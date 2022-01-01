Brass Rabbit Public House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new upscale pub located just two blocks from the Claredon metro; serving a selection of made-from-scratch cocktails, draft beers, and pub fare with a healthy flare.
1210 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201
