Salad
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Brass Anvil

37 Reviews

$$

348 Main St

Carbondale, CO 81623

Order Again

Popular Items

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
Ryno Burger
Bowl of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Dinner Menu

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

with Ponzu glaze

Bison Meatballs

$13.00

free-range bison meatballs with a Palisade peach reduction

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

six jumbo shrimp with our signature horseradish cocktail sauce

Crispy Calamari and Shrimp

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

two crab cakes with a citrus remoulade

Bowl of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

$9.00

Cup of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons

Burrata Caprese Salad

$15.00

local heirloom tomatoes, shaved cucumbers and radishes with fresh parmesan and a Balsamic reduction

Classic Wedge Salad

$13.00

chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon ends, tomato, pickled red onion

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

baby greens, port-poached pear, crisp fried goat cheese, sweet and smoky cashews, roasted apple vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons

Cornbread Muffin With Bourbon Butter

$4.00

Colorado Rainbow Trout

$23.00

8oz wild-caught trout seared camp-style in cast iron with a roasted almond and seasonal vegetable medley

Heirloom Tomato Pasta

$17.00

whole wheat penne pasta, local heirloom tomatoes, white wine and garlic sauce topped with shaved parmesan

24oz Double Bone-In Pork Chop

$29.00

8oz local ranch pork chop with Palisade fruit and squash puree

Pan-Seared Elk Medallions with Cherry Balsamic Reduction

$33.00Out of stock

Venison Meatloaf with Red Pepper Ketchup

$19.00Out of stock

Two 5oz Lobster Tails

$43.00

5oz Lobster Tail

$23.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$19.00

half roasted free range chicken seasoned with fresh thyme

8oz Bacon-Wrapped Tenderloin

$43.00

10oz Sirloin

$29.00

14oz Boneless Ribeye

$43.00

8oz Bacon-Wrapped Bison Strip Loin

$37.00

16oz Bison Delmonico

$47.00

Creamed Corn Elote

$11.00

creamed corn with authentic Mexican street corn spices

Maple Glazed Pork Belly Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

creamy cheddar macaroni and cheese featuring our maple-glazed pork belly

Roasted Wild Mushroom Medley

$9.00

in a garlic white wine reduction

Sauteed Broccolini

$9.00

with pine nuts, lemonada, and Thai red chilis

Smashed Purple Potatoes

$9.00

crispy potatoes sea salt and white wine mustard sauce

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Twice Baked Potato

$11.00

...loaded with cheese and bacon

Side Grilled Vegetables (Trout Entree)

$7.00

Candied Tri-Color Carrots

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Butter N' Noodles

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Big B's Cherry Cheesecake

$11.00

Cinnamon & Brandy Apple Pie

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Maple Butter Cake

$9.00

Kid's Scoop of Ice Cream

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$11.00

Special Requests

Add Ranch

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Roll/Bun

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$4.00

Lunch & Bar Menu

All-Natural Redbird Jumbo Wings

$12.00

with carrots and celery ranch or bleu cheese

Bison Meatballs

$13.00

free-range bison meatballs with a Palisade peach reduction

Cornbread with Bourbon Butter

$4.00

Crispy Calamari and Shrimp

$15.00

Fresh Fried Mozzarella W/ Marinara

$11.00

Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

creamy cheddar macaroni and cheese featuring our maple-glazed pork belly

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Smashed Purple Potatoes

$9.00

Tempura Pickles & Sriracha Aioli

$9.00

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Dips and Chips

$15.00

Alaskan Halibut Fish & Chips

$21.00

wild-caught halibut with caperberry tartar sauce

Bar Steak Frites

$25.00

8oz Nieslanik sirloin served over hand-cut fries

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Buffalo Trace Burger

$17.00

6oz free-range bison marinated in Buffalo Trace bourbon topped with fried onions white cheddar and BBQ sauce remoulade

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Redbird chicken tenderloins breaded and fried

Colorado Rainbow Trout

$23.00

8oz wild-caught trout seared camp-style in cast iron with a roasted almond and seasonal vegetable medley

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

five melted cheeses on San Francisco sourdough

Heirloom Tomato Pasta

$17.00

whole wheat penne pasta, local heirloom tomatoes, white wine and garlic sauce topped with shaved parmesan

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Ryno Burger

$15.00

two quarter-pound Aspen Ridge patties cheddar cheese and our signature sauce

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

slow-cooked rotisserie Colorado Natural chicken breast, chipotle remoulade, and jack cheese on a buttery torta roll

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Nieslanik Ranch ribeye, onions, mushrooms, white cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on a French bread roll. Because our steak sandwich is made with thinly-sliced Nieslanik ribeye, it is difficult for our chef to cook to any temperature less than medium. Rest assured, your steak sandwich will not be dry no matter which temp you select.

Bowl of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

$9.00

$9.00

Cup of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

$5.00

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons

Burrata Caprese Salad

$15.00

$15.00

local heirloom tomatoes, shaved cucumbers and radishes with fresh parmesan and a Balsamic reduction

Classic Wedge Salad

$13.00

$13.00

chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon ends, tomato, pickled red onion

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

$13.00

baby greens, port-poached pear, crisp fried goat cheese, sweet and smoky cashews, roasted apple vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

$7.00

with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

$7.00

Kid's Butter N' Noodles

$7.00

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

$7.00

Dessert

Big B's Cherry Cheesecake

$11.00

$11.00

Cinnamon & Brandy Apple Pie

$9.00

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

$9.00

Maple Butter Cake

$9.00

$9.00

Kid's Scoop of Ice Cream

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake (Takeout)

$44.00

Whole Maple Butter Bundt Cake (Takeout)

$44.00

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$11.00

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

348 Main St, Carbondale, CO 81623

Directions

