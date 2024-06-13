Brazilian Pizza, Brazilian Fusion
Brasiliana Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Embark on a flavor journey with our traditional Brazilian pizza, nestled in the vibrant heart of East Atlanta Village. Crafted with passion, our long-fermented dough and enchanting ingredients promise a love affair at first bite. Join us for a slice of Brazil, where every pizza tells a story.
Location
1245 Glenwood Avenue Southeast, Booth 1, Atlanta, GA 30316