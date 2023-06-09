- Home
- /
- Lewisville
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX
The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX
No reviews yet
4151 Waller Creek
Suite 130
Highland Village, TX 75077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All American Pub Burger 6oz
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Wing Basket
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Bottle/Can Beers
Bottle A - B
3 Nations Devout Creme Brulee can
Sweet and pleasing, this desert-style Imperial Stout is just what you're looking for.
3 Nations Mango Smash IPA can
Single Malt and Six Hops combine to make this tropical brew delicious and crushable.
3 Nations Royal Blood can
This zippy brew features ripe and bright blood oranges.
903 John Shandy can
This bright and refreshing shandy features big raspberry additions.
903 The Chosen One Coconut Ale can
This light and drinkable brew is made with toasted coconut, making it a wonderful beer for the daytime or for the heat.
Abita Amber btl
Abita Amber is a Munich style lager brewed with crystal malt and Perle hops. It has a smooth, malty, slightly caramel flavor and a rich amber color.
Abita Purple Haze btl
Abita Purple Haze is a crisp, American style wheat beer with fresh raspberries added during secondary fermentation. Subtle coloration, fruity aroma and tartly sweet taste.
Abita Strawberry Harvest Lager btl
Ace Joker Cider btl
Champagne-like cider that is bubbly and refreshing.
Ace Perry Cider can
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider can
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can
This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.
Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider can
This brew bursts with citrusy goodness and crisp, tart apples.
Austin Eastciders Original can
This Cider is light, slightly dry and oaky. Easy and refreshing.
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock btl
A complex fruitiness of roasted malt and whole hop flowers make Celebrator great as a party drink with friends and family at celebrations. Despite its richness, it has a faintly smoky dryness in the finish.
Bishop Crackberry can
This addictive offering features blackberry and cranberry.
Bitter Sisters Busy Body can
This is a light and refreshing lager with a slightly elevated ABV.
Bitter Sisters Family Trip Belgian Tripel can
This trappist inspired brew features maltiness and spicy yeast phenols.
Bitter Sisters Hissy Fit can
Subtle bread notes and caramel are the calling cards in this meduim bodied lager.
Bitter Sisters Knock Out Irish Red can
This brew is balanced and features a higher-than-typical ABV for the style.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter btl
An ale that has all the chocolate and roasted nut flavor of a classic Porter, with an enigmatic surprise thrown in for good measure, real vanilla bean. A vanilla kiss in a rich, dark sea.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Buffalo Bayou More Cowbell can
Don't fear the reaper, baby! Guess what? I've got a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell!
Bottle C - F
Clausthaler Classic NA btl
A low alcohol or NA lager. You can drink without getting drunk!
Community Tropical Mosaic IPA can
Big and balanced with a sturdy malt backbone and bright, tropical hops, this one is sure to please.
Coors Light c
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Deep Ellum Dream Crusher can
This big, bold and spicy brew is made with rye malt and plenty of hops. Its chok-full of punch-you-in-the-mouth flavor.
Deep Ellum Easy Peasy IPA can
Pacific Northwest hops, tangerine and lemon peel are all included in the grainbill of this sessionable, built-for-summer brew.
Deep Ellum IPA can
Citrus and resinous pine combine in this well crafted and enjoyable IPA.
Delirium Nocturnum btl
Touches of caramel, mocha and chocolate. Spices such as liquorice and coriander are also present. This is followed by an increasing bitterness, partially from the hop, but also from the roasted malt and chocolate malt.
Deschutes The Abyss BTL
Truly one of the best examples of barrel aged Stouts, this beast spends time in Bourbon, Pinot Noir and Oregon Oak barrels. This creates layers and depth, with rich complexity and a perfect mouthfeel.
Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA btl
A big beer with a great malt backbone that stands up to the extreme hopping rate.
Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale can
Lime peels, black limes and sea salt are the highlights in this sour brew.
Duchesse De Bourgogne btl
Duchesee de Bourgogne is the traditional top fermented reddish-brown ale from the West-Flanders region of Belgium. This refined ale also known as The Burgundies of Belgium is a blend of 8 and 18 months old ales following careful maturation in oak casks.
Duvel btl
Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.
Einstok Icelandic White Ale can
The brew follows the Belgian tradition and features coriander and orange peel.
Founders KBS 2018 btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Founders Porter btl
A true American Classic in the style, this Porter is feverously hopped, in true Founders fashion.
Bottle G - L
Great Divide Yeti BTL
Yeti opens with a massive, roasty, chocolate, coffee malt flavor that eventually gives way to rich toffee and burnt caramel notes. Packed with an enormous quantity of American hops, Yetis hop profile reveals a slightly citrusy, piney, and wonderfully dry hoppy finish.
Great Raft Southern Drawl can
Made with pilsner malt and rice, Tettnanger and Perle hops provide a lightly bitter finish.
Heineken 0.0 btl
If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.
HopFusion Feisty Blonde can
This inviting and supple blonde ale features honey and vanilla.
HopFusion Feisty Redhead can
This is the popular Feisty Blonde, aged with hibiscus and cherries.
Karbach Hopadillo can
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher btl
An IPA-inspired refreshment that's zero-alcohol, zero-carbohydrate, and zero-calorie.
Lagunitas IPA btl
Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout btl
Creamy and smooth, this brew gets hit with the nitro treatment, which helps to enhance the chocolaty goodness of this beer.
Lindemans Framboise btl
Strong and sweet raspberry flavors and aromas. Believe it or not, this is a beer.
Lindemans Strawberry btl
This sweetened and bright brew features ripe strawberries.
Liquid Death Sparkling can
Check out this N/A offering!
Locust Blackberry can
Ripe and clean, this cider is sure to please.
Locust Dark Cherry Hard Cider can
Crisp and refreshing, this cider features the deep complexity of dark cherries.
Locust Original Dry Cider can
This classic and dry cider is refreshing and clean, with apple and fruity notes.
Locust Vanilla Bean can
This cider features the soft and welcomed vanilla addition, but maintains its clean and crisp edge.
Lone River Ranch Rita can
Lone River Ranch Water can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Lone Star can
An easy drinking Pale Lager. Lawnmower beer.
Bottle M - R
Martin House Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer can
This interesting and vibrant ale starts as a Gose, with all its lactic and salinic goodness, then has pickle juice added for that little something extra.
Martin House Panama Red Sour IPA can
This soured IPA is toasty, tart and filled with pmegranates.
Martin House Salty Lady can
This commemorative brew is a refreshing and interesting take on the old-school German style. Drying salt and mild tartness from lactic acids complete the beer.
Martin House True Love can
This poolside brew is fermented with bright and refreshing raspberries.
Maui Bikini Blonde Lager can
This blonde lager is what sailors really swam to shore for; it’s light, with very little bitterness and a slight malt finish.
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter can
Classic robust porter spiced with all natural toasted coconut. Begins with a malty-toasted-coconut aroma followed by a rich, silky mouthfeel with tastes of dark malt, chocolate, and hints of coffee. Finishes with flavors of toasted coconut and hoppy spice to balance the finish.
Maui Pineapple Mana Wheat can
This refreshing brew is easy and relaxing. Brewed with pineapple and leaves you feeling like your toes are in the sand.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
Montucky Cold Snacks can
Pale, easy and smooth, this balanced brew features just a touch of sweetness.
New Belgium Fat Tire can
Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.
New Holland Bourbon Barrel Dragons Milk btl
North Coast Old Rasputin btl
A rich, intense brew with a robust palate, a fruity nose and a warming finish. Very complex.
Ommegang Three Philosophers can
Three Philosophers is a remarkable limited edition strong ale brewed by Brewery Ommegang in response to a home brewers description of his dream beer. Noel Blake, a home brewer from Portland wrote the winning description for what his “dream beer” would be like.
Orval Trappist btl
In contrast to all the others, the Orval Trappist brewery makes only one beer for the general public. It has an intensely aromatic and dry character. Between the first and second fermentations there is also an additional dry-hopping process.
Oskar Blues Old Chub can
Scottish style ale brewed with copious amounts of crystal and chocolate malts, a dash of beechwood-smoked malts with flavors of caramel, chocolate and lightly roasted malt. Complex and rich, it finishes with smokiness that calls to mind a fine single malt scotch.
Prairie Key Lime Pie can
This sour and smooth ale features ripe and tart key limes, layered with vanilla.
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet can
Raspberry, pineapple and orange are featured in this wild and acidic ale.
Rahr & Sons Texas Red can
This easy drinking brew is well balanced with soft hops and caramel malts.
Real Ale Black Quad BTL
This brew is darker than other examples of the style, but maintains the classic flavors and aromas of the style.
Rogue Double Chocolate Stout btl
Big, rich chocolatey with a full, velvety mouthfeel.
Roughtail Everything Rhymes with Orange can
Drawing inspiration from NE-style IPAs, this well-hazed and juicy IPA features bright citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Roughtail Frickin Hazer Beams can
This NE-style APA features Idaho Gem and Sabro hops.
Bottle S
Saint Arnold Root Beer btl
This fantastic brewery makes fantastic soda.
Saison Dupont BTL
The gold-standard for Belgian Saisions that single-handedly revived the style.
Shiner Bock btl
Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale can
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a perfect example of the classic pale ale style. It has a deep amber hue, with a full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant boutique and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best cascade hops available.
SpindleTap Houston Haze can
An extremely juicy IPA with tropical and stone fruit flavors from Citra and Galaxy hops.
Stella Artois btl
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Stella Artois Cidre btl
Crisp and refreshing Belgian cider made with hand-picked apples.
Bottle T - Z
Texas Ale Project Fire Ant Funeral can
This red ale has quite a bit of bite, but it's certainly easier to put down than and fire ant hill.
The Manhattan Project Double Half Life can
This NE-Style DIPA is big and bold, with an elevated AVB, yet reatains a low IBU.
The Manhattan Project Fallout can
This clean and classically styled Hefe features notes of banana and clove.
The Manhattan Project Plutonium 239 can
Coconut and chocolate combine in this delicious and medium-bodied porter.
The Manhattan Project Wise Monkeys can
This very drinkable Belgian-style ale is rich with stone fruits, particularly peach. It has a well-masked ABV.
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer can
Check out this clean spiked hard seltzer!
Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl
The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.
Tripel Karmeliet btl
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can
Fruity and zippy!
Twisted Tea Original can
Here it is!
Victory Golden Monkey btl
Enchanting and enlightening, this golden, frothy ale boasts an intriguing herbal aroma, warming alcohol esters on the tongue and light, but firm body to finish. Exotic spices add subtle notes to both the aroma and flavor. Strong, sensual and satisfying.
Victory Sour Monkey can
This variation of the popular Golden Monkey is ripe and tart.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Yuengling Hersheys Chocolate Porter btl
This brew combines Yuengling’s Porter with Hershey’s chocolate to create a unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.
Brass Tap Bites
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
15 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Wing Basket
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
All American Pub Burger 6oz
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Avocado Burger 6oz
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Creole Burger 6oz
Creole spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, remoulade sauce (1340 CAL.)
Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Salads
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side Buff Cauliflower
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Side of Remoulade Sauce
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
4151 Waller Creek, Suite 130, Highland Village, TX 75077