Brass Anvil

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Nieslanik Ranch ribeye, onions, mushrooms, white cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on a French bread roll. Because our steak sandwich is made with thinly-sliced Nieslanik ribeye, it is difficult for our chef to cook to any temperature less than medium. Rest assured, your steak sandwich will not be dry no matter which temp you select.