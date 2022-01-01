The Brass Tap Richardson TX (City Line) #149
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Location
1251 State St., STE 650, Richardson, TX 75082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen+Bar - Richardson - Drury Plaza #184
No Reviews
165 West CityLine Drive Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurant
Cultura Taphouse - 120 W. Cityline Drive, Suite 600
No Reviews
120 W. Cityline Drive, Suite 600 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson