Brass Horse Pizzeria 775 New York 37
775 New York 37
Hogansburg, NY 13655
Pizza & Calzones
Cheese Pizza
Specialty Small 12"
- Small 12" Brass Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms$13.50
- Small 12" Meatlovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs$14.00
- Small 12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$13.50
- Small 12" Buffalo Chicken
Tossed in a house sauce. Topped with mozzarella$13.50
- Small 12" 24k$13.50
- Small 12" Pepperoni & Cheese$12.75
Specialty Medium 14"
- Medium 14" Brass Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms$16.00
- Medium 14" Meatlovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs$16.50
- Medium 14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$16.50
- Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken
Tossed in a house sauce. Topped with mozzarella$16.50
- Medium 14" 24KT$16.50
- Medium 14" Pepperoni & Cheese$15.25
Specialty Large 16"
- Large 16" Brass Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms$20.00
- Large 16" Meatlovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs$19.50
- Large 16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$19.00
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken
Tossed in a house sauce. Topped with mozzarella$19.00
- Large 16" 24KT$19.00
- Large 16" Pepperoni & Cheese$16.75
Specialty Sheet
Calzones
Food
Appetizers
Sides
- Small French Fries$3.00
- Large French Fries$5.00
- Onion Rings
Large$7.50
- Tater Tots
Large$7.00
- Tator Tot Poutine
Large$8.75
- Small Poutine
Made with real cheese curds$7.00
- Large Poutine
Made with real cheese curds$9.25
- Small Steak Poutine
Our poutines are made with fresh, local cheese curds$9.95
- Large Steak Poutine
Our poutines are made with fresh, local cheese curds$13.95
Salads
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone, mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, romaine, diced bacon, croutons, and Parmesan cheese$12.00
- Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cucumber$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber topped with fried chicken in our signature sauce sprinkled with monterey jack cheese$12.00
- Caesar Salad$9.50
Burgers & Dogs
Jumbo Wings
Subs
- Turkey Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo$5.50
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo$5.50
- BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$6.00
- Steak & Cheese Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$6.00
- Meatball Sub
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese$6.00
- Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, sauce, and cheese$5.25
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce$5.25
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.25
Dessert
Delivery
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
775 New York 37, Hogansburg, NY 13655