Brass Rabbit Public House

review star

No reviews yet

1210 N Garfield St

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Lettuce Wraps

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

soy and miso tuna, pickled cucumbers, diced avocado, scallions, sesame seeds

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

slow braised with ancho chili, cilantro jicama slaw, lime crema

Lobster Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

fresh cold water lobster, avocado, tarragon aioli, crispy shallots

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

old bay, pineapple slaw

Steak Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

marinated filet tips, kimchi, diced cucumbers, sesame seeds

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

lightly battered & fried, buffalo sauce, blue cheese aioli

Smoked Salmon Crostinis

$15.00

smoked salmon spread, micro greens

Lamb Meatballs

$16.00

spiced tomato gravy, tzatziki

Sweet Potato Fritters

$10.00

crunchy coated, soft center

Beer Brined Chicken Wings

$14.00

bbq spiced, sriracha blue cheese

Whipped Feta

$14.00

mixed olive tapenade, cucumber, crostini

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

salted, soft baked, beer cheese

Irish Pub Fries

$14.00

waffle fries, melted cheeses, corned beef, bacon, sour cream

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer batter cod, creamy coleslaw, remoulade, waffle fries

Salmon

$26.00

8oz salmon filet, roasted squash and heirloom cherry tomatoes, dill cream

Steak & Potatoes

$32.00

8oz 1855 angus beef steak, house sauce, scalloped potatoes or waffle fries

Seared Tuna

$29.00

8oz sauteed spinach and cherry tomato, grilled pineapple relish

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

skin on slow roasted chicken, lemon caper pan gravy, butter glazed carrots

Linguine & Clams

$22.00

fresh New England clams, garlic butter

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

roasted red and yellow tomatoes, vegetable stock, cream

Clam Chowder

$10.00

chopped clams, bacon, potatoes, cream broth

House

$14.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, red onions, house dressing

Kale

$16.00

crispy chickpeas, avocado, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, carrot ginger dressing

Caesar

$14.00

roasted garlic anchovy dressing, fresh romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan

Cobb

$18.00

shaved romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, onion, tomato, cheddar, buttermilk ranch

Salmon Salad

$22.00

strawberry, goat cheese, spinach, arugula, toasted almonds, lemon poppyseed dressing

Steak Salad

$21.00

grilled beef tenderloin, romaine and spring mix, bacon, onion, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, house made ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$16.00

cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickles, crispy onions, house sauce, brioche bun

Smokey Blue Burger

$16.00

blackening spice, smoked blue cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato

Lamb Burger

$18.00

local ground lamb, feta, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pretzel bun, swiss, applewood bacon, honey dijon mayo, lettuce, tomato

Lobster Sliders

$27.00

warm butter poached lobster, soft toasted New England buns

Club

$14.00

turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, green goddess aioli

Buffalo Fish

$16.00

battered cod, blue cheese aioli, shredded lettuce, sub roll

Reuben

$15.00

house cooked and hand cut corned beef, marbled rye, swiss, house sauce sauerkraut

Garden Wrap

$14.00

toasted tortilla, melted cheese, salsa, broccoli, cabbage slaw, mixed greens, sour cream, tomato chutney

Sides

Scalloped Potatoes

$8.00

garlic, cream, chives

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

shallot, garlic, olive oil

Rainbow Carrots

$8.00

herb butter

Waffle Fries

$8.00

house fries sauce

Roasted Summer Squash

$8.00

garlic, olive oil, heirloom cherry tomatoes

Desserts

Beignets

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain cheeseburger

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with a side of tomato bisque for dipping

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Half an order of fish and chips

Kids Noodles

$8.00

Plain buttered linguine

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Carafe Cranberry

$5.00

Carafe Grapefruit

$5.00

Carafe OJ

$5.00

Carafe Pineapple

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A new upscale pub located just two blocks from the Claredon metro; serving a selection of made-from-scratch cocktails, draft beers, and pub fare with a healthy flare.

Website

Location

1210 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

