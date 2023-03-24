American
Bars & Lounges
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
592 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.
Location
950 N. Congress Ave, Suite J100, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
No Reviews
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurant