The Brass Idol
5900 Miller Ave
Gary, IN 46403
Food Menu
For The Table
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Grilled Romaine + House Made Croutons + Parmesan + House Caesar
- Salt & Vinegar Potato Latkes$12.00Out of stock
Griddled Potato Latkes + Black Pepper Sour Cream + Chive + Apple Butter + Fried Onions
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
House Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
- Mustard Roasted Cauliflower$11.00Out of stock
Crispy Cauliflower + Shallot + Dijon + Tarragon + Fried Onion + Finishing Oil
- Pimento Deviled Egg Rillettes$12.00Out of stock
Ritz Crackers + Crudites
- Fried Pickled Vegetables$10.00
Our House Pickled Giardiniera breaded and fried, served with a house remoulade
- Bruleed Banana Pudding French Toast$12.00
Nilla Wafer + Salted Caramel + Bourbon Maple
Stand Alones
- Diner Breakfast$10.00
- Seasonal Veggie Fritatta$12.00
- Benedict Dutch Baby$12.00
Dutch Baby Pancake + Shaved Virginia Ham + Poached Eggs + Hollandaise
- Chicken & Biscuits$16.00
House Boneless Fried Chicken Thigh + Biscuits + Salted Butter + Maple
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Blackened Shrimp + White Cheddar Grits + Roasted Pepper Burgoo
- Chili Mac$14.00
- Doug's Famous 5 Onion Soup$8.00
- Breakfast Pasta$14.00
Bacon Lardons + Egg Yolk + Parmesan + Scallions + Egg
- Porchetta Hash$18.00
House Roasted Porchetta + Yukon Gold Potato Hash +
- Vegan Dish$8.00
Sandwiches
- Train Car Burger$15.00Out of stock
Smash Patty + American Cheese + Griddled Onions + Salt & Vinegar Hashbrowns + Bacon + Fried Egg
- Beef Top Beef$14.00
Banana Pepper Pot Roast + Toasted Pumpernickel + American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Raw Onion + Duke's
- Nashville Hot Cheddar Bay Chicken Sammy$16.00
Seasoned Fried Chicken Thigh + Cheddar Bay Biscuit + Bread & Butter Pickles
- Fried Chicken Ceasar Torpedo$16.00
House Fried Chicken Thigh + Shaved Romaine Hearts + Shredded Parm+ Caesar Dressing + Duke's + Seasame Torpedo Roll
- Croque Madame$16.00
Brioche Hot Ham & Cheese + Sauce Mornay + Sunny Egg
House Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Amaretto Stone Sour$7.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Kamikaze$10.00
- Lemondroptini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Maitai$9.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Mule$8.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
Beer List
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Half Acre Daisy Cutter$6.00
- Warpigs Foggy Geezer$8.00
- Pipeworks Lizard King$9.00
- Bad Dad Socks and Sandals$8.00
- Revolution Suncrusher$8.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Old Style$5.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Hamms$4.00
- Bells 2 Hearted$8.00
- Solemn Oath Small Waves$8.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$7.00
Shots
- Well Vodka$3.00
- Titos$5.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- Mi Campo$4.00
- Cazadores Blanco$5.00
- Cazadores Reposado$6.00
- Dos Hombres$6.00
- Well Gin$3.00
- Bombay$5.00
- The Botanist$7.00
- Hendricks Grand Cabaret$7.00
- Well Rum$3.00
- Sailor Jerry$5.00
- Havana Silver$5.00
- Havana Dark$6.00
- Kaluha$4.00
- Well Whiskey$3.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Fire$5.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Four Roses$6.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$6.00
- Malort$5.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Upscale American diner serving new takes on midwestern diner classics.
5900 Miller Ave, Gary, IN 46403