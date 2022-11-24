The Brass Tap - Kalispell MT
1,040 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
85 Treeline Rd, Suite 104, Kalispell, MT 59901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Kalispell
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kalispell
4.4 • 1,475
130 Hutton Ranch Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant