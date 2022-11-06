  • Home
Brasi's Pizzeria 5328 Main Street, Unit 114

No reviews yet

5328 Main Street, Unit 114

Lisle, IL 60532

Popular Items

18" Thin Crust Cheese
16" Thin Crust Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Slice Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$3.95

Pepperoni Slice

$3.95

12" Pizza

12" Thin Crust Cheese

$14.95

Panzerotti

$10.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

$12.95

12" Gluten Free Crust

$18.95

12" Deep Dish

$18.95

Deep dish takes approximately 45 mintues.

12" Margherita

$18.95

Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes

12" Four Cheese

$18.95

Bocconcini, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese

12" Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced beef, and bacon

12" Brasi's Supreme

$18.95

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12" Veggie

$18.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

12" Arugula

$18.95

Plum tomato sauce with arugula and fresh shaved parmesan

12" Hawaiian

$18.95

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken and red onion

12" BLT

$18.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with mayonnaise

12" Spicy Sicilian

$18.95

Sliced beef, hot giardiniera, red peppers, and garlic

12" Half Specialty

$14.95

Tuesday-12" Cheese Thin Crust

$9.95

14" Pizza

14" Thin Crust Cheese

$16.95

14" Deep Dish

$18.95

Deep dish takes approximately 45 mintues.

14" Margherita

$22.95

Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes

14" Four Cheese

$22.95

Bocconcini, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese

14" Meat Lovers

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced beef, and bacon

14" Brasi's Supreme

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

14" Veggie

$22.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

14" Arugula

$22.95

Plum tomato sauce with arugula and fresh shaved parmesan

14" Hawaiian

$22.95

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken and red onion

14" BLT

$22.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with mayonnaise

14" Spicy Sicilian

$22.95

Sliced beef, hot giardiniera, red peppers, and garlic

14" Half Specialty

$16.95

16" Pizza

Deep dish takes approximately 45 mintues.

16" Thin Crust Cheese

$18.95

16" Deep Dish

$20.95

16" Margherita

$25.95

Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes

16" Four Cheese

$25.95

Bocconcini, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese

16" Meat Lovers

$25.95

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced beef, and bacon

16" Brasi's Supreme

$25.95

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

16" Veggie

$25.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

16" Arugula

$25.95

Plum tomato sauce with arugula and fresh shaved parmesan

16" Hawaiian

$25.95

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken and red onion

16" BLT

$25.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with mayonnaise

16" Spicy Sicilian

$25.95

Sliced beef, hot giardiniera, red peppers, and garlic

16" Half Specialty

$18.95

Thursday-16" Thin Crust Cheese

$14.95

18" Pizza

18" Thin Crust Cheese

$21.95

18" Margherita

$29.95

18" Four Cheese

$29.95

Bocconcini, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese

18" Meat Lovers

$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced beef, and bacon

18" Brasi's Supreme

$29.95

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

18" Veggie

$29.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

18" Arugula

$29.95

Plum tomato sauce with arugula and fresh shaved parmesan

18" Hawaiian

$29.95

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken and red onion

18" BLT

$29.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with mayonnaise

18" Spicy Sicilian

$29.95

Sliced beef, hot giardiniera, red peppers, and garlic

18" Half Specialty

$21.95

Appetizer

Bruschetta (4)

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

Mini Meatballs (8)

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Antipasto

$10.95

French Fries

$2.95

Shrimp Scampi (6)

$11.95

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Arancini

$7.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.95

Soup & Salads

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Italian House Salad

$8.95

Tomato, cucumber, kalamta olives, and shredded carrots

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Chef Salad

$11.95

Chopped salami, ham, capicola, and mozzarella

Brasi's Insalata Salad

$11.95

Tomato, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, roasted red peppers, and shaved carrots

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, and fresh mozzarella

Minestrone Soup

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.95

Italian Sausage

$7.95

Combo Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball Sandwich

$7.95

Italian Sub

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95

Eggplant Pesto Caprese

$8.95

Chicken Pesto Caprese

$11.95

Black Angus Burger

$9.95

Entrees

Brasi's Chicken

$14.95

Garlic wine sauce with artichoke, red peppers, mushroom, and olives over spaghetti pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Served with penne pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Served with penne pasta

Chicken Limone

$13.95

Lemon butter sauce served with potatoes and spinach

Chicken Marsala

$13.95

Marsala wine sauce served with mushrooms and potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

$13.95

Garlic wine sauce served with peas and potatoes

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Lemon and olive oil served with broccoli and potatoes

Fried Shrimp (8)

$14.95

Served with French fries

Sausage, Peppers, & Potatoes

$12.95

Beer Battered Cod

$14.95

Pasta Specialty

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$13.95

with marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

With marinara sauce

Gnocchi

$12.95

Potato cheese dumpling with vodka sauce

Fettucini Alfredo

$11.95

Spaghetti Marinara with Meatballs

$10.95

Rigatoni Di Biagio

$14.95

Crumbled sausage, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes in vodka sauce

Penne Bolognese

$11.95

Spicy plum tomato sauce

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Ricotta filled shells with marinara sauce and baked

Linguini Shrimp & Broccoli

$13.95

Served in a garlic and oil sauce

Spaghetti Diavolo

$16.95

Calamari and shrimp in a spicy plum tomato sauce

Baked Penne

$13.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.95

Gelato

$5.95

Sides & Specials

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Meatballs (2)

$3.95

Side Sausage

$3.95

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Salmon

$7.95

Side Shrimp

$6.95

12oz Sauce

$4.00

32oz Sauce

$8.00

Jar Of Sauce

$8.00

Butternut Ravioli

$14.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.95

Daily Specials

Tuesday-12" Cheese Thin Crust

$9.95

Tuesday-Baked Penne

$11.95

Wednesday-Chicken Parmigiana

$12.95

Thursday-16' Cheese Thin Crust

$14.95

Thursday-Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Friday-Beer Battered Cod

$13.95

Saturday-Homemade Meat Lasagna

$11.95

Sunday-Spaghetti or Penne

$9.95

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.25

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brasi's Pizzeria is inspired by our late grandfather, Biagio "Brasi" Calzante. Nonno Biagio moved to this country in 1972 from Palermo, Sicily, where he was known as "Brasi" throughout our hometown. Our family has been in the restaurant business for over 40 years, opening our first pizzeria in 1979 in Westchester, IL called Altavilla's Pizzeria. Through his passion and hard work, Biagio established himself in the restaurant business and solidified our family's legacy. We are proud to serve authentic Sicilian recipes with fresh ingredients. We are here to carry on his traditions and values for many more years to come.

5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle, IL 60532

