Premium

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Rum

Rum and Coke

Peru Libre

$7.00

Ron Cartavia Solera

$8.00

Ron Cartavio Selecto

$10.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Mailbu

$6.00

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker Black Label

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$7.00

Jack Daniel

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas regal

$8.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Special

$6.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Vodka

Vodka Titos

$6.00

Cocktails

Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Bloody mary

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Caipirinha

$7.00

S Margarita Virgin

$6.50

M Margarita Virgin

$6.50

L Margarita Virgin

$6.50

Pina Colada Virgin

$6.50

Soups

Kids Sopa de Pollo

$5.00

Kids Sopa la Minuta

$5.00

Kids Aguadito

$5.00

Kids Sopa de Vegetales

$3.50

Salads

Kids Leafy Salad

$3.00

Kids Quinoa Salad

$3.50

Entrees

Kids Aji de Gallina

$6.00

Kids Arroz con Pollo

$6.00

Kids Eschabeche de Pollo

$6.00

Kids Estofado de Pollo

$6.00

Kids Pollo Saltado

$6.00

Kids Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$6.00

Kids Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$6.00

Kids Adobo Limeno

$6.00

Kids Chicharron Criollo

$6.00

Kids Carapulcra

$6.00

Kids Chuleta de Puerco

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
206 N MAYS ST, ROUND ROCK, TX 78664

